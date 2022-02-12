|webdoc
|Example documentation
webdoc is the next generation documentation generator for the family of web languages. It supports the JSDoc notation and infers type data from TypeScript definitions.
You can checkout the documentation for
example/ here!
npm install --save-dev @webdoc/cli
To get started, create a
webdoc.conf.json file in your project directory.
{
"source": {
"include": "src/",
"excludePattern": "(node_modules|lib|test)"
},
"plugins": [
"plugins/markdown"
],
"opts": {
"destination": "docs"
},
"template": {
"repository": "<your_github_url>",
"outputSourceFiles": false
}
}
The only required field is
source.include which tells webdoc where the source files are. @webdoc/cli's README details more configuration options
You can now run
webdoc in your terminal and documentation will be generated. Be sure to serve the documentation from the folder it is generated in. If you need to serve from an ancestor directory, provide the documentation path relative to the root using the
--site-root option, e.g.
webdoc --site-root docs.
|Packages
|npm
|@webdoc/cli
|@webdoc/model
|@webdoc/types
|@webdoc/parser
|@webdoc/externalize
|@webdoc/template-library
|@webdoc/legacy-template
|@webdoc/default-template
Support for JavaScript, Flow, and TypeScript. The modular structure of @webdoc/parser allows you to integrate it with other languages as well.
High-performance document tree that enforces proper relationships between symbols.
Importing external APIs to integrate your documentation
Coming soon:
Documentation coverage analysis
Powerful default template that:
Glad you asked! Open an issue and I'll get you something to work on! webdoc has an amazing potential to disrupt the stagnated documentation process!