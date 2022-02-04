Web-Atoms Core

Web Atoms Core is a UI abstraction framework along with powerful MVVM pattern to design modern webpplications.

Note, Xamarin Forms support is now deprecated, as we are migrating to new mobile framework.

Web Features

Functional Components Abstract Atom Component Abstract Device API (Browser Service, Message Broadcast) Theme and styles support without CSS One time, One way and Two way binding support Simple dependency Injection In built simple unit testing framework UMD module support Full featured MVVM Framework with powerful validation

Folder structure

All views for web must be placed under "web" folder inside "src" folder. All views for Xamarin Forms must be placed under "xf" folder inside "src" folder.

Example folder structure

Example View Model

export class UserListViewModel extends AtomViewModel { public user: any ; public list: IUser[]; public search: string = null ; private listService: ListService; public get errorName(): string { return this .user.name ? "" : "Name cannot be empty" ; } public get name(): string { return ` ${ this .user.firstName} ${ this .user.lastName} ` ; } ({ init: true , watch: true }) public async loadItems(ct: CancelToken): Promise < void > { this .list = await this .listService.loadItems( this .search, ct); } ({ validate: true , success: "Added successfully" }) public async addNew(): Promise < any > { ... } }

Web Controls

AtomComboBox (wrapper for SELECT element) AtomControl (base class for all other controls) AtomItemsControl AtomListBox AtomPageView (control browser that hosts other control referenced by url) AtomWindow

Services

WindowService - to host AtomWindow and retrieve result RestService - RetroFit kind of service for simple ajax BrowserService - An abstract navigation service for Web and Xamarin

Development guidelines

Use TypeScript module pattern Do not use namespace Organize single module in single TypeScript file Import only required module and retain naming convention Do not define any default export No Atom.get and Atom.set Do not use underscore _ anywhere, not in field name not in get/set Do not use set_name method name, instead use get name() and set name(v: T) syntax for properties.

How to run unit tests?

Import test class src\test.ts Run node .\dist\test.js

How to get code coverage?