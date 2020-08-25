JS achieve the browser title flashing, scrolling, voice prompts, Chrome/Safari/FireFox/IE notice. has no dependencies. It not interfere with any JavaScript libraries or frameworks. has a reasonable footprint 5.05kb (gzipped: 1.75kb)，Official document demo preview。
You will need Node.js installed on your system.
# v2.x
$ npm install @wcjiang/notify --save
# v1.x
$ npm install title-notify --save
⚠️: open in server. You can use ssr to quickly create a service..
import Notify from '@wcjiang/notify';
const notify = new Notify({
message: 'There is message.', // page title.
effect: 'flash', // flash | scroll, Flashing or scrolling
openurl:'https://github.com/jaywcjlove/iNotify', // Click on the pop-up window to open the connection address
onclick: () => { // Click on the pop-up window trip event
// Programmatically closes a notification.
notify.close();
console.log('---')
},
// Optional playback sound
audio:{
// You can use arrays to pass sound files in multiple formats.
file: ['msg.mp4','msg.mp3','msg.wav']
// The following is also work.
// file: 'msg.mp4'
},
// Title flashing, or scrolling speed
interval: 1000,
// Optional, default green background white text. Favicon
updateFavicon:{
// favicon font color
textColor: '#fff',
// Background color, set the background color to be transparent, set the value to "transparent"
backgroundColor: '#2F9A00'
},
// Optional chrome browser notifications，
// The default is not to fill in the following content
notification:{
title:'Notification!', // Set notification title
icon:'', // Set notification icon, The default is Favicon
body:'You have a new message!', // Set message content
}
});
notify.player();
Or manually download and link notify.js in your HTML, It can also be downloaded via UNPKG：
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@wcjiang/notify/dist/notify.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
var notify = new Notify({
effect: 'flash',
interval: 500,
});
notify.setFavicon('1');
</script>
iNotify
Determine if the browser bulletin notification is blocked.
notify.isPermission()
Play sound.
notify.player()
Loop the sound.
notify.loopPlay()
Stop playing sound.
notify.stopPlay()
Set the playback sound URL.
notify.setURL('msg.mp3') // Set one
notify.setURL(['msg.mp3','msg.ogg','msg.mp4']) // Set multiple
The latest version does not play the title blinking animation by default. After initialization, you need to call the
setTitle(true) method to play the title animation.
Set the title.
notify.setTitle(true) // Play animation
notify.setTitle('New title') // Flashing new title
notify.setTitle() // Clear Blinking Show original title
Set time interval.
notify.setInterval(2000)
Programmatically closes a notification.
notify.close();
Add counter
notify.addTimer()
Clear counter.
notify.clearTimer()
Set
icon to display numbers or text
notify.setFavicon(10)
Set
icon display text color
notify.setFaviconColor('#0043ff')
Set
icon to display text color
notify.setFaviconBackgroundColor('#0043ff')
// Set font and background color
notify.setFaviconColor('#f5ff00').setFaviconBackgroundColor('red');
Clear digital display original
icon.
notify.faviconClear()
The chrome notification pops up, and the parameters are not passed as default values...
notify.notify();
notify.notify({
title: 'New notice',
body: 'Thunder, it’s raining...',
openurl: 'https://jaywcjlove.github.io',
onclick: function() {
console.log('on click')
},
onshow: function() {
console.log('on show')
},
});
title The notification title that will be displayed.
dir The direction of the text; its value can be auto (auto), ltr (left to right), or rtl (right to left).
icon The URL of a picture that will be used to display the icon for the notification.
body A string that is additionally displayed in the notification.
openurl Click to open the specified URL.
onclick Triggered whenever the user clicks on the notification.
onshow Triggered when the notification is displayed.
onerror Triggered whenever a notification encounters an error.
onclose Triggered when the user closes the notification.
notify.init().title; Get the title.
function iconNotify(num){
if(!notify) {
var notify = new Notify({
effect: 'flash',
interval: 500
});
}
if(num===0){
notify.faviconClear()
notify.setTitle();
} else if (num < 100){
notify.setFavicon(num)
notify.setTitle('There is new message!');
} else if (num > 99){
notify.setFavicon('..')
notify.setTitle('There is new message!');
}
}
var notify = new Notify({
effect: 'flash',
interval: 500,
});
notify.setFavicon('1');
var iN = new Notify({
effect: 'flash',
interval: 500,
message: 'There is new message!',
updateFavicon:{ // Optional, default green background white
textColor: '#fff',// favicon font color
backgroundColor: '#2F9A00', // favicon background color
}
}).setFavicon(10);
var iN = new Notify().setFavicon(5);
var iN = new Notify({
effect: 'flash',
interval: 500,
message: "There is new message!",
audio:{
file: 'msg.mp4',
}
}).setFavicon(10).player();
var iN = new Notify({
effect: 'flash',
interval: 500,
message: 'There is new message!',
audio:{
file: 'msg.mp4', // You can use arrays to pass sound files in multiple formats.
},
notification:{
title: 'Notification!', // Set notification title
icon: '', // Set notification icon, The default is Favicon
body: 'You have a new message!', // Set message content
}
}).setFavicon(10).player();
// The chrome notification pops up, and the parameters are not passed as default values...
iN.notify();
iN.notify({
title: 'Notification!', // Set notification title
body: 'You have a new message!', // Set message content
});
var iN = new Notify({
effect: 'flash',
interval: 500,
message: 'There is new message!',
audio:{
file: ['msg.mp4', 'msg.mp3', 'msg.wav']
},
notification:{
title: 'Notification!', // Set notification title
body: 'You have a new message!', // Set message content
}
})
iN.setFavicon(10).player();
var n = new Notify()
n.init({
effect: 'flash',
interval: 500,
message: 'There is new message!',
audio:{
file: ['openSub.mp4', 'openSub.mp3', 'openSub.wav'],
},
notification:{
title:'Notification!',
icon: '',
body:'You have a new message!',
}
})
n.setFavicon(10).player();