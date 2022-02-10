Welcome UI

Welcome to the Welcome UI library created by Welcome to the jungle, a customizable design system with react • styled-components • styled-system and reakit.

Here you'll find all the core components you need to create a delightful webapp.

Installation

1 - Install the peer dependencies listed below:

yarn add @xstyled/styled-components @xstyled/system prop-types react react-dom styled-components

2 - Install the the core component and any other components you need for your webapp e.g. if you need just a button…

yarn add @welcome-ui/core @welcome-ui/button

Import library & Theme

Getting started

import React from 'react' import { createTheme, WuiProvider } from '@welcome-ui/core' import { Button } from '@welcome-ui/button' const options = { defaultFontFamily : 'Helvetica' , headingFontFamily : 'Georgia' , colors : { primary : { 500 : '#124C80' }, success : { 500 : '#32CD32' } } } const theme = createTheme(options) export default function Root ( ) { return ( < WuiProvider theme = {theme} // Will inject a CSS reset with normalizer hasGlobalStyle // Will show the focus ring on keyboard navigation only shouldHideFocusRingOnClick > < Button > Welcome! </ Button > </ WuiProvider > ) }

Develop on local

First install and build the packages (only the first time)

yarn first:install

Start documentation website

yarn start

Start a watch on all packages to rebuild them easily

yarn watch

and go to https://localhost:3020

Add some new icons

Follow the steps of icons/README.md