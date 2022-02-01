Infinite Ajax Scroll

Turn your existing pagination into infinite scrolling pages with ease.

SEO friendly 🥇

Doesn't break browsers back button 💯

Highly customizable ✨

More features, documentation and examples available at: https://docs.infiniteajaxscroll.com/

Installation

Use Infinite Ajax Scroll via CDN

Get up and running in no time by linking directly to Infinite Ajax Scroll on unpkg.

<script src="https://unpkg.com/@webcreate/infinite-ajax-scroll@^3.0.0-beta.6/dist/infinite-ajax-scroll.min.js"></script>

Place this code right before the </body> tag on each template or page that you want to use infinite scroll on.

Manage as a package

Are you using NPM in your projects? You can install and update our package easily.

$ npm install --save @webcreate/infinite-ajax-scroll

Usage

Infinite Ajax Scroll works on a container with item elements which get appended. A next link is used to determine the next url.

< div class = "container" > < div class = "item" > ... </ div > < div class = "item" > ... </ div > < div class = "item" > ... </ div > ... </ div > < div class = "pagination" > < a href = "page2.html" class = "next" > Next </ a > </ div >

Now you can configure Infinite Ajax Scroll:

import InfiniteAjaxScroll from '@webcreate/infinite-ajax-scroll' ; let ias = new InfiniteAjaxScroll( '.container' , { item : '.item' , next : '.next' , pagination : '.pagination' });

Full documentation can be found at https://docs.infiniteajaxscroll.com

Licensing

Infinite Ajax Scroll is dual licensed:

Buying a commercial license is mandatory as soon as you develop commercial activities distributing the Infinite Ajax Scroll software inside your product or deploying it on a network without disclosing the source code of your own applications under the AGPL license.

See https://infiniteajaxscroll.com/licenses/ for more details.