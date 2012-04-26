openbase logo
@wcj/github-rank

by 小弟调调™
22.2.16 (see all)

🕷️Github 中国和全球用户排名，全球仓库 Star 最多排名(Github Action自动日更)。

Readme

Preview: Github | Gitee | UNPKG | Githack | Statically

Github Ranking

Github 中国用户排名，全球仓库 Star 最多排名，通过 Github API v3 来生成页面数据，排行榜预览，最近还添加了 SegmentFault 思否近期热门开发者头条最近热门分享36Kr 快讯预览

2019年04月20日npm 上发版，版本号以 来定义，如: v19.4.20

现在每天可以自动更新了，利用 GitHub Actions Workflows 通过定时器，每天 00:00 (北京时间早上8:00) 触发 GitHub 的工作流，自动爬数据，将生成的 web 页面提交到 gh-pages 分支，并且自动发布 npm 版本，真香！！

使用

npm install @wcj/github-rank --save-dev

使用可以通过引入数据，来获取排名数据，也可以通过 UNPKG 直接访问用户排行榜

import users from '@wcj/github-rank';
import repos from '@wcj/github-rank/dist/repos.json';
import trendingDaily from '@wcj/github-rank/dist/trending-daily.json';
import trendingWeekly from '@wcj/github-rank/dist/trending-weekly.json';
import trendingMonthly from '@wcj/github-rank/dist/trending-monthly.json';

import users from '@wcj/github-rank';

// 默认 users 输出如下数据：
[
  {
    "login": "jaywcjlove",
    "id": 1680273,
    "node_id": "MDQ6VXNlcjE2ODAyNzM=",
    "avatar_url": "https://avatars1.githubusercontent.com/u/1680273?v=4",
    "gravatar_id": "",
    "url": "https://api.github.com/users/jaywcjlove",
    "html_url": "https://github.com/jaywcjlove",
    "followers_url": "https://api.github.com/users/jaywcjlove/followers",
    "following_url": "https://api.github.com/users/jaywcjlove/following{/other_user}",
    "gists_url": "https://api.github.com/users/jaywcjlove/gists{/gist_id}",
    "starred_url": "https://api.github.com/users/jaywcjlove/starred{/owner}{/repo}",
    "subscriptions_url": "https://api.github.com/users/jaywcjlove/subscriptions",
    "organizations_url": "https://api.github.com/users/jaywcjlove/orgs",
    "repos_url": "https://api.github.com/users/jaywcjlove/repos",
    "events_url": "https://api.github.com/users/jaywcjlove/events{/privacy}",
    "received_events_url": "https://api.github.com/users/jaywcjlove/received_events",
    "type": "User",
    "site_admin": false,
    "score": 1,
    "rank": 117,
    "name": "小弟调调™",
    "company": "ʕ•̫͡•ʔ-̫͡-ʕ•͓͡•ʔ-̫͡-ʔ",
    "blog": "http://wangchujiang.com",
    "location": "Shanghai, China",
    "email": "wowohoo@qq.com",
    "hireable": true,
    "bio": "(͡·̮̃·̃) 撸码的乐趣 💯 ，“人没了，™代码还在”",
    "public_repos": 78,
    "public_gists": 1,
    "followers": 2519,
    "following": 91,
    "created_at": "2012-04-26T00:30:25Z",
    "updated_at": "2019-04-12T14:27:54Z"
  }
]

获取数据

# 获取 Github (中国/全球)用户排行榜(Top 500)
npm run get

# Github 用户获取中途失败，接着获取剩余用户信息
npm run get:users:info

# 获取 Github 趋势榜，Github 仓库排行(Top 500), sifou，36kr，toutiao 的数据
npm run get:o

