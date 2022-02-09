This package defines Typescript types (
.d.ts) for the upcoming WebGPU standard.
This package matches the work-in-progress WebGPU API, which is currently unstable!
Use this package to augment the ambient
"dom" type definitions with the new definitions for WebGPU.
See the TypeScript handbook.
npm install --save @webgpu/types
yarn add @webgpu/types
tsc and
tsc-based bundlers
In
tsconfig.json:
{
// ...
"compilerOptions": {
// ...
"typeRoots": [ "./node_modules/@webgpu/types", "./node_modules/@types"]
}
}
In
webpack.config.js add:
"types": ["@webgpu/types"]
(may not be necessary with
tsc config above - untested)
/// <reference types="@webgpu/types" />
Please contribute a PR to add instructions for other setups or improve existing instructions. :)
git submodule update --init
gpuweb changes:
pushd gpuweb && git checkout main && git pull && popd
npm ci
generated/index.d.ts:
npm run generate
generated/index.d.ts and
dist/index.d.ts.
The generated file is tracked by Git so you can see what has changed.
Update the latter according to changes from the former.
Note the
generated/ and
dist/ files are not the same.
See below for intentional differences.
npm run format
Most or all of these should be fixed in the generator over time.
Array changed to
Iterable for WebIDL
sequences in argument positions.
any changed to
object for WebIDL
object.
| SharedArrayBuffer added for
[AllowShared] BufferSource.
The following differences are TODO: should be changed in the final result.
The following differences will remain.
onuncapturederror strongly typed.
getContext definitions.
GPUExtent3DStrict (and similar).
(only for people who have npm publish access)
git checkout main && git pull git@github.com:gpuweb/types.git main && git submodule update --init && npm version patch && git push git@github.com:gpuweb/types.git main --tags && npm publish