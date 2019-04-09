@webcomponents/webcomponents-platform

A set of basic platform polyfills needed by webcomponents.js, such as a constructable CustomEvent and basic ES6 shims ( Object.assign and Array.from )

Browser Support

The polyfills are intended to work in the latest versions of evergreen browsers. See below for our complete browser support matrix:

Polyfill IE11+ Chrome* Firefox* Safari 9+* Chrome Android* Mobile Safari* Custom Elements ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ HTML Imports ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Shadow DOM ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Templates ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓

