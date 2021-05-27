openbase logo
@weex-cli/lint

by apache
2.0.0-beta.32 (see all)

Weex Toolkit is the Standard Tooling for Weex Development.

Readme

Weex Toolkit

image | left image | left GitHub issues Npm package Build status

Weex Toolkit is the Standard Tooling for Weex Development.

Introduction

This document is for the weex-toolkit 2.x version. For the old version of the weex-toolkit documentation, please go to here.

Weex Toolkit is dedicated to standardizing the tool base in the Weex ecosystem. It ensures that various build tools can be seamlessly connected based on smart default configuration, so you can focus on writing applications without having to spend days tangling configuration issues.

System Components

Weex Toolkit split each function module into separate parts, if you see our source code , you will find that we manage multiple separate releases in the repository via Lerna Package, providing the following functional modules:

ProjectStatusDescription
@weex-cli/core@weex-cli/coreCore module for weex-toolkit
@weex-cli/generator@weex-cli/generatorPlugin for quickly init the official project
@weex-cli/compile@weex-cli/compilePlugin for quickly compile Weex file.
@weex-cli/preview@weex-cli/previewPlugin for quickly preview the Weex page
@weex-cli/debug@weex-cli/debugPlugin for compile weex files and debug the Weex page
@weex-cli/doctor@weex-cli/doctorPlugin for quickly checks the user's local development environment
@weex-cli/lint@weex-cli/lintPlugin for performs quality diagnostics on local .vue files
@weex-cli/device@weex-cli/devicePlugin for quickly manages user local devices
@weex-cli/run@weex-cli/runPlugin for quickly run weex's iOS/Android/Web project

Getting Started

Reuirements

  • node >= 7.6.0
  • iOS developer tools like XCode
  • Android SDK and ADB

Now you can install the latest version use below command:

$ npm i weex-toolkit -g

To know more detail about the command, you can run:

$ weex --help

Also you can see the document here.

