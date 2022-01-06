why-did-you-render by Welldone Software monkey patches
React to notify you about potentially avoidable re-renders. (Works with
React Native as well.)
For example, if you pass
style={{width: '100%'}} to a big pure component it would always re-render on every element creation:
<BigListPureComponent style={{width: '100%'}}/>
It can also help you to simply track when and why a certain component re-renders.
The last version of the library has been tested (unit tests and E2E) with
React@16.14.0 and
React@17.0.1 but it is expected to work with all
React@16 and
React@17 versions.
npm install @welldone-software/why-did-you-render --save-dev
or
yarn add --dev @welldone-software/why-did-you-render
If you use the
automatic JSX transformation, set the library to be the import source, and make sure
preset-react is in
development mode.
['@babel/preset-react', {
runtime: 'automatic',
development: process.env.NODE_ENV === 'development',
importSource: '@welldone-software/why-did-you-render',
}]
Notice: Create React App (CRA) ^4 does use the
automaticJSX transformation. See the following comment on how to do this step with CRA
Create a
wdyr.js file and import it as the first import in your application.
wdyr.js:
import React from 'react';
if (process.env.NODE_ENV === 'development') {
const whyDidYouRender = require('@welldone-software/why-did-you-render');
whyDidYouRender(React, {
trackAllPureComponents: true,
});
}
Notice: The library should NEVER be used in production because it slows down React
In Typescript, call the file wdyr.ts and add the following line to the top of the file to import the package's types:
/// <reference types="@welldone-software/why-did-you-render" />
Import
wdyr as the first import (even before
react-hot-loader):
index.js:
import './wdyr'; // <--- first import
import 'react-hot-loader';
import {hot} from 'react-hot-loader/root';
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
// ...
import {App} from './app';
// ...
const HotApp = hot(App);
// ...
ReactDOM.render(<HotApp/>, document.getElementById('root'));
If you use
trackAllPureComponents like we suggest, all pure components (React.PureComponent or React.memo) will be tracked.
Otherwise, add
whyDidYouRender = true to component classes/functions you want to track. (f.e
Component.whyDidYouRender = true)
More information about what is tracked can be found in Tracking Components.
Can't see any WDYR logs? Check out the troubleshooting section or search in the issues.
Also, tracking custom hooks is possible by using
trackExtraHooks. For example if you want to track
useSelector from React Redux:
wdyr.js:
import React from 'react';
if (process.env.NODE_ENV === 'development') {
const whyDidYouRender = require('@welldone-software/why-did-you-render');
const ReactRedux = require('react-redux');
whyDidYouRender(React, {
trackAllPureComponents: true,
trackExtraHooks: [
[ReactRedux, 'useSelector']
]
});
}
Notice that there's currently a problem with rewriting exports of imported files in
webpack. A quick workaround can help with it: #85 - trackExtraHooks cannot set property.
You can test the library in the official sandbox.
And another official sandbox with hooks tracking
You can track all pure components (React.PureComponent or React.memo) using the
trackAllPureComponents: true option.
You can also manually track any component you want by setting
whyDidYouRender on them like this:
class BigList extends React.Component {
static whyDidYouRender = true
render(){
return (
//some heavy render you want to ensure doesn't happen if its not necessary
)
}
}
Or for functional components:
const BigListPureComponent = props => (
<div>
//some heavy component you want to ensure doesn't happen if its not necessary
</div>
)
BigListPureComponent.whyDidYouRender = true
You can also pass an object to specify more advanced tracking settings:
EnhancedMenu.whyDidYouRender = {
logOnDifferentValues: true,
customName: 'Menu'
}
logOnDifferentValues:
Normally, only re-renders that are caused by equal values in props / state trigger notifications:
render(<Menu a={1}/>)
render(<Menu a={1}/>)
This option will trigger notifications even if they occurred because of different props / state (Thus, because of "legit" re-renders):
render(<Menu a={1}/>)
render(<Menu a={2}/>)
customName:
Sometimes the name of the component can be missing or very inconvenient. For example:
withPropsOnChange(withPropsOnChange(withStateHandlers(withPropsOnChange(withState(withPropsOnChange(lifecycle(withPropsOnChange(withPropsOnChange(onlyUpdateForKeys(LoadNamespace(Connect(withState(withState(withPropsOnChange(lifecycle(withPropsOnChange(withHandlers(withHandlers(withHandlers(withHandlers(Connect(lifecycle(Menu)))))))))))))))))))))))
Optionally you can pass in
options as the second parameter. The following options are available:
include: [RegExp, ...] (
null by default)
exclude: [RegExp, ...] (
null by default)
trackAllPureComponents: false
trackHooks: true
trackExtraHooks: []
logOwnerReasons: true
logOnDifferentValues: false
hotReloadBufferMs: 500
onlyLogs: false
collapseGroups: false
titleColor
diffNameColor
diffPathColor
notifier: ({Component, displayName, hookName, prevProps, prevState, prevHook, nextProps, nextState, nextHook, reason, options, ownerDataMap}) => void
getAdditionalOwnerData: (element) => {...}
null)
You can include or exclude tracking of components by their displayName using the
include and
exclude options.
For example, the following code is used to track all redundant re-renders that are caused by older React-Redux:
whyDidYouRender(React, { include: [/^ConnectFunction/] });
Notice: exclude takes priority over both
includeand manually set
whyDidYouRender =
false)
You can track all pure components (both
React.memo and
React.PureComponent components)
Notice: You can exclude the tracking of any specific component with
whyDidYouRender = false
true)
You can turn off tracking of hooks changes.
Understand and fix hook issues.
[])
Track custom hooks:
whyDidYouRender(React, {
trackExtraHooks: [
[ReactRedux, 'useSelector']
]
});
There is currently a problem with rewriting exports of imported files in webpack. A workaround is available here: #85 - trackExtraHooks cannot set property
true)
One way of fixing re-render issues is preventing the component's owner from re-rendering.
This option is
true by default and it lets you view the reasons why an owner component re-renders.
false)
Normally, you only want logs about component re-renders when they could have been avoided.
With this option, it is possible to track all re-renders.
For example:
render(<BigListPureComponent a={1}/>)
render(<BigListPureComponent a={2}/>)
// will only log if you use {logOnDifferentValues: true}
500)
Time in milliseconds to ignore updates after a hot reload is detected.
When a hot reload is detected, we ignore all updates for
hotReloadBufferMs to not spam the console.
false)
If you don't want to use
console.group to group logs you can print them as simple logs.
false)
Grouped logs can be collapsed.
'#058')
'blue')
'red')
Controls the colors used in the console notifications
You can create a custom notifier if the default one does not suite your needs.
undefined)
You can provide a function that harvests additional data from the original react element. The object returned from this function will be added to the ownerDataMap which can be accessed later within your notifier function override.
Try causing an issue by temporary rendering the whole app twice in it's entry point:
index.js:
const HotApp = hot(App);
HotApp.whyDidYouRender = true;
ReactDOM.render(<HotApp/>, document.getElementById('root'));
ReactDOM.render(<HotApp/>, document.getElementById('root'));
There's currently a problem with rewriting exports of imported files in
webpack. A quick workaround can help with it: #85 - trackExtraHooks cannot set property.
connect HOC is spamming the console
Since
connect hoists statics, if you add WDYR to the inner component, it is also added to the HOC component where complex hooks are running.
To fix this, add the
whyDidYouRender = true static to a component after the connect:
const SimpleComponent = ({a}) => <div data-testid="foo">{a.b}</div>)
// not before the connect:
// SimpleComponent.whyDidYouRender = true
const ConnectedSimpleComponent = connect(
state => ({a: state.a})
)(SimpleComponent)
// after the connect:
SimpleComponent.whyDidYouRender = true
To see the library's sourcemaps use the source-map-loader.
Inspired by the following previous work:
https://github.com/maicki/why-did-you-update which I had the chance to maintain for some time.
https://github.com/garbles/why-did-you-update where A deep dive into React perf debugging is credited for the idea.
This library is MIT licensed.