@webauthn/client

by wallix
0.1.3

node.js webauthn framework

Readme

webauthn

Implementation of strong authentication with the webauthn standard and FIDO2. Strong authentication is an authentication method using a physical key.

For a more thorough introduction see these two nice articles:

Installation

npm install @webauthn/client
npm install @webauthn/server

usage

Webauthn is composed of two parts @webauthn/client and @webauthn/server

On the browser

import { 
    solveRegistrationChallenge,
    solveLoginChallenge
} from '@webauthn/client';
  • solveRegistrationChallenge: convert the challenge returned by the server on the register route into the response to be returned
  • solveLoginChallenge: convert the challenge returned by the server on the login route into the response to be returned

See an example in example/front

On the server

import {
    parseRegisterRequest,
    generateRegistrationChallenge,
    parseLoginRequest,
    generateLoginChallenge,
    verifyAuthenticatorAssertion,
} from '@webauthn/server';
  • parseRegisterRequest: Extract challenge and key from the register request body. The challenge allow to retrieve the user, and the key must be stored server side linked to the user.
  • generateRegistrationChallenge: Generate a challenge from a relying party and a user { relyingParty, user } to be sent back to the client, in order to register
  • parseLoginRequest: Extract challenge and KeyId from the login request.
  • generateLoginChallenge: Generate challengeResponse from the key sent by the client during login. challengeResponse.challenge should be stored serverside linked to the corresponding user
  • verifyAuthenticatorAssertion: Take the loginChallenge request body and the key stored with the user, and return true if it passes the authenticator assertion

See an example in example/server

Roadmap

For now only fido-u2f and packed format are implemented

  • Implement android-key format
  • Implement android-safetynet format
  • Implement tpm format

