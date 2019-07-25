Embed Tweet and Moment cards in Gatsby markdown.
npm install --save "@weknow/gatsby-remark-twitter"
// In your gatsby-config.js
plugins: [
{
resolve: "gatsby-transformer-remark",
options: {
plugins: ["@weknow/gatsby-remark-twitter"]
}
}
];
If you want to get debug output, turn on the
debug option in the
plugin options.
// In your gatsby-config.js
plugins: [
{
resolve: "gatsby-transformer-remark",
options: {
plugins: [
{
resolve: "@weknow/gatsby-remark-twitter",
options: {
debug: true
}
}
]
}
}
];
These other options are also available, to control how the widget is rendered:
true. Set to
false to also show the
tweet that a tweet is in reply to. (This is enabled by default
because typically you'd just embed both tweets, and it gets really
noisy when embedding entire twitter threads in a post.)
false. Set to
true to hide media that is
included in a tweet. For example, if a tweet has a photo or a video
embedded, this means that the user has to click through to view it.
'left',
'right' or
'center' to make the
embedded tweet float left, right, or be center-aligned. (The
default is left-aligned, but not floated.)
'dark' to use the dark theme.
'video' to return a Twitter Video embed for
the given Tweet.
# Blog post title
This is an example of embedding a single tweet card.
Add any markdown as you normally do, and then insert a valid
Tweet link anywhere to automatically transform it into an
embed card.
https://twitter.com/gatsbyjs/status/1055939617646465024
You can embed several tweets
https://twitter.com/wesbos/status/1068597847237541888
https://twitter.com/dan_abramov/status/1068884262273933312
Or a moment
https://twitter.com/i/moments/944326645493612545
NOTE: Make sure to copy the Tweet link instead of the embed code.
MIT