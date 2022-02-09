openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@webgpu/types

by gpuweb

TypeScript type definitions for WebGPU (NOTE: the WebGPU API itself is still unstable! These types do not directly reflect the implementation status of any browser! https://webgpu.io/)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

46.1K

GitHub Stars

66

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

26

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Typescript Type Definitions for WebGPU

This package defines Typescript types (.d.ts) for the upcoming WebGPU standard.

This package matches the work-in-progress WebGPU API, which is currently unstable!

Use this package to augment the ambient "dom" type definitions with the new definitions for WebGPU.

What are declaration files?

See the TypeScript handbook.

How can I use them?

Install

  • npm: npm install --save @webgpu/types
  • yarn: yarn add @webgpu/types

Configure

TypeScript tsc and tsc-based bundlers

In tsconfig.json:

{
  // ...
  "compilerOptions": {
    // ...
    "typeRoots": [ "./node_modules/@webgpu/types", "./node_modules/@types"]
  }
}

Webpack

In webpack.config.js add:

"types": ["@webgpu/types"]

(may not be necessary with tsc config above - untested)

Inline in TypeScript

/// <reference types="@webgpu/types" />

Others?

Please contribute a PR to add instructions for other setups or improve existing instructions. :)

How to update these types

  • Make sure the submodule is checked out: git submodule update --init
  • Pull gpuweb changes: pushd gpuweb && git checkout main && git pull && popd
  • Install dependencies: npm ci
  • Generate generated/index.d.ts: npm run generate
  • Open a diff between generated/index.d.ts and dist/index.d.ts. The generated file is tracked by Git so you can see what has changed. Update the latter according to changes from the former. Note the generated/ and dist/ files are not the same. See below for intentional differences.
  • Format the result: npm run format

Intentional differences between generator output and final result

Most or all of these should be fixed in the generator over time.

  • Array changed to Iterable for WebIDL sequences in argument positions.
  • any changed to object for WebIDL object.
  • | SharedArrayBuffer added for [AllowShared] BufferSource.

The following differences are TODO: should be changed in the final result.

  • Deprecated items should be removed.

The following differences will remain.

  • onuncapturederror strongly typed.
  • getContext definitions.
  • GPUExtent3DStrict (and similar).

Publish a new npm package version

(only for people who have npm publish access)

git checkout main && git pull git@github.com:gpuweb/types.git main && git submodule update --init && npm version patch && git push git@github.com:gpuweb/types.git main --tags && npm publish

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial