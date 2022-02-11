Wazo's JavaScript Software Development Kit

Wazo JavaScript SDK makes it easy for you to build Programmable Conversation applications. Use this dev kit in any JS application to leverage communication possibilities.

Supported Features

Wazo's Javascript SDK allows you to use these features :

Voice : Voice

Video : Video

Chat : Chat

Fax : Fax

Log : Log

Users status : Status

Users configurations : Config

Directories, Logs : Misc

Table of contents

Install

Install / Add

You may install the Wazo JavaScript Software Development Kit to your project one of the following ways:

npm install @wazo/sdk

yarn add @wazo/sdk

Content Delivery Networks

Alternatively, you may load the Wazo SDK from a CDN. Use one of the following Content Delivery Networks:

UNPKG

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/@wazo/sdk/dist/wazo-sdk.js" > </ script >

jsDelivr

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@wazo/sdk" > </ script >

Simple API

Importing the Simple API

import Wazo from '@wazo/sdk/lib/simple' ; < script src = "https://unpkg.com/@wazo/sdk/dist/wazo-sdk.js" > </ script > or <script src= "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@wazo/sdk" > </ script >

Authentication with the simple API

Initializing

Wazo.Auth.init(clientId, tokenExpiration, minSubscriptionType, authorizationName);

clientId : string (optional) An identifier of your application that will be used to refresh users token

: string (optional) tokenExpiration : number (optional, default 3600 seconds) Duration before token expiration (in seconds)

: number (optional, default 3600 seconds) minSubscriptionType : number (optional) Defines the minimum user subscription type that allows access to your application.

: number (optional) authorizationName : string (optional) Defines the name of the authorization the user should have to ba able to login.

: string (optional)

Setting the engine host

Wazo.Auth.setHost(host);

host : string URL to your host (include port if needed).

: string

Customizing all the fetch options

Wazo.Auth.fetchOptions({ referrer : '' , });

options : Object Options passed to all the fetch requests of the SDK.

: Object

Authenticating an user

const session = await Wazo.Auth. logIn (username, password );

username : string User's username

password : string User's password



Returns as Wazo.domain.Session . This object contains, among other information, the user's token.

Note: you need to set clientId in your WazoAPIClient in order to get a refresh token in the returned Session .

Validating a token

const session = await Wazo.Auth.validateToken(token, refreshToken);

token : string User's token to validate (eg: makes sure the token is valid and not expired).

: string refreshToken : string (optional) User's refresh token, used to generate a new token if expired.

: string (optional)

Returns as Wazo.domain.Session .

Setting a callback when a new token is refreshed

When the user's token is about to expire, Wazo's SDK triggers a callback so you can update it in your application. Like updating the new token in your localstorage / cookies.

Note: you need to set clientId in your WazoAPIClient in order to refresh tokens.

Wazo.Auth.setOnRefreshToken( token => { });

callback : Function(token: string) A function that is triggered when the user's token will soon expire.

: Function(token: string)

Loggin out

Destroys user's token and refreshToken.

await Wazo.Auth.logout();

Conference

Joining a room

Wazo.Room.connect(options);

options : Object

: Object extension : string The room extension (number) you want to join

: string The room extension (number) you want to join audio : boolean|Object A boolean, if you want to send the user audio or not; or an Object, if you want to specify the audio input, etc... See getUserMedia arguments for more information.

: boolean|Object A boolean, if you want to send the user audio or not; or an Object, if you want to specify the audio input, etc... See getUserMedia arguments for more information. video : boolean|Object A boolean, if you want to send the user video or not; or an Object, if you want to specify the audio input, etc... See getUserMedia arguments for more information.

: boolean|Object A boolean, if you want to send the user video or not; or an Object, if you want to specify the audio input, etc... See getUserMedia arguments for more information. extra : Object A map of values that will be added to the information of the current participant.

Returns a Wazo.Room instance.

Sending a chat message in the room

room.sendChat(content);

content : string The chat message content you want to send to all participants in the room.

Sending a custom message to all participants

room.sendSignal(content);

content : string The message content you want to send to all participants in the room.

Sharing the user screen

room.startScreenSharing(constraints);

constraints : Object See getUserMedia arguments for more information.

Stopping the screen share

room.stopScreenSharing();

Disabling the camera

room.turnCameraOff();

Enabling the camera

room.turnCameraOn();

Disabling the microphone

room.mute();

Enabling the microphone

room.unmute();

Accessing room participants

room.participants;

participants : An array of Wazo.LocalParticipant and Wazo.RemoteParticipant .

Disconnect from the room

Wazo.room.disconnect();

Conference events

room.on(room.ON_CHAT, (message) => {});

Triggered when receiving a chat message.

message : string

room.on(room.ON_MESSAGE, (message) => {});

Triggered when receiving a custom message.

message : string

room.on(room.ON_JOINED, (participant) => {});

Triggered when joining the room.

participant : Wazo.LocalParticipant .

room.on(room.CONFERENCE_USER_PARTICIPANT_JOINED, (participant) => {});

Triggered when a participant joins the room.

participant : Wazo.RemoteParticipant .

room.on(room.CONFERENCE_USER_PARTICIPANT_LEFT, (participant) => {});

Triggered when a participant leaves the room.

participant : Wazo.RemoteParticipant .

room.on(room.ON_SCREEN_SHARE_ENDED, () => {});

Triggered when screensharing is stopped.

participant : Wazo.RemoteParticipant .

room.on(room.ON_TALKING, (channel, participant) => {});

Triggered when a participant is talking, or stops talking.

channel : Object containing information about the event.

: Object containing information about the event. participant : Wazo.RemoteParticipant or Wazo.LocalParticipant . The participant instance, your can access the participant.isTalking attribute to know the status.

Ad hoc Conference features

Merging sessions in one conference

Use this method to merge multiple calls in a new ad hoc conference.

const adHocConference = Wazo.Phone.startConference(host: CallSession, otherCalls : CallSession[]): Promise <AdHocAPIConference>;

Add a call to a conference

Use this method to add a single call to an existing conference room.

adHocConference.addParticipant(participant: CallSession);

Remove a call from a conference

Use this method to remove a participant from a conference.

adHocConference.removeParticipant(callSession: CallSession);

Terminating a conference

Use this method to remove a single participant from a conference.

adHocConference.hangup();

Accessing the current WebRtc phone

You can access the current webRtcPhone instance via Wazo.Phone.phone .

Domains

You can access all Wazo's domain objects in Wazo.domain.* , like Wazo.domain.Session ;

Participant

Wazo.LocalParticipant and Wazo.RemoteParticipant shares the same properties :

uuid : string The participant uuid.

: string The participant uuid. name : string The participant name, retrieved from the sip configuration.

: string The participant name, retrieved from the sip configuration. isTalking : boolean Indicates if the participant is currently talking.

: boolean Indicates if the participant is currently talking. streams : Array of Wazo.Stream List all streams that the participant is sending.

: Array of List all streams that the participant is sending. videoStreams : Array of Wazo.Stream List all video streams that the participant is sending.

: Array of List all video streams that the participant is sending. audioMuted : boolean Indicates if the participant has muted his microphone.

: boolean Indicates if the participant has muted his microphone. videoMuted : boolean Indicates if the participant has muted his camera.

: boolean Indicates if the participant has muted his camera. screensharing : boolean Indicates if the participant is currently sharing his screen.

: boolean Indicates if the participant is currently sharing his screen. extra : Object extra information related to a participant.

Participant events

participant.on(participant.ON_UPDATED, () => {});

Triggered when the participant is updated.

participant.on(participant.ON_START_TALKING, () => {});

Triggered when the participant is talking.

participant.on(participant.ON_STOP_TALKING, () => {});

Triggered when the participant stops talking.

participant.on(participant.ON_DISCONNECT, () => {});

Triggered when the participant leaves the room.

participant.on(participant.ON_STREAM_SUBSCRIBED, (stream) => {});

Triggered when the participant sends a stream.

stream : Wazo.Stream A Wazo stream that is sent by the participant.

participant.on(participant.ON_STREAM_UNSUBSCRIBED, (stream) => {});

Triggered when the participant stops sending a stream.

stream : Wazo.Stream A Wazo stream that is no longer sent by the participant.

participant.on(participant.ON_AUDIO_MUTED, () => {});

Triggered when the participant has disabled his microphone.

participant.on(participant.ON_AUDIO_UNMUTED, () => {});

Triggered when the participant has enabled his microphone.

participant.on(participant.ON_VIDEO_MUTED, () => {});

Triggered when the participant has disabled his camera.

participant.on(participant.ON_VIDEO_UNMUTED, () => {});

Triggered when the participant has enabled his camera.

participant.on(participant.ON_SCREENSHARING, () => {});

Triggered when the participant is sharing his screen.

participant.on(participant.ON_STOP_SCREENSHARING, () => {});

Triggered when the participant stop sharing his screen.

Stream

Wazo.Stream helps attaching or detaching streams to html elements:

stream.attach(htmlEmelent)

Attaches a stream to an existing htmlElement or creates and returns a new one.

htmlElement : htmlElement (optional).

Returns a htmlElement (audio or video) attached to the stream.

stream.detach(htmlEmelent)

Detaches a stream from an existing htmlElement.

htmlElement : htmlElement.

Advanced API

Libraries

Require / Import

Depending on your preference, you may require or add the Wazo SDK to your own client application one of the following ways using:

API Client Library

const { WazoApiClient } = require('@wazo/sdk');

import { WazoApiClient } from '@wazo/sdk';

Depending on your environment you can import:

@wazo/sdk/esm : compatible with (most) browsers only .

: compatible with (most) . @wazo/sdk/lib : runnable on node env.

WebRTC Library

import { WazoWebRTCClient } from '@wazo/sdk' ;

WebSocket Library

import { WazoWebSocketClient } from '@wazo/sdk' ;

Authentication

Initialization

When using API Client

const client = new WazoApiClient({ server : 'stack.dev.wazo.io' , agent : null , clientId : null , isMobile : false , });

When using WebRTC

const session = await client.auth.logIn({ ... });

Log In

client.auth.logIn({ expiration, username, password, backend, mobile, }).then( { metadata : { username, uuid_tenant_uuid, xivo_user_uuid, groups, xivo_uuid, tenants : [{ uuid }], auth_id }, acl, utc_expires_at, xivo_uuid, issued_at, utc_issued_at, auth_id, expires_at, xivo_user_uuid }); const { refreshToken, ...result } = await client.auth.logIn( );

Note: you need to set clientId in your WazoAPIClient in order to get a refresh token.

Set token (and refresh token)

client.setToken(token); client.setRefreshToken(refreshToken); client.setRefreshTokenExpiration(tokenExpirationInSeconds);

Note: you need to set clientId in your WazoAPIClient in order to get a refresh token.

Add an event when the token is refreshed

client.setOnRefreshToken( ( newToken, newSession ) => { });

Note: you need to set clientId in your WazoAPIClient in order to refresh token.

Log Out

client.auth.logOut(token).then( ); await client.auth.logOut(token);

Check token

client.auth.checkToken(token).then(valid); const valid = await client.auth.checkToken(token);

Other auth methods

Config

client.auth.listTenants(); client.auth.createTenant(name); client.auth.deleteTenant(uuid); client.auth.createUser(username, password, firstname, lastname); client.auth.addUserEmail(userUuid, email, main); client.auth.addUserPolicy(userUuid, policyUuid); client.auth.deleteUser(); client.auth.listUsers(); client.auth.listGroups(); client.auth.createPolicy(name, description, acl); client.auth.listPolicies();

Sending logs to fluentd via a http endpoint

Logger

Log

import Wazo from '@wazo/sdk/lib/simple' ; Wazo.IssueReporter.enable(); Wazo.IssueReporter.configureRemoteClient({ host: 'localhost' , port: 9880 , tag: 'name of your application, level: ' trace ', // Min log level to be sent extra: { // Extra info sent for every logs user_uuid: ' ... ', }, });

Using the logger :

const logger = Wazo.IssueReporter.loggerFor( 'my_category' ); logger(logger.TRACE, 'my log' ); Wazo.IssueReporter.log(Wazo.IssueReporter.INFO, 'my log' );

Interact with the engine

Applicationd

Voice Video Chat Fax Status Config

Use Applicationd to construct your own communication features.

client.application.calls(applicationUuid); client.application.hangupCall(applicationUuid, callId); client.application.answerCall(applicationUuid, callId, context, exten, autoanswer); client.application.listNodes(applicationUuid); client.application.listCallsNodes(applicationUuid, nodeUuid); client.application.removeCallNodes(applicationUuid, nodeUuid, callId); client.application.addCallNodes(applicationUuid, nodeUuid, callId); client.application.playCall(applicationUuid, callId, language, uri);

Calld

Voice Video Chat Fax Status

Use Calld to directly control interactions. (Please note, ctidNg endpoint is deprecated but continue to work with old version. Please update your code.)

client.calld.getConferenceParticipantsAsUser(conferenceId); client.calld.answerSwitchboardQueuedCall(switchboardUuid, callId); client.calld.answerSwitchboardHeldCall(switchboardUuid, callId); client.calld.cancelCall(callId); client.calld.deleteVoicemail(voicemailId); client.calld.fetchSwitchboardHeldCalls(switchboardUuid); client.calld.fetchSwitchboardQueuedCalls(switchboardUuid); client.calld.getConferenceParticipantsAsUser(conferenceId); client.calld.getPresence(contactUuid); client.calld.getStatus(lineUuid); client.calld.holdSwitchboardCall(switchboardUuid, callId); client.calld.listCalls(); client.calld.listMessages(participantUuid, limit); client.calld.listVoicemails(); client.calld.makeCall(extension, fromMobile, lineId, allLines); client.calld.sendFax(extension, fax, callerId); client.calld.sendMessage(alias, msg, toUserId); client.calld.relocateCall(callId, destination, lineId); client.calld.updatePresence(presence);

Confd

Config

Use Confd to interact with configurations.

client.confd.listUsers(); client.confd.getUser(userUuid); client.confd.getUserLineSip(userUuid, lineId); client.confd.listApplications();

Dird

Misc

Use Dird to interact with directories.

client.dird.search(context, term); client.dird.listPersonalContacts(); client.dird.addContact(newContact); client.dird.editContact(contact); client.dird.deleteContact(contactUuid); client.dird.listFavorites(context); client.dird.markAsFavorite(source, sourceId); client.dird.removeFavorite(source, sourceId);

Agentd

Misc

Use Agentd to handle agent states

Legacy (all versions)

client.agentd.getAgent(agentNumber); client.agentd.login(agentNumber, context, extension); client.agentd.logout(agentNumber); client.agentd.pause(agentNumber); client.agentd.resume(agentNumber);

Log in with line ID only (engine version > 20.11 -- recommended)

client.agentd.loginWithLineId(lineId);

No-args methods (engine version >= 20.17 -- recommended)

client.agentd.getStatus(); client.agentd.staticLogout(); client.agentd.staticPause(); client.agentd.staticResume();

callLogd

Use callLogd to interact with call logs.

client.callLogd.search(search, limit); client.callLogd.listCallLogs(offset, limit); client.callLogd.listCallLogsFromDate( from , number);

Chatd

Chat Status

Use chatd to send and retrieve chat messages and user statuses.

client.chatd.getContactStatusInfo(contactUuid: UUID); client.chatd.getState(contactUuid: UUID); client.chatd.getLineState(contactUuid: UUID); client.chatd.getMultipleLineState(contactUuids: ? Array <UUID>); client.chatd.getUserRooms(); client.chatd.updateState(contactUuid: UUID, state : string); client.chatd.updateStatus(contactUuid: UUID, state : string, status : string); client.chatd.createRoom(name: string, users : Array <ChatUser>); client.chatd.getRoomMessages(roomUuid: string); client.chatd.sendRoomMessage(roomUuid: string, message : ChatMessage); client.chatd.getMessages(options: GetMessagesOptions);

Calling an API endpoint without WazoApiClient

Use this generic method to request endpoints directly.

const requester = new ApiRequester({ server : 'stack.dev.wazo.io' , refreshTokenCallback : () => {}, clientId : 'my-id' , agent : null , token : null , }); const results = await requester.call( 'dird/0.1/personal' );

WebRTCClient

This sample describes the very first steps to place a call using WebRTC.

