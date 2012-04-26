Preview: Github | Gitee | UNPKG | Githack | Statically

Github 中国用户排名，全球仓库 Star 最多排名，通过 Github API v3 来生成页面数据，排行榜预览，最近还添加了 SegmentFault 思否近期热门、开发者头条最近热门分享、36Kr 快讯预览。

从 2019年04月20日 在 npm 上发版，版本号以 年 、 月 、 日 来定义，如: v19.4.20 。

现在每天可以自动更新了，利用 GitHub Actions Workflows 通过定时器，每天 00:00 (北京时间早上8:00) 触发 GitHub 的工作流，自动爬数据，将生成的 web 页面提交到 gh-pages 分支，并且自动发布 npm 版本，真香！！

使用

npm install @wcj/github-rank --save-dev

使用可以通过引入数据，来获取排名数据，也可以通过 UNPKG 直接访问用户排行榜。

import users from '@wcj/github-rank' ; import repos from '@wcj/github-rank/dist/repos.json' ; import trendingDaily from '@wcj/github-rank/dist/trending-daily.json' ; import trendingWeekly from '@wcj/github-rank/dist/trending-weekly.json' ; import trendingMonthly from '@wcj/github-rank/dist/trending-monthly.json' ;

import users from '@wcj/github-rank' ; [ { "login" : "jaywcjlove" , "id" : 1680273 , "node_id" : "MDQ6VXNlcjE2ODAyNzM=" , "avatar_url" : "https://avatars1.githubusercontent.com/u/1680273?v=4" , "gravatar_id" : "" , "url" : "https://api.github.com/users/jaywcjlove" , "html_url" : "https://github.com/jaywcjlove" , "followers_url" : "https://api.github.com/users/jaywcjlove/followers" , "following_url" : "https://api.github.com/users/jaywcjlove/following{/other_user}" , "gists_url" : "https://api.github.com/users/jaywcjlove/gists{/gist_id}" , "starred_url" : "https://api.github.com/users/jaywcjlove/starred{/owner}{/repo}" , "subscriptions_url" : "https://api.github.com/users/jaywcjlove/subscriptions" , "organizations_url" : "https://api.github.com/users/jaywcjlove/orgs" , "repos_url" : "https://api.github.com/users/jaywcjlove/repos" , "events_url" : "https://api.github.com/users/jaywcjlove/events{/privacy}" , "received_events_url" : "https://api.github.com/users/jaywcjlove/received_events" , "type" : "User" , "site_admin" : false , "score" : 1 , "rank" : 117 , "name" : "小弟调调™" , "company" : "ʕ•̫͡•ʔ-̫͡-ʕ•͓͡•ʔ-̫͡-ʔ" , "blog" : "http://wangchujiang.com" , "location" : "Shanghai, China" , "email" : "wowohoo@qq.com" , "hireable" : true , "bio" : "(͡·̮̃·̃) 撸码的乐趣 💯 ，“人没了，™代码还在”" , "public_repos" : 78 , "public_gists" : 1 , "followers" : 2519 , "following" : 91 , "created_at" : "2012-04-26T00:30:25Z" , "updated_at" : "2019-04-12T14:27:54Z" } ]

获取数据