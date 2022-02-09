@weareathlon/frontend-webpack-boilerplate

Webpack 5 Boilerplate Template

Demo

Table of Contents

Features

Simple setup instructions Start development of a project right away with simple , configured , linter enabled , browser synced asset files.

instructions Configuration per environment development - sourcemaps , browser synced developmentment server production - minification , sourcemaps

Configurable browsers versions support. It uses browserslist - just specify the browsers you want to support in the package.json file for browserslist :

"browserslist" : [ "last 2 versions" , "> 5%" ]

The built CSS / JavaScript files will respect the configured supported browser versions using the following tools: autoprefixer - automatically adds vendor prefixes to CSS rules babel-preset-env - smart preset that allows you to use the latest JavaScript without needing to micromanage which syntax transforms (and optionally, browser polyfills) are needed by your target environment(s).

using the following tools: Demo project files to be used as a reference and example demo building of: JavaScript SASS / PostCSS HTML templates Images (CSS backgrounds and image tags) Fonts

building of: Support for assets optimization for production environment with ability to configure: Code Minification of JavaScript and CSS processed files. Optimize Assets Loading - inline and embed images / fonts files having file size below a configurable threshold value. Images Optimisation - optimize jpeg , jpg , png , gif , svg filesize and loading type via imagemin . Plugin and Loader for webpack to optimize (compress) all images using imagemin . Do not worry about size of images, now they are always optimized/compressed.

for production environment with ability to configure: Support for source code syntax style and formatting linters that analyze source code to flag any programming errors, bugs, stylistic errors or suspicious constructs: SASS/PostCSS syntax cheker - you can change or add additional rules in .sasslintrc file. Configuration options can be found on sass-lint documentation. JavaScript syntax checker - following the airbnb style, you can review and configure the rules in .eslintrc file. Configuration options can be found on eslint documentation.

that analyze source code to flag any programming errors, bugs, stylistic errors or suspicious constructs: Latest Webpack 5 - JavaScript module bundler.

Latest SASS/PostCSS compiler based on Dart sass .

. Latest Babel 7 ( @babel/core ) - JavaScript compiler - Use next generation JavaScript, today.

) - JavaScript compiler - Use next generation JavaScript, today. Integration with Travis CI Demo deployment available to GitHub pages

Configured and ready to use Webpack Dev Server plugin for faster local development - webpack-dev-server

plugin for faster local development - Integration with Webpack Bundle Analyzer - Visualize size of webpack output files with an interactive zoomable treemap.

Requirements

node : ^12 || >=14

: npm

Setup

Installation

Choose and download the latest template release from List of Releases. Extract the release archive to a new directory, rename it to your project name and browse the directory. Install all dependencies using npm clean install command.

$ npm ci

More on the clean install npm command can be read here npm ci

You can still use npm install in cases the npm ci raises system error due to specific platform incompatibilities.

Define Package Metadata

Amend package.json file and optionally specify: name - Name of your project. A name can be optionally prefixed by a scope, e.g. @myorg/mypackage . version - Specify and maintain a version number indicator for your project code. author - Your organisation or just yourself. You can also specify contributors . description - Short description of your project. keywords - Put keywords in it. It’s an array of strings. repository - Specify the place where your code lives. license - Announce your code license, figure out the license from Choose an Open Source License . browserslist - Specify the supported browsers versions - you can refer to full list of availalbe options.

file and optionally specify:

Configuration

Environment Configuration

Edit the configuration/environment.js if you want to specify: server : configure development server, specify host , port . Refer to the full development server configuration options for webpack-dev-server . limits : configure file size thresholds for assets optimizations. Image/Font files size in bytes. Below this value the image file will be served as Data URL (inline base64). paths : src or dist directories names and file system location.

if you want to specify:

Additional webpack configuration

You can additionally configure webpack for specific environment:

development - configuration/webpack.dev.config.js

- production - configuration/webpack.prod.config.js Note that if you prefer to build and deploy sourcemap files: You should configure your server to disallow access to the Source Map file for normal users!

-

Development

Assets Source

SASS/PostCSS files are located under src/scss/

files are located under JavaScript files with support of latest ECMAScript ES6 / ECMAScript 2016(ES7)/ etc files are located under src/js/

files with support of latest ECMAScript ES6 / ECMAScript 2016(ES7)/ etc files are located under Image files are located under src/images/

files are located under Font files are located under src/fonts/

files are located under HTML files are located under src/ It will automatically build all HTML files placed under src/ directory, no need to manually configure each template anymore!

files are located under

Build Assets

One time build assets for development

$ npm run build

Build assets and enable source files watcher

$ npm run watch

This command is suitable if you develop with external web server.

Note: File watching does not work with NFS (Windows) and virtual machines under VirtualBox. Extend the configuration in such cases by:

module .exports = { watchOptions : { poll : 1000 } };

Start a development server - reloading automatically after each file change.

$ npm run dev

Production

Build Assets

Optimize assets for production by:

$ npm run production

Get Built Assets

CSS files are located under /dist/css/

JavaScript files with support of ES6 / ECMAScript 2016(ES7) files are located under /dist/js/

Images are located under /dist/images/ Images part of the design (usually referenced in the CSS) are located under /dist/images/design/ Images part of the content (usually referenced via <img> tags) are located under /dist/images/content/

Fonts are located under /dist/fonts/

HTML files are located under /dist/

Run Code Style Linters

SASS

$ npm run lint:sass

JavaScript

$ npm run lint:js

Run Assets Bundle Analyzer

$ npm run stats

This will open the visualisaion on the default configuraiton URL localhost:8888 , you can change this URL or port following the package documentation.

Continuous Integration

This boilerplate template contains integration with Travis CI. The build system runs all linting scripts and deploys production optimized pages to GitHub pages upon push to the master branch. However, note that this deployment flow only works for Project Pages, as User and Organization pages only support the master branch flow.

For more information on how to set up alternative deployment processes, check out the Travis CI documentation on deployment. The service can deploy to dozens of cloud providers, including Heroku, AWS, and Firebase.