import { WazoWebRTCClient } from '@wazo/sdk' ; const session = await client.auth.logIn({ ... }); const client = new WazoWebRTCClient({ displayName : 'From WEB' , host : 'stack.dev.wazo.io' , websocketSip : 'other.url.com' , media : { audio : boolean, video : boolean | document .getElementById( 'video' ), localVideo : boolean | document .getElementById( 'video' ), } }, session); client.on( 'invite' , (sipSession: SipSession, hasVideo : boolean, shouldAutoAnswer : boolean) => { this .currentSipSession = sipSession; }); await client.waitForRegister(); client.call( '1234' );

WebRTCClient Configuration

const config = { displayName : '' , host : '' , port : '' , media : { audio : boolean, video : boolean | document .getElementById( 'video' ), localVideo : boolean | document .getElementById( 'video' ), }, iceCheckingTimeout : 1000 , log : {}, audioOutputDeviceId : null , userAgentString : null , heartbeatDelay : 1000 , heartbeatTimeout : 5000 , maxHeartbeats : 4 , authorizationUser : '' , password : '' , uri : '' , } const uaConfigOverrides = { peerConnectionOptions : { iceServers = [ { urls : "stun:stun.example.com:443" }, { urls : "turn:turn.example.com:443" , username : "login" , credential : "secret" }, ... ] } } const client = new WazoWebRTCClient(config, session, uaConfigOverrides);

Basic client features

Calling a number

Use this method to dial a number.

client.call(number: string);

Be notified to a phone call

Use this method to be notified of an incoming call.

client.on( 'invite' , (sipSession: SipSession) => { this .currentSipSession = sipSession; });

Answering a call

Use this method to pick up an incoming call.

client.answer(sipSession: SipSession);

Hangup a call

Use this method to hangup a call (the call must have been already picked up)

client.hangup(sipSession: SipSession);

Rejecting a call

Use this method to deny an incoming call (Must not have been picked up already)

client.reject(sipSession: SipSession);

Muting a call

Use this method to mute yourself in a running call.

client.mute(sipSession: SipSession);

Unmuting a call

Use this method to unmute yourself in a running call.

client.unmute(sipSession: SipSession);

Holding a call

Use this method to put a running call on hold.

client.hold(sipSession: SipSession);

Unholding a call

Use this method to resume a running call.

client.unhold(sipSession: SipSession);

Make a blind transfer

Use this method to transfer a call to another target, without introduction

client.transfer(sipSession: SipSession, target : string);

Make an attended transfer

Use this method to transfer a call to another target, but first introduce the caller to the transfer target. The transfer may be cancelled (hangup the transfer target) or completed (hangup the transfer initiator).

transfer = client.atxfer(sipSession: SipSession); transfer.init(target: string) targetSession = transfer.newSession transfer.complete() transfer.cancel()

Sending a DTMF tone

Use this method to send the dual-tone multi-frequency from the phone keypad.

client.sendDTMF(sipSession: SipSession, tone : string);

Sending a message

client.message(destination: string, message : string);

Set the audio output volume

Stores a value between 0 and 1, which can be used to on your audio element

phone.changeAudioOutputVolume(volume: number);

Set the audio ring volume

Stores a value between 0 and 1, which can be used to on your audio element

phone.changeAudioRingVolume(volume: number);

Closing the RTC connection

Use this method to put an end to an RTC connection.

client.close();

WebRTCPhone

Higher level of abstraction to use the WebRtcClient .

import { WazoWebRTCClient, WebRTCPhone } from '@wazo/sdk' ; const webRtcClient = new WazoWebRTCClient({ }); const phone = new WebRTCPhone( webRtcClient: WazoWebRTCClient, audioDeviceOutput : string, allowVideo : boolean, audioDeviceRing, );

Basic phone features

Calling a number

Use this method to dial a number.

const callSession = await phone.makeCall( number: string, line : enableVideo: boolean );

Hangup a call

Use this method to stop a call

phone.hangup( callSession: CallSession, );

Accepting a call

Use this method to accept (answer) an incoming call

phone.accept( callSession: CallSession, cameraEnabled?: boolean );

Rejecting a call

Use this method to reject an incoming call

phone.reject( callSession: CallSession );

