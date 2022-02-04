openbase logo
npm node deps tests coverage chat size

schema-utils

Package for validate options in loaders and plugins.

Getting Started

To begin, you'll need to install schema-utils:

npm install schema-utils

API

schema.json

{
  "type": "object",
  "properties": {
    "option": {
      "type": "boolean"
    }
  },
  "additionalProperties": false
}

import schema from "./path/to/schema.json";
import { validate } from "schema-utils";

const options = { option: true };
const configuration = { name: "Loader Name/Plugin Name/Name" };

validate(schema, options, configuration);

schema

Type: String

JSON schema.

Simple example of schema:

{
  "type": "object",
  "properties": {
    "name": {
      "description": "This is description of option.",
      "type": "string"
    }
  },
  "additionalProperties": false
}

options

Type: Object

Object with options.

import schema from "./path/to/schema.json";
import { validate } from "schema-utils";

const options = { foo: "bar" };

validate(schema, { name: 123 }, { name: "MyPlugin" });

configuration

Allow to configure validator.

There is an alternative method to configure the name andbaseDataPath options via the title property in the schema. For example:

{
  "title": "My Loader options",
  "type": "object",
  "properties": {
    "name": {
      "description": "This is description of option.",
      "type": "string"
    }
  },
  "additionalProperties": false
}

The last word used for the baseDataPath option, other words used for the name option. Based on the example above the name option equals My Loader, the baseDataPath option equals options.

name

Type: Object Default: "Object"

Allow to setup name in validation errors.

import schema from "./path/to/schema.json";
import { validate } from "schema-utils";

const options = { foo: "bar" };

validate(schema, options, { name: "MyPlugin" });

Invalid configuration object. MyPlugin has been initialised using a configuration object that does not match the API schema.
 - configuration.optionName should be a integer.

baseDataPath

Type: String Default: "configuration"

Allow to setup base data path in validation errors.

import schema from "./path/to/schema.json";
import { validate } from "schema-utils";

const options = { foo: "bar" };

validate(schema, options, { name: "MyPlugin", baseDataPath: "options" });

Invalid options object. MyPlugin has been initialised using an options object that does not match the API schema.
 - options.optionName should be a integer.

postFormatter

Type: Function Default: undefined

Allow to reformat errors.

import schema from "./path/to/schema.json";
import { validate } from "schema-utils";

const options = { foo: "bar" };

validate(schema, options, {
  name: "MyPlugin",
  postFormatter: (formattedError, error) => {
    if (error.keyword === "type") {
      return `${formattedError}\nAdditional Information.`;
    }

    return formattedError;
  },
});

Invalid options object. MyPlugin has been initialized using an options object that does not match the API schema.
 - options.optionName should be a integer.
   Additional Information.

Examples

schema.json

{
  "type": "object",
  "properties": {
    "name": {
      "type": "string"
    },
    "test": {
      "anyOf": [
        { "type": "array" },
        { "type": "string" },
        { "instanceof": "RegExp" }
      ]
    },
    "transform": {
      "instanceof": "Function"
    },
    "sourceMap": {
      "type": "boolean"
    }
  },
  "additionalProperties": false
}

Loader

import { getOptions } from "loader-utils";
import { validate } from "schema-utils";

import schema from "path/to/schema.json";

function loader(src, map) {
  const options = getOptions(this);

  validate(schema, options, {
    name: "Loader Name",
    baseDataPath: "options",
  });

  // Code...
}

export default loader;

Plugin

import { validate } from "schema-utils";

import schema from "path/to/schema.json";

class Plugin {
  constructor(options) {
    validate(schema, options, {
      name: "Plugin Name",
      baseDataPath: "options",
    });

    this.options = options;
  }

  apply(compiler) {
    // Code...
  }
}

export default Plugin;

Contributing

Please take a moment to read our contributing guidelines if you haven't yet done so.

CONTRIBUTING

License

MIT

