Embed Tweet and Moment cards in Gatsby markdown.

Install

npm install --save "@weknow/gatsby-remark-twitter"

How to use

plugins : [ { resolve : "gatsby-transformer-remark" , options : { plugins : [ "@weknow/gatsby-remark-twitter" ] } } ];

If you want to get debug output, turn on the debug option in the plugin options.

plugins : [ { resolve : "gatsby-transformer-remark" , options : { plugins : [ { resolve : "@weknow/gatsby-remark-twitter" , options : { debug : true } } ] } } ];

These other options are also available, to control how the widget is rendered:

hideThread Default true . Set to false to also show the tweet that a tweet is in reply to. (This is enabled by default because typically you'd just embed both tweets, and it gets really noisy when embedding entire twitter threads in a post.)

Default . Set to to also show the tweet that a tweet is in reply to. (This is enabled by default because typically you'd just embed both tweets, and it gets really noisy when embedding entire twitter threads in a post.) hideMedia Default false . Set to true to hide media that is included in a tweet. For example, if a tweet has a photo or a video embedded, this means that the user has to click through to view it.

Default . Set to to hide media that is included in a tweet. For example, if a tweet has a photo or a video embedded, this means that the user has to click through to view it. align Set to 'left' , 'right' or 'center' to make the embedded tweet float left, right, or be center-aligned. (The default is left-aligned, but not floated.)

Set to , or to make the embedded tweet float left, right, or be center-aligned. (The default is left-aligned, but not floated.) theme Set to 'dark' to use the dark theme.

Set to to use the dark theme. linkColor Set to a valid RGB value to specify link colors.

Set to a valid RGB value to specify link colors. widgetType Set to 'video' to return a Twitter Video embed for the given Tweet.

Usage

# Blog post title This is an example of embedding a single tweet card. Add any markdown as you normally do, and then insert a valid Tweet link anywhere to automatically transform it into an embed card. https://twitter.com/gatsbyjs/status/1055939617646465024 You can embed several tweets https://twitter.com/wesbos/status/1068597847237541888 https://twitter.com/dan_abramov/status/1068884262273933312 Or a moment https://twitter.com/i/moments/944326645493612545

NOTE: Make sure to copy the Tweet link instead of the embed code.

How this looks like

View a live demo here

License

MIT