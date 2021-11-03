openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@weareoncare/redux-offline

by redux-offline
2.2.0 (see all)

Build Offline-First Apps for Web and React Native

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2

GitHub Stars

6.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

59

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

redux-offline

npm version travis

🚨🚨🚨🚨 v3 is coming soon! Check the progress updates HERE


Persistent Redux store for Reasonaboutable™️ Offline-First applications, with first-class support for optimistic UI. Use with React, React Native, or as standalone state container for any web app.

Redux Offline is now being maintained by a community driven team. The new versions of the library will now be available under the npm organization @redux-offline. Big thank you to @jevakallio for creating this amazing library in the first place.

Quick start

1. Install with npm (or Yarn)
For React Native 0.60+
npm install --save @redux-offline/redux-offline@native

For React Native Expo SDK 36

npm install --save @redux-offline/redux-offline@expo

For React Native <= 0.59

npm install --save @redux-offline/redux-offline
2. Add the offline store enhancer with compose

import { applyMiddleware, createStore, compose } from 'redux';
import { offline } from '@redux-offline/redux-offline';
import offlineConfig from '@redux-offline/redux-offline/lib/defaults';

// ...

const store = createStore(
  reducer,
  preloadedState,
  compose(
    applyMiddleware(middleware),
    offline(offlineConfig)
  )
);
3. Decorate actions with offline metadata
const followUser = userId => ({
  type: 'FOLLOW_USER_REQUEST',
  payload: { userId },
  meta: {
    offline: {
      // the network action to execute:
      effect: { url: '/api/follow', method: 'POST', json: { userId } },
      // action to dispatch when effect succeeds:
      commit: { type: 'FOLLOW_USER_COMMIT', meta: { userId } },
      // action to dispatch if network action fails permanently:
      rollback: { type: 'FOLLOW_USER_ROLLBACK', meta: { userId } }
    }
  }
});

If the effect payload is something other than JSON you can pass the body and headers:

const registerUser = (name, email) => ({
  type: 'REGISTER_USER',
  payload: { name, email },
  meta: {
    offline: {
      // the network action to execute:
      effect: { url: '/api/register', method: 'POST', body: `name=${name}&email=${email}`, headers: { 'content-type': 'application/x-www-form-urlencoded' } },
      // action to dispatch when effect succeeds:
      commit: { type: 'REGISTER_USER_COMMIT', meta: { name, email } },
      // action to dispatch if network action fails permanently:
      rollback: { type: 'REGISTER_USER_ROLLBACK', meta: { name, email } }
    }
  }
});
4. (React Native Android) Ask permission to read network status

If writing a native app for Android, you'll need to make sure to request the permission to access network state in your AndroidManifest.xml:

  <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.ACCESS_NETWORK_STATE" />

See Documentation for configuration options, the full API, and common recipes.

Contributing

Improvements and additions welcome. For large changes, please submit a discussion issue before jumping to coding; we'd hate you to waste the effort.

If you are reporting a bug, please include code that reproduces the error. Here is a starting application on CodeSandbox.

In lieu of a formal style guide, follow the included eslint rules, and use Prettier to format your code.

Miscellanea

Usage with Redux Persist v5

In case you want to use a custom redux-persist version, there is an example configuration.

Prior art

Redux Offline is a distillation of patterns discovered while building apps using previously existing libraries:

Without their work, Redux Offline wouldn't exist. If you like the ideas behind Redux Offline, but want to build your own stack from lower-level components, these are good places to start.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial