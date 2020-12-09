ReactJS component to display data as a bubble chart using d3.
As you will be able to see in test in order to use the component we need to importe it as:
import BubbleChart from '@weknow/react-bubble-chart-d3';
Then, in the render method we can just call it like:
bubbleClick = (label) =>{
console.log("Custom bubble click func")
}
legendClick = (label) =>{
console.log("Customer legend click func")
}
<BubbleChart
graph= {{
zoom: 1.1,
offsetX: -0.05,
offsetY: -0.01,
}}
width={1000}
height={800}
padding={0} // optional value, number that set the padding between bubbles
showLegend={true} // optional value, pass false to disable the legend.
legendPercentage={20} // number that represent the % of with that legend going to use.
legendFont={{
family: 'Arial',
size: 12,
color: '#000',
weight: 'bold',
}}
valueFont={{
family: 'Arial',
size: 12,
color: '#fff',
weight: 'bold',
}}
labelFont={{
family: 'Arial',
size: 16,
color: '#fff',
weight: 'bold',
}}
//Custom bubble/legend click functions such as searching using the label, redirecting to other page
bubbleClickFunc={this.bubbleClick}
legendClickFun={this.legendClick}
data={[
{ label: 'CRM', value: 1 },
{ label: 'API', value: 1 },
{ label: 'Data', value: 1 },
{ label: 'Commerce', value: 1 },
{ label: 'AI', value: 3 },
{ label: 'Management', value: 5 },
{ label: 'Testing', value: 6 },
{ label: 'Mobile', value: 9 },
{ label: 'Conversion', value: 9 },
{ label: 'Misc', value: 21 },
{ label: 'Databases', value: 22 },
{ label: 'DevOps', value: 22 },
{ label: 'Javascript', value: 23 },
{ label: 'Languages / Frameworks', value: 25 },
{ label: 'Front End', value: 26 },
{ label: 'Content', value: 26 },
]}
/>
The data prop receive and array of objects:
{
label: 'label', // Text to display.
value: 1, // Numeric Value.
/**
Color of the circle this value it's optional,
accept hex (#ff0000) and string (red) name values.
If you don't provide a value the default behavior
is assign a color based on a d3.schemeCategory20c
color schema.
*/
color: '#ff00ff',
}
The graph prop receive a configuration object to set the zoom and offset of the bubbles:
graph: {
zoom: 1.1, // 1.1 means 110% of zoom.
offsetX: -0.05, // -0.05 means that the offset is -5% of the graph width.
offsetY: -0.01,
}
The overflow prop receive a boolean value if you want to make bubbles visible beyond its SVG element bounday. The default value is set to 'false':
overflow={true}
The legendFont, valueFont and labelFont prop receive a configuration object to set the font-family, font-size, font-weight and color of the text:
// If you don't set this prop the default configuration will be this object.
{
family: 'Arial',
size: 12,
color: '#000',
weight: 'bold',
// lineColor and lineWeight are optionals. use only to add a border line to the text.
lineColor: "#3f3f3f",
lineWeight: 2,
}
Install this component is easy, just use npm as:
npm install @weknow/react-bubble-chart-d3