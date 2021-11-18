openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@waves/waves-transactions

by wavesplatform
4.2.5-beta.1 (see all)

Build and sign(multi-sign) transactions for Waves blockchain.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1K

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

waves-transactions npm version

License

Using this library you can easily create and sign transactions for Waves blockchain. It also allows you to multi-sign existing transactions or create them without signature at all.

Transactions

Creation

Transactions are created via transaction creating functions. There are 15 of them:

const {
 alias, burn, cancelLease, data, exchange,
 invokeScript, issue, lease, massTransfer, reissue,
 setAssetScript, setScript, sponsorship, transfer, updateAssetInfo
} = require('@waves/waves-transactions')

Example:

const issueTx = issue({
  name: 'foo',
  description: 'bar',
  quantity: 10000,
  senderPublicKey: 'GucCLYU7aqzcVUwVXX4nosceDisky9UpbmpFK39tVYom',
  chainId: 'T'
})
const burnTx = burn({
  assetId: '6toKooURvF3CpRQV8hzhNbHjK3Rb3L9Krd7TFnzcoe8L',
  senderPublicKey: 'GucCLYU7aqzcVUwVXX4nosceDisky9UpbmpFK39tVYom',
  chainId: 'T'
})

Signing

You can provide seed or private key to transaction creating function to sign it. If you do, senderPublicKey can be omitted.

const signedTranfer = transfer({
    recipient:'3N4mLCaHq2twRKnbUjdvAHyXjoccQE9KDRE',
    amount: 100000}, 'secret seed phraze'
)
const signedTranferViaPrivateKey = transfer({
    recipient:'3N4mLCaHq2twRKnbUjdvAHyXjoccQE9KDRE',
    amount: 100000}, {privateKey: 'GucCLYU7aqzcVUwVXX4nosceDisky9UpbmpFK39tVYom'}
)

Params

Type LONG represents string or number. Strings are allowed since max js int is 2**53

Common params:

Present in all transactions

interface IBasicParams<LONG = string | number> {
  /**
   * Transaction fee. If not set, fee will be calculated automatically
   */
  fee?: LONG
  /**
   * If fee is not set, this value will be added to automatically calculated fee. E.x.:
   * Account is scripted and 400000 fee more is required.
   */
  additionalFee?: number
  /**
   * If not set, public key will be derived from seed phrase. You should provide senderPublicKey in two cases:
   * 1. Account, from which this tx should be sent, differs from tx signer. E.g., we have smart account that requires 2 signatures.
   * 2. You to create tx without proof. Therefore no seed is provided.
   */
  senderPublicKey?: string
  /**
   * Transaction timestamp. If not set current timestamp will be used. Date.now()
   */
  timestamp?: number
  /**
   * Network byte. Could be set as number or as char.
   * If set as char(string), charCodeAt(0) will be used. E.g.,
   * 'W' will be converted to '87'
   * If not set, 87 will be used as default
   */
  chainId?: string | number
}

Issue transaction. Type 3

export interface IIssueParams<LONG = string | number> extends IBasicParams<LONG> {
  name: string
  description: string
  quantity: LONG
  decimals?: number
  reissuable?: boolean
  script?: string
}

Transfer transaction. Type 4

export interface ITransferParams<LONG = string | number> extends IBasicParams<LONG> {
  /**
   * Can be either address(base58 encoded 24 byte address) or alias.
   * Alias should be used like 'alias:{chainId}:{alias}>'. E.g.:
   * If we have alias 'foo', and we want TESTNET transaction, recipient should be 'alias:T:foo'
   */
  recipient: string
  amount: LONG
  assetId?: string | null
  /**
   * Fee can be paid in custom token if sponsorship has been set for this token
   */
  feeAssetId?: string | null
  /**
   * Bytearray encoded as base58 string
   */
  attachment?: string | TTypedData
}

Reissue transaction. Type 5

export interface IReissueParams<LONG = string | number> extends IBasicParams<LONG> {
  assetId: string
  quantity: LONG
  reissuable: boolean
}

Burn transaction. Type 6

export interface IBurnParams<LONG = string | number> extends IBasicParams<LONG> {
  assetId: string
  quantity: LONG
}

Exchange transaction. Type 7

Exchange transactions are used by DEX mather. If you want to create your own exchange transaction, there is no params. You need to construct it by hand(see interface below, IOrder is described in Order section) 

export interface IExchangeTransaction<LONG = string | number> extends ITransaction<LONG> {
  type: 7
  order1: IOrder
  order2: IOrder
  price: LONG
  amount: LONG
  buyMatcherFee: LONG
  sellMatcherFee: LONG
}

Lease transaction. Type 8

export interface ILeaseParams<LONG = string | number> extends IBasicParams<LONG> {
  recipient: string
  amount: LONG
}

CancelLease transaction. Type 9

export interface ICancelLeaseParams<LONG = string | number> extends IBasicParams<LONG> {
  leaseId: string
}

Alias transaction. Type 10

export interface IAliasParams<LONG = string | number> extends IBasicParams<LONG> {
  alias: string
}

MassTransfer transaction. Type 11

export interface IMassTransferParams<LONG = string | number> extends IBasicParams<LONG> {
  transfers: IMassTransferItem[]
  /**
   * Bytearray encoded as base string
   */
  attachment?: string | TTypedData
  assetId?: string | null
}

export interface IMassTransferItem<LONG = string | number> {
  recipient: string
  amount: LONG
}

Data transaction. Type 12

export interface IDataParams<LONG = string | number> extends IBasicParams<LONG> {
  data: Array<IBooleanData | IIntegerData | IStringData | IBinaryData| TDeleteRequest>
}
export type TDeleteRequest = {
  type?: null
  value?: null
  key: string
}

export interface IBooleanData {
  key: string
  type: 'boolean'
  value: boolean
}
export interface IIntegerData<LONG = string | number> {
  key: string
  type: 'integer'
  value: LONG
}
export interface IStringData {
  key: string
  type: 'string'
  value: string
}
export interface IBinaryData {
  key: string
  type: 'binary'
  value: string
}

SetScript transaction. Type 13

export interface ISetScriptParams<LONG = string | number> extends IBasicParams<LONG> {
  /**
   * Compiled script encoded as base64 string
   */
  script: string | null
}

Sponsorship transaction. Type 14

export interface ISponsorshipParams<LONG = string | number> extends IBasicParams<LONG> {
  /**
   * AssetID of sponsored token
   */
  assetId: string
  /**
   * Minimal fee amount in sponsored asset. To disable sponsorship set it to 0
   */
  minSponsoredAssetFee: LONG
}

SetAssetScript transaction. Type 15

export interface ISetAssetScriptParams<LONG = string | number> extends IBasicParams<LONG> {
  /**
   * Compiled script encoded as base64 string
   */
  script: string
  assetId: string
}

InvokeScript transaction. Type 16

export interface IInvokeScriptParams<LONG = string | number> extends IBasicParams<LONG> {
  dApp: string
  feeAssetId?: string | null
  call?: {
    function: string
    args?: {
      type: 'binary' | 'integer' | 'boolean' | 'string',
      value: string | LONG | boolean
    }[]
  },
  payment?: {
    assetId?: string | null
    amount: LONG
  }[]
}

UpdateAssetInfo transaction. Type 17

export interface IUpdateAssetInfoParams<LONG = string | number> extends IBasicParams<LONG> {
  /**
   * Id of previously issued asset
   */
  assetId: string
  /**
   * New asset name
   */
  name: string
  /**
   * New asset description
   */
  description: string
}

If you want to create the minimum you need to provide is amount and recipient as defined in Transfer params:


const { transfer } = require('@waves/waves-transactions')
const seed = 'some example seed phrase'
const signedTranserTx = transfer({ 
  amount: 1,
  recipient: '3N4mLCaHq2twRKnbUjdvAHyXjoccQE9KDRE',
  //Timestamp is optional but it was overrided, in case timestamp is not provided it will fallback to Date.now(). You can set any oftional params yourself. go check full docs
  timestamp: 1536917842558 
}, seed)

