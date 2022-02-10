Welcome to the Welcome UI library created by Welcome to the jungle, a customizable design system with react • styled-components • styled-system and reakit.
Here you'll find all the core components you need to create a delightful webapp.
1 - Install the peer dependencies listed below:
yarn add @xstyled/styled-components @xstyled/system prop-types react react-dom styled-components
2 - Install the the core component and any other components you need for your webapp e.g. if you need just a button…
yarn add @welcome-ui/core @welcome-ui/button
Getting started
import React from 'react'
import { createTheme, WuiProvider } from '@welcome-ui/core'
import { Button } from '@welcome-ui/button'
// Add theme options (if you want)
const options = {
defaultFontFamily: 'Helvetica',
headingFontFamily: 'Georgia',
colors: {
primary: {
500: '#124C80'
},
success: {
500: '#32CD32'
}
}
}
// Create your theme
const theme = createTheme(options)
export default function Root() {
return (
// Wrap your components with <WuiProvider /> with your theme
<WuiProvider
theme={theme}
// Will inject a CSS reset with normalizer
hasGlobalStyle
// Will show the focus ring on keyboard navigation only
shouldHideFocusRingOnClick
>
<Button>Welcome!</Button>
</WuiProvider>
)
}
yarn first:install
yarn start
yarn watch
Follow the steps of icons/README.md