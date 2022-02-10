The Cisco Webex JS SDK

This is a monorepo containing all officially maintained Cisco Webex JS SDK modules in the same repo. webex is a collection of node modules targeting our external APIs.

Install

We test against the Active LTS (Long Term Support) version of Node.js and use npm@6 to run security audits.

To install the latest stable version of the SDK from NPM:

npm install --save webex

Usage

To use the SDK, you will need Cisco Webex credentials. If you do not already have a Cisco Webex account, visit Cisco Webex for Developers to create your account and retrieve your access token.

See the detailed docs for more usage examples.

const Webex = require ( `webex` ); const webex = Webex.init({ credentials : { access_token : < your webex access token > } }); // Create a room with the title "My First Room" // Add Alice and Bob to the room // Send a **Hi Everyone** message to the room webex.rooms.create({ title: `My First Room` }).then(room => { return Promise.all([ webex.memberships.create({ roomId: room.id, personEmail: `alice@example.com` }), webex.memberships.create({ roomId: room.id, personEmail: `bob@example.com` }) ]).then(() => webex.messages.create({ markdown: `**Hi Everyone**`, roomId: room.id }) ); });

A note on browser usage

We provide a built, minified version of the SDK, that includes window.Webex . You can access it via unpkg, jsdelivr, or gitcdn.xyz.

< script crossorigin src = "https://unpkg.com/webex/umd/webex.min.js" > </ script > < script crossorigin src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/webex/umd/webex.min.js" > </ script > < script crossorigin src = "https://gitcdn.xyz/repo/webex/webex-js-sdk/master/packages/node_modules/webex/umd/webex.min.js" > </ script >

If you're already using a bundler (like Webpack or Rollup) you can simply import/require the package and use the above snippet and assign the initialized webex variable to window.webex .

For a quick example, we'll use Parcel to bundle the SDK for a website. For any more information and questions on how to use Parcel, please head to their website.

Create index.js .

import { init as initWebex } from 'webex' ; const webex = ( window .webex = initWebex({ credentials : { access_token : < your webex access token > } })); // Create a room with the title "My First Room" webex.rooms .create({ title: 'My First Room!' }) .catch((error) => { console.error(error); }); // Filter for "My First Room" from the last 10 rooms webex.rooms .list({ max: 10 }) .then((rooms) => { // Destructure room properties for its id (aliased to roomId) and title const { id: roomId, title } = rooms.items.filter( room => room.title === 'My First Room!' )[0]; // Post message "Hello World!" to "My First Room!" webex.messages.create({ roomId, text: 'Hello World!' }); // Log the the room name and the message we created return webex.messages .list({ roomId, max: 1 }) // Destructure promised value to get the text property from the first item in items array .then(({ items: [{ text }] }) => console.log(`Last message sent to room "${title}": ${text}`) ); }) .catch((error) => { console.error(error); });

Create index.html .

< html > < head > < title > Webex SDK for Browsers </ title > </ head > < body > < script src = "./index.js" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

Add a compatible browser version for parcel to compile for

Add the browserlist property to your package.json . We're using the last two versions of both Chrome and Firefox in this example

"browserslist" : [ "last 2 Chrome versions" "last 2 Firefox versions" ]

NOTE: This is needed for parcel to correctly compile dependencies the SDK uses for the browser environment. The SDK uses the last 2 versions of Chrome and Firefox , so we're including it here too. You can use browserl.ist to configure your own setup

Run parcel index.html in your terminal. Go to http://localhost:1234 and open the developer console to see the output.

Samples

Sample code can be found in packages/node_modules/samples. You can demo them by going to js.samples.s4d.io/ or you can run them yourself by following this guide in the Contribution Guide

Contribute

Pull requests welcome. Please see CONTRIBUTING.md for more details about building the packages and submitting pull requests for suggested changes.

Issues

Please reach out to our developer support team for any issues you may be experiencing with the SDK.

License

© 2016-2020 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All Rights Reserved.

See LICENSE for details.