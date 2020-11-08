CSS + LESS + SASS + Modules in Next.js

Description

This module allows you to use css (+ optional [less, sass, modules]) all in one package. It uses the latest modules available css-loader, less-loader, sass-loader, postcss. Check out the sources, its dead simple.

Because I found it cumbersome to deal with the official packages from next-plugins to setup css + less + sass + modules. So I created this one. It has everything I need for my project, most projects, I believe.

Install

npm install @webdeb/next-styles

Use

const withStyles = require ( '@webdeb/next-styles' ) module .exports = withStyles({ less : true , sass : true , modules : true , lessLoaderOptions : { javascriptEnabled : true , }, sassLoaderOptions : { sassOptions : { includePaths : [ "src/styles" ], }, }, cssLoaderOptions : {...}, postcssLoaderOptions : {...}, miniCssExtractOptions : {...} })

Hint: Look at the source of truth: withStyles.js

Known Issues

This project inherits a known next-css problem. https://github.com/zeit/next-plugins/issues/282

If your pages where you are importing css are not working, you are probably facing exactly this problem. The workaround is to load a css/scss file (can be even empty) into your _app.js.

import "../styles/global.scss" export default function MyApp ( { Component, pageProps } ) { return < Component { ...pageProps } /> }

How to contribute

fork the project ~master locally clone the project in your machine ( git clone https/ssh github link to your fork ) create a new branch in your fork ( git checkout -b your/branch/name ) run npm install in your local clone of the repo apply your code changes ( keep CHANGELOG.md and the README.md file up to date, also modify package.json version as fit!) run npm pack in your local clone of the repo test your changes against a next.js project that uses your local repo ( use npm install --save path/to/local/repo/{version}.tgz to test your locally changed code) if your code work as expected, remove the packed tgz file from the repo and commit to your fork create a PR to apply your fork in this repository

Credits