// or using alias

const signedTranserTx = transfer({ 
  amount: 1,
  recipient: 'alias:W:aliasForMyAddress'
}, seed)

Output will be a signed transfer transaction:

{
  id: '8NrUwgKRCMFbUbqXKQAHkGnspmWHEjKUSi5opEC6Havq',
  type: 4,
  version: 2,
  recipient: '3N4mLCaHq2twRKnbUjdvAHyXjoccQE9KDRE',
  attachment: undefined,
  feeAssetId: undefined,
  assetId: undefined,
  amount: 1,
  fee: 100000,
  senderPublicKey: '6nR7CXVV7Zmt9ew11BsNzSvVmuyM5PF6VPbWHW9BHgPq',
  timestamp: 1536917842558,
  proofs: [
    '25kyX6HGjS3rkPTJRj5NVH6LLuZe6SzCzFtoJ8GDkojY9U5oPfVrnwBgrCHXZicfsmLthPUjTrfT9TQL2ciYrPGE'
  ]
}

You can also create transaction, but not sign it:

const unsignedTransferTx = transfer({ 
  amount: 1,
  recipient: '3N4mLCaHq2twRKnbUjdvAHyXjoccQE9KDRE',
  //senderPublicKey is required if you omit seed
  senderPublicKey: '6nR7CXVV7Zmt9ew11BsNzSvVmuyM5PF6VPbWHW9BHgPq' 
})

Now you are able to POST it to Waves API or store for future purpose or you can add another signature from other party:

const otherPartySeed = 'other party seed phrase'
const transferSignedWithTwoParties = transfer(signedTranserTx, seed)

So now there are two proofs:

{
  id: '8NrUwgKRCMFbUbqXKQAHkGnspmWHEjKUSi5opEC6Havq',
  type: 4,
  version: 2,
  recipient: '3N4mLCaHq2twRKnbUjdvAHyXjoccQE9KDRE',
  attachment: undefined,
  feeAssetId: undefined,
  assetId: undefined,
  amount: 1,
  fee: 100000,
  senderPublicKey: '6nR7CXVV7Zmt9ew11BsNzSvVmuyM5PF6VPbWHW9BHgPq',
  timestamp: 1536917842558,
  proofs: [
    '25kyX6HGjS3rkPTJRj5NVH6LLuZe6SzCzFtoJ8GDkojY9U5oPfVrnwBgrCHXZicfsmLthPUjTrfT9TQL2ciYrPGE',
    'CM9emPzpe6Ram7ZxcYax6s7Hkw6698wXCMPSckveFAS2Yh9vqJpy1X9nL7p4RKgU3UEa8c9RGXfUK6mFFq4dL9z'
  ]
}

Orders

Order is created the same way as transaction

const { order } = require('@waves/waves-transactions')
const params = {
    amount: 100000000, //1 waves
    price: 10, //for 0.00000010 BTC
    priceAsset: '8LQW8f7P5d5PZM7GtZEBgaqRPGSzS3DfPuiXrURJ4AJS',
    matcherPublicKey: '7kPFrHDiGw1rCm7LPszuECwWYL3dMf6iMifLRDJQZMzy',
    orderType: 'buy'
}
  
const signedOrder = order(params, 'Some seed ')

Broadcast

To send transaction you can use either node REST API or broadcast helper function:

const {broadcast} =  require('@waves/waves-transactions');
const nodeUrl = 'https://nodes.wavesplatform.com';

broadcast(signedTx, nodeUrl).then(resp => console.log(resp))

You can send tx to any waves node you like:. E.g.:

Important!!!

Most transactions require chainId as parameter, e.g: IBurnParams. By default chainId is 'W', which means MAINNET. To make transaction in TESTNET be sure to pass chainId if it is present in params interface and then send it to TESTNET node

Dependencies

This library uses @waves/ts-lib-crypto for cryptography and @waves/node-api-js for interacting with node. You can access them this way:

const libCrypto = require('@waves/waves-transactions').libs.crypto
const libApi = require('@waves/waves-transactions').libs.nodeApiJs

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial