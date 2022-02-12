This repository contains machine-readable references of CSS properties, definitions, IDL, and other useful terms that can be automatically extracted from web browser specifications. The contents of the repository are updated automatically every 6 hours (although note information about published /TR/ versions of specifications are updated only once per week).
Specifications covered by this repository are technical Web specifications that are directly implemented or that will be implemented by Web browsers; in other words, those that appear in browser-specs.
The
main branch of this repository contains automatically-generated raw extracts from web browser specifications. These extracts come with no guarantee on validity or consistency. For instance, if a specification defines invalid IDL snippets or uses an unknown IDL type, the corresponding IDL extract in this repository will be invalid as well.
The
curated branch contains curated extracts. Curated extracts are generated from raw extracts in the ed folder by applying manually-maintained patches to fix invalid content and provide validity and consistency guarantees. The
curated branch is updated automatically whenever the
main branch is updated, unless patches need to be modified (which requires manual intervention). Curated extracts are published under https://w3c.github.io/webref/ed/.
Additionally, subsets of the curated content get manually reviewed and published as NPM packages on a weekly basis:
Important: Unless you are ready to deal with invalid content, we recommend that you rely on the content of the
curated branch or NPM packages instead of on the raw content in the
main branch of this repository.
This repository contains information about latest Editor's Drafts of Web specifications in the ed folder, as well as about the latest published version (for /TR/ specifications) in the tr folder. More often that not, published versions of specifications are much older than their latest Editor's Draft. Data in the tr folder is more invalid/inconsistent than data in the ed folder as a result.
The following subfolders contain individual machine-readable JSON or text files generated from specifications:
<dfn> terms, along with metadata such as linking text, access level, namespace. One file per specification.
Individual files are named after the shortname of the specification, or after the shortname of the specification series for CSS definitions and raw IDL files. Individual files are only created when needed, meaning when the specification actually includes relevant terms.
The ed/index.json and tr/index.json files contain the index of specifications that have been crawled, and relative links to individual files that have been created.
This repository uses Reffy, a Web spec exploration tool, to crawl the specifications and generate the data. In particular, the data it contains is the result of running Reffy. The repository does not contain any more data.
Raw WebIDL extracts are used in web-platform-tests, please see their interfaces/README.md for details.
Data curation brings the following guarantees.
package.json.
WebIDL2.validate passes with the exception of the "no-nointerfaceobject" rule about
[LegacyNoInterfaceObject], which is in wide use.
package.json, with the exception of a handful CSS value definitions that, although valid, are not yet supported by CSSTree.
This repository used to contain analyses of potential spec anomalies, such as missing references and invalid Web IDL definitions. These analyses are now published in the companion w3c/webref-analysis repository.
Feel free to raise issues in this repository as needed. Note that most issues likely more directly apply to underlying tools:
GitHub Actions workflows are used to automate most of the tasks in this repo.
ed folder. Workflow runs every 6 hours. A typical crawl takes about 10mn to complete.
tr folder. Workflow runs once per week on Monday. A typical crawl takes about 10mn to complete.
curated branch accordingly (provided all tests pass). The job also creates pull requests to release new versions of NPM packages when needed. Each pull request details the diff that would be released, and bumps the package version in the relevant
packages/xxx/package.json file.
@webref/css,
@webref/elements or
@webref/idl package to NPM, tags the corresponding commits on the
main and
curated branches, and updates the relevant
@webref/xxx@latest tag to point to the right commit on the
curated branch. Runs whenever a pre-release PR is merged. Note that the released version is the version that appeared in
packages/css/package.json,
packages/elements/package.json or
packages/idl/package.json before the pre-release PR is merged.