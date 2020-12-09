ReactJS component to display data as a bubble chart using d3.

Preview

General Usage

As you will be able to see in test in order to use the component we need to importe it as:

import BubbleChart from '@weknow/react-bubble-chart-d3' ;

Then, in the render method we can just call it like:

bubbleClick = ( label ) => { console .log( "Custom bubble click func" ) } legendClick = ( label ) => { console .log( "Customer legend click func" ) } <BubbleChart graph= {{ zoom : 1.1 , offsetX : -0.05 , offsetY : -0.01 , }} width={ 1000 } height={ 800 } padding={ 0 } showLegend={ true } legendPercentage={ 20 } legendFont={{ family : 'Arial' , size : 12 , color : '#000' , weight : 'bold' , }} valueFont={{ family : 'Arial' , size : 12 , color : '#fff' , weight : 'bold' , }} labelFont={{ family : 'Arial' , size : 16 , color : '#fff' , weight : 'bold' , }} bubbleClickFunc={ this .bubbleClick} legendClickFun={ this .legendClick} data={[ { label : 'CRM' , value : 1 }, { label : 'API' , value : 1 }, { label : 'Data' , value : 1 }, { label : 'Commerce' , value : 1 }, { label : 'AI' , value : 3 }, { label : 'Management' , value : 5 }, { label : 'Testing' , value : 6 }, { label : 'Mobile' , value : 9 }, { label : 'Conversion' , value : 9 }, { label : 'Misc' , value : 21 }, { label : 'Databases' , value : 22 }, { label : 'DevOps' , value : 22 }, { label : 'Javascript' , value : 23 }, { label : 'Languages / Frameworks' , value : 25 }, { label : 'Front End' , value : 26 }, { label : 'Content' , value : 26 }, ]} />

The data prop receive and array of objects:

{ label : 'label' , value : 1 , color : '#ff00ff' , }

The graph prop receive a configuration object to set the zoom and offset of the bubbles:

graph: { zoom : 1.1 , offsetX : -0.05 , offsetY : -0.01 , }

The overflow prop receive a boolean value if you want to make bubbles visible beyond its SVG element bounday. The default value is set to 'false':

overflow={ true }

The legendFont, valueFont and labelFont prop receive a configuration object to set the font-family, font-size, font-weight and color of the text:

{ family : 'Arial' , size : 12 , color : '#000' , weight : 'bold' , lineColor : "#3f3f3f" , lineWeight : 2 , }

Installation

Install this component is easy, just use npm as: