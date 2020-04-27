webauthn

Implementation of strong authentication with the webauthn standard and FIDO2. Strong authentication is an authentication method using a physical key.

For a more thorough introduction see these two nice articles:

Installation

npm install @webauthn/client npm install @webauthn/server

usage

Webauthn is composed of two parts @webauthn/client and @webauthn/server

On the browser

import { solveRegistrationChallenge, solveLoginChallenge } from '@webauthn/client' ;

: convert the challenge returned by the server on the register route into the response to be returned solveLoginChallenge : convert the challenge returned by the server on the login route into the response to be returned

See an example in example/front

On the server

import { parseRegisterRequest, generateRegistrationChallenge, parseLoginRequest, generateLoginChallenge, verifyAuthenticatorAssertion, } from '@webauthn/server' ;

: Extract challenge and key from the register request body. The challenge allow to retrieve the user, and the key must be stored server side linked to the user. generateRegistrationChallenge : Generate a challenge from a relying party and a user { relyingParty, user } to be sent back to the client, in order to register

: Extract challenge and KeyId from the login request. generateLoginChallenge : Generate challengeResponse from the key sent by the client during login. challengeResponse.challenge should be stored serverside linked to the corresponding user

: Generate challengeResponse from the key sent by the client during login. challengeResponse.challenge should be stored serverside linked to the corresponding user verifyAuthenticatorAssertion : Take the loginChallenge request body and the key stored with the user, and return true if it passes the authenticator assertion

See an example in example/server

Roadmap

For now only fido-u2f and packed format are implemented