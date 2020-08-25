JS achieve the browser title flashing, scrolling, voice prompts, Chrome/Safari/FireFox/IE notice. has no dependencies. It not interfere with any JavaScript libraries or frameworks. has a reasonable footprint 5.05kb (gzipped: 1.75kb)，Official document demo preview。

Installation

You will need Node.js installed on your system.

$ npm install @wcjiang/notify --save $ npm install title-notify --save

⚠️: open in server. You can use ssr to quickly create a service..

Using

import Notify from '@wcjiang/notify' ; const notify = new Notify({ message : 'There is message.' , effect : 'flash' , openurl : 'https://github.com/jaywcjlove/iNotify' , onclick : () => { notify.close(); console .log( '---' ) }, audio :{ file : [ 'msg.mp4' , 'msg.mp3' , 'msg.wav' ] }, interval : 1000 , updateFavicon :{ textColor : '#fff' , backgroundColor : '#2F9A00' }, notification :{ title : 'Notification!' , icon : '' , body : 'You have a new message!' , } }); notify.player();

Or manually download and link notify.js in your HTML, It can also be downloaded via UNPKG：

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/@wcjiang/notify/dist/notify.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > var notify = new Notify({ effect: 'flash' , interval: 500 , }); notify.setFavicon( '1' ); </ script >

option

message : String, page title

: String, page title effect : String, flash | scroll | favicon, Flashing or scrolling

: String, flash | scroll | favicon, Flashing or scrolling audio : Optional playback sound file : String/Array, You can use arrays to pass sound files in multiple formats.

: Optional playback sound interval : Number, Title flashing, or scrolling speed.

: Number, Title flashing, or scrolling speed. openurl : String, Click on the pop-up window to open the connection address

: String, Click on the pop-up window to open the connection address onclick : Function, Click on the pop-up window trip event

: Function, Click on the pop-up window trip event updateFavicon : Optional, default green background white text. Favicon textColor : String, favicon font color. backgroundColor : Background color, set the background color to be transparent, set the value to "transparent"

: Optional, default green background white text. Favicon notification : Optional chrome browser notifications, The default is not to fill in the following content title : Set notification title iNotify icon : Set notification icon, The default is Favicon body : Set message content

: Optional chrome browser notifications, The default is not to fill in the following content

isPermission

Determine if the browser bulletin notification is blocked.

notify.isPermission()

Sound Settings

player

Play sound.

notify.player()

loopPlay

Loop the sound.

notify.loopPlay()

stopPlay

Stop playing sound.

notify.stopPlay()

setURL

Set the playback sound URL.

notify.setURL( 'msg.mp3' ) notify.setURL([ 'msg.mp3' , 'msg.ogg' , 'msg.mp4' ])

title

The latest version does not play the title blinking animation by default. After initialization, you need to call the setTitle(true) method to play the title animation.

setTitle

Set the title.

notify.setTitle( true ) notify.setTitle( 'New title' ) notify.setTitle()

setInterval

Set time interval.

notify.setInterval( 2000 )

close

Programmatically closes a notification.

notify.close();

addTimer

Add counter

notify.addTimer()

clearTimer

Clear counter.

notify.clearTimer()

Favicon Notice

setFavicon

Set icon to display numbers or text

notify.setFavicon( 10 )

setFaviconColor

Set icon display text color

notify.setFaviconColor( '#0043ff' )

setFaviconBackgroundColor

Set icon to display text color

notify.setFaviconBackgroundColor( '#0043ff' ) notify.setFaviconColor( '#f5ff00' ).setFaviconBackgroundColor( 'red' );

faviconClear

Clear digital display original icon .

notify.faviconClear()

Chrome Notice

notify

The chrome notification pops up, and the parameters are not passed as default values...

notify.notify(); notify.notify({ title : 'New notice' , body : 'Thunder, it’s raining...' , openurl : 'https://jaywcjlove.github.io' , onclick : function ( ) { console .log( 'on click' ) }, onshow : function ( ) { console .log( 'on show' ) }, });

title The notification title that will be displayed.

The notification title that will be displayed. dir The direction of the text; its value can be auto (auto), ltr (left to right), or rtl (right to left).

The direction of the text; its value can be auto (auto), ltr (left to right), or rtl (right to left). icon The URL of a picture that will be used to display the icon for the notification.

The URL of a picture that will be used to display the icon for the notification. body A string that is additionally displayed in the notification.

A string that is additionally displayed in the notification. openurl Click to open the specified URL.

Click to open the specified URL. onclick Triggered whenever the user clicks on the notification.

Triggered whenever the user clicks on the notification. onshow Triggered when the notification is displayed.

Triggered when the notification is displayed. onerror Triggered whenever a notification encounters an error.

Triggered whenever a notification encounters an error. onclose Triggered when the user closes the notification.

Other

notify.init().title; Get the title.

Example

Example 1

function iconNotify ( num ) { if (!notify) { var notify = new Notify({ effect : 'flash' , interval : 500 }); } if (num=== 0 ){ notify.faviconClear() notify.setTitle(); } else if (num < 100 ){ notify.setFavicon(num) notify.setTitle( 'There is new message!' ); } else if (num > 99 ){ notify.setFavicon( '..' ) notify.setTitle( 'There is new message!' ); } }

Example 2

var notify = new Notify({ effect : 'flash' , interval : 500 , }); notify.setFavicon( '1' );

Example 3

var iN = new Notify({ effect : 'flash' , interval : 500 , message : 'There is new message!' , updateFavicon :{ textColor : '#fff' , backgroundColor : '#2F9A00' , } }).setFavicon( 10 );

Example 4

var iN = new Notify().setFavicon( 5 );

Example 5

var iN = new Notify({ effect : 'flash' , interval : 500 , message : "There is new message!" , audio :{ file : 'msg.mp4' , } }).setFavicon( 10 ).player();

Example 6

var iN = new Notify({ effect : 'flash' , interval : 500 , message : 'There is new message!' , audio :{ file : 'msg.mp4' , }, notification :{ title : 'Notification!' , icon : '' , body : 'You have a new message!' , } }).setFavicon( 10 ).player(); iN.notify(); iN.notify({ title : 'Notification!' , body : 'You have a new message!' , });

Example 7

var iN = new Notify({ effect : 'flash' , interval : 500 , message : 'There is new message!' , audio :{ file : [ 'msg.mp4' , 'msg.mp3' , 'msg.wav' ] }, notification :{ title : 'Notification!' , body : 'You have a new message!' , } }) iN.setFavicon( 10 ).player(); var n = new Notify() n.init({ effect : 'flash' , interval : 500 , message : 'There is new message!' , audio :{ file : [ 'openSub.mp4' , 'openSub.mp3' , 'openSub.wav' ], }, notification :{ title : 'Notification!' , icon : '' , body : 'You have a new message!' , } }) n.setFavicon( 10 ).player();

License

MIT © Kenny Wong