Holding a call

Use this method to put a running call on hold.

phone.hold( callSession: CallSession, withEvent : boolean = true );

Resuming a call

Use this method to resume a running call.

phone.resume(callSession: CallSession);

Please note that phone.resume() is the preferred method

phone.unhold(callSession: CallSession);

Muting a call

Use this method to mute yourself in a running call.

phone.mute( callSession: CallSession, withEvent : boolean = true );

Unmuting a call

Use this method to unmute yourself in a running call.

phone.unmute(callSession: CallSession);

Muting camera in a call

Use this method to mute your camera in a running call.

phone.turnCameraOff(callSession: CallSession);

Unmuting camera in a call

Use this method to unmute your camera in a running call.

phone.turnCameraOn(callSession: CallSession);

Sending DTMF

Use this method to unmute yourself in a running call.

phone.sendKey(callSession: CallSession, tone : string);

Transferring a call

Blind transfer

Use this method to transfer a call directly to another extension, without introduction

phone.transfer( callSession: CallSession, target : string );

Attended transfer

Use this method to transfer a call to another extension by allowing to speak with the other participant first and validate the transfer after that. You have to run makeCall first on the target to be able to confirm the transfer with this method.

phone.indirectTransfer( callSession: CallSession, target : string );

Start screen sharing

const screenShareStream: MediaStream = await phone.startScreenSharing({ audio : true , video : true , });

Stop screen sharing

phone.stopScreenSharing();

Conference phone features

Starting a conference

Use this method to start an ad-hoc conference.

phone.startConference(participants: CallSession[]);

Adding a participant to the conference

phone.addToConference(participant: CallSession);

Holding a conference

phone.holdConference(participants: CallSession[]);

Resuming a conference

phone.resumeConference(participants: CallSession[]);

Muting a conference

phone.muteConference(participants: CallSession[]);

Unmuting a conference

phone.unmuteConference(participants: CallSession[]);

Removing participants from a conference

phone.removeFromConference(participants: CallSession[]);

Stopping a conference

phone.hangupConference(participants: CallSession[]);

Advanced phone features

Registering the phone

Sends a SIP REGISTER payload

phone.register();

Check if the phone is registered

phone.isRegistered();

Un-registering the phone

Sends a SIP UNREGISTER payload

phone.unregister();

Updating audio output device

phone.changeAudioDevice(someDevice: string);

Updating audio ring device

phone.changeRingDevice(someDevice: string);

Updating audio input device

phone.changeAudioInputDevice(someDevice: string);

Updating video input device

phone.changeVideoInputDevice(someDevice: string);

Checking if it has an active call

phone.hasAnActiveCall(): boolean;

Retrieve the number of active calls

phone.callCount(): number;

Sending a SIP message

Sends a SIP MESSAGE in a session. Use phone.currentSipSession to retrieve the current sipSession .

phone.sendMessage( sipSession: SipSession = null , The sip session where to send to message body : string, );

Closing the phone

Disconnect the SIP webSocket transport.

phone.stop();

Starting heartbeat

Sends a SIP OPTIONS every X seconds, Y times and timeout after Z seconds. See webrtcClient's heartbeatDelay , heartbeatTimeout , maxHeartbeats , configuration.

phone.startHeartbeat();

Stopping heatbeat

phone.stopHeartbeat();

Wazo WebSocket

You can use the Wazo WebSocket to listen for real time events (eg: receiving a chat message, a presential update ...)

Web Socket features

Opening the socket

import { WebSocketClient } from '@wazo/sdk' ; const ws = new WebSocketClient({ host : '' , token : '' , events : [ '' ], version : 2 , }, { }); ws.connect();

Listening for event

import { USERS_SERVICES_DND_UPDATED, AUTH_SESSION_EXPIRE_SOON } from '@wazo/sdk/lib/websocket-client' ; ws.on( 'eventName' , (data: mixed) => { }); ws.on(USERS_SERVICES_DND_UPDATED, ({ enabled }) => { }); ws.on(AUTH_SESSION_EXPIRE_SOON, (data) => { });

Updating the user token

You can update a new token to avoid being disconnected when the old one will expire.

ws.updateToken(newToken: string);

Closing the socket