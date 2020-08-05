React Fast Refresh for
webpack@5+ and
babel@7.9+
This repository is to be considered EXPERIMENTAL. For most use cases we recommend using the officially endorsed webpack plugin available at pmmmwh/react-refresh-webpack-plugin.
react-refresh and
webpack-fast-refresh
npm install -D -E @webhotelier/webpack-fast-refresh react-refresh
# or
yarn add -D -E @webhotelier/webpack-fast-refresh react-refresh
Make the following changes to your
webpack.config.js:
const ReactRefreshPlugin = require('@webhotelier/webpack-fast-refresh');
config.plugins.unshift(new ReactRefreshPlugin());
// or if you have an object-based config:
{
...otherSettings,
plugins: [new ReactRefreshPlugin(), ...otherplugins];
}
Depending on how you have configured your entry, change it similarly to the following examples:
- config.entry = './index.js'; // or
- config.entry = ['./index.js'];
+ config.entry = ['@webhotelier/webpack-fast-refresh/runtime.js', './index.js'];
- config.entry = {
- import: './index.js', // or
- import: ['./index.js'],
- };
+ config.entry = {
+ import: ['@webhotelier/webpack-fast-refresh/runtime.js', './index.js'],
+ };
- config.main.entry = './index.js'; // or
- config.main.entry = ['./index.js'];
+ config.main.entry = [
+ '@webhotelier/webpack-fast-refresh/runtime.js',
+ './index.js',
+ ];
{
"entry": {
- "main": "./index.js" // or
- "main": ["./index.js"]
+ "main": ["@webhotelier/webpack-fast-refresh/runtime.js", "./index.js"]
}
}
{
"module": {
"rules": [
{
"test": /\.jsx$/,
"use": [
{ "loader": "babel-loader", "options": { "cacheDirectory": true } },
+ { "loader": "@webhotelier/webpack-fast-refresh/loader.js" }
]
}
]
}
}
or push it with code:
// make sure to use the index of your JSX loader, 0 in this example
config.module.rules[0].use.push('@webhotelier/webpack-fast-refresh/loader.js');
Add react-refresh/babel to your babelrc:
{
"presets": [["@babel/preset-react", { "runtime": "automatic" }]],
+ "plugins": ["react-refresh/babel"]
}
const ErrorOverlayPlugin = require('@webhotelier/webpack-fast-refresh/error-overlay');
config.plugins.push(new ErrorOverlayPlugin());
// or if you have an object-based config:
{
...otherSettings,
plugins: [new ErrorOverlayPlugin(), ...otherplugins];
}
Make sure you have HMR enabled.
webpack-dev-server --hot --mode development
In
webpack.config.js:
config.entry.main.unshift(require.resolve('webpack-hot-middleware/client'));
config.plugins.push(new webpack.HotModuleReplacementPlugin());
In your node server:
if (app.get('env') === 'development') {
const webpack = require('webpack');
const webpackConfig = require('./webpack.config.json');
const webpackCompiler = webpack(webpackConfig);
app.use(
require('webpack-dev-middleware')(webpackCompiler, {
lazy: false,
publicPath: webpackConfig.output.publicPath,
headers: { 'Access-Control-Allow-Origin': '*' },
})
);
app.use(
require('webpack-hot-middleware')(webpackCompiler, {
path: '/__webpack_hmr',
heartbeat: 10 * 1000,
noInfo: false,
quiet: false,
})
);
}
This plugin is not compatible with
html-webpack-plugin at the moment.
The above plugin & loader DO NOT check if they are running in production builds and do not automatically disable themselves. Make sure you add the correct checks to only include them in development builds.