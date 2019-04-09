@webcomponents/webcomponents-platform

A set of basic platform polyfills needed by webcomponents.js, such as a
constructable
CustomEvent and basic ES6 shims (
Object.assign and
Array.from)
The polyfills are intended to work in the latest versions of evergreen browsers. See below for our complete browser support matrix:
|Polyfill
|IE11+
|Chrome*
|Firefox*
|Safari 9+*
|Chrome Android*
|Mobile Safari*
|Custom Elements
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|HTML Imports
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Shadow DOM
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Templates
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
