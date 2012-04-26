Preview: Github | Gitee | UNPKG | Githack | Statically
Github 中国用户排名，全球仓库 Star 最多排名，通过 Github API v3 来生成页面数据，排行榜预览，最近还添加了 SegmentFault 思否近期热门、开发者头条最近热门分享、36Kr 快讯预览。
从
2019年04月20日 在
npm 上发版，版本号以
年、
月、
日 来定义，如:
v19.4.20。
现在每天可以自动更新了，利用 GitHub Actions Workflows 通过定时器，每天
00:00 (北京时间早上8:00) 触发 GitHub 的工作流，自动爬数据，将生成的 web 页面提交到
gh-pages 分支，并且自动发布 npm 版本，真香！！
npm install @wcj/github-rank --save-dev
使用可以通过引入数据，来获取排名数据，也可以通过 UNPKG 直接访问用户排行榜。
import users from '@wcj/github-rank';
import repos from '@wcj/github-rank/dist/repos.json';
import trendingDaily from '@wcj/github-rank/dist/trending-daily.json';
import trendingWeekly from '@wcj/github-rank/dist/trending-weekly.json';
import trendingMonthly from '@wcj/github-rank/dist/trending-monthly.json';
import users from '@wcj/github-rank';
// 默认 users 输出如下数据：
[
{
"login": "jaywcjlove",
"id": 1680273,
"node_id": "MDQ6VXNlcjE2ODAyNzM=",
"avatar_url": "https://avatars1.githubusercontent.com/u/1680273?v=4",
"gravatar_id": "",
"url": "https://api.github.com/users/jaywcjlove",
"html_url": "https://github.com/jaywcjlove",
"followers_url": "https://api.github.com/users/jaywcjlove/followers",
"following_url": "https://api.github.com/users/jaywcjlove/following{/other_user}",
"gists_url": "https://api.github.com/users/jaywcjlove/gists{/gist_id}",
"starred_url": "https://api.github.com/users/jaywcjlove/starred{/owner}{/repo}",
"subscriptions_url": "https://api.github.com/users/jaywcjlove/subscriptions",
"organizations_url": "https://api.github.com/users/jaywcjlove/orgs",
"repos_url": "https://api.github.com/users/jaywcjlove/repos",
"events_url": "https://api.github.com/users/jaywcjlove/events{/privacy}",
"received_events_url": "https://api.github.com/users/jaywcjlove/received_events",
"type": "User",
"site_admin": false,
"score": 1,
"rank": 117,
"name": "小弟调调™",
"company": "ʕ•̫͡•ʔ-̫͡-ʕ•͓͡•ʔ-̫͡-ʔ",
"blog": "http://wangchujiang.com",
"location": "Shanghai, China",
"email": "wowohoo@qq.com",
"hireable": true,
"bio": "(͡·̮̃·̃) 撸码的乐趣 💯 ，“人没了，™代码还在”",
"public_repos": 78,
"public_gists": 1,
"followers": 2519,
"following": 91,
"created_at": "2012-04-26T00:30:25Z",
"updated_at": "2019-04-12T14:27:54Z"
}
]
# 获取 Github (中国/全球)用户排行榜(Top 500)
npm run get
# Github 用户获取中途失败，接着获取剩余用户信息
npm run get:users:info
# 获取 Github 趋势榜，Github 仓库排行(Top 500), sifou，36kr，toutiao 的数据
npm run get:o