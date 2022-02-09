Typescript Type Definitions for WebGPU

This package defines Typescript types ( .d.ts ) for the upcoming WebGPU standard.

This package matches the work-in-progress WebGPU API, which is currently unstable!

Use this package to augment the ambient "dom" type definitions with the new definitions for WebGPU.

How can I use them?

Install

npm: npm install --save @webgpu/types

yarn: yarn add @webgpu/types

Configure

TypeScript tsc and tsc -based bundlers

In tsconfig.json :

{ "compilerOptions" : { "typeRoots" : [ "./node_modules/@webgpu/types" , "./node_modules/@types" ] } }

Webpack

In webpack.config.js add:

"types" : [ "@webgpu/types" ]

(may not be necessary with tsc config above - untested)

Inline in TypeScript

Make sure the submodule is checked out: git submodule update --init

Pull gpuweb changes: pushd gpuweb && git checkout main && git pull && popd

changes: Install dependencies: npm ci

Generate generated/index.d.ts : npm run generate

: Open a diff between generated/index.d.ts and dist/index.d.ts . The generated file is tracked by Git so you can see what has changed. Update the latter according to changes from the former. Note the generated/ and dist/ files are not the same. See below for intentional differences.

and . The generated file is tracked by Git so you can see what has changed. Update the latter according to changes from the former. Note the and files are not the same. See below for intentional differences. Format the result: npm run format

Intentional differences between generator output and final result

Most or all of these should be fixed in the generator over time.

Array changed to Iterable for WebIDL sequence s in argument positions.

changed to for WebIDL s in argument positions. any changed to object for WebIDL object .

changed to for WebIDL . | SharedArrayBuffer added for [AllowShared] BufferSource .

The following differences are TODO: should be changed in the final result.

Deprecated items should be removed.

The following differences will remain.

onuncapturederror strongly typed.

strongly typed. getContext definitions.

definitions. GPUExtent3DStrict (and similar).

Publish a new npm package version

(only for people who have npm publish access)