openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@webcomponents/webcomponents-platform

by webcomponents
1.0.1 (see all)

Very minimal platform related polyfills

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

11.6K

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

webcomponents-platform

A set of basic platform polyfills needed by webcomponents.js, such as a constructable CustomEvent and basic ES6 shims (Object.assign and Array.from)

Browser Support

The polyfills are intended to work in the latest versions of evergreen browsers. See below for our complete browser support matrix:

PolyfillIE11+Chrome*Firefox*Safari 9+*Chrome Android*Mobile Safari*
Custom Elements
HTML Imports
Shadow DOM
Templates

Contribute

See the contributing guide

License

Everything in this repository is BSD style license unless otherwise specified.

Copyright (c) 2016 The Polymer Authors. All rights reserved.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial