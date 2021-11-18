Using this library you can easily create and sign transactions for Waves blockchain. It also allows you to multi-sign existing transactions or create them without signature at all.

Transactions

Creation

Transactions are created via transaction creating functions. There are 15 of them:

const { alias, burn, cancelLease, data, exchange, invokeScript, issue, lease, massTransfer, reissue, setAssetScript, setScript, sponsorship, transfer, updateAssetInfo } = require ( '@waves/waves-transactions' )

Example:

const issueTx = issue({ name: 'foo' , description: 'bar' , quantity: 10000 , senderPublicKey: 'GucCLYU7aqzcVUwVXX4nosceDisky9UpbmpFK39tVYom' , chainId: 'T' }) const burnTx = burn({ assetId: '6toKooURvF3CpRQV8hzhNbHjK3Rb3L9Krd7TFnzcoe8L' , senderPublicKey: 'GucCLYU7aqzcVUwVXX4nosceDisky9UpbmpFK39tVYom' , chainId: 'T' })

Signing

You can provide seed or private key to transaction creating function to sign it. If you do, senderPublicKey can be omitted.

const signedTranfer = transfer({ recipient: '3N4mLCaHq2twRKnbUjdvAHyXjoccQE9KDRE' , amount: 100000 }, 'secret seed phraze' ) const signedTranferViaPrivateKey = transfer({ recipient: '3N4mLCaHq2twRKnbUjdvAHyXjoccQE9KDRE' , amount: 100000 }, {privateKey: 'GucCLYU7aqzcVUwVXX4nosceDisky9UpbmpFK39tVYom' } )

Params

Type LONG represents string or number. Strings are allowed since max js int is 2**53

Common params:

Present in all transactions

interface IBasicParams<LONG = string | number> { fee?: LONG additionalFee?: number senderPublicKey?: string timestamp?: number chainId?: string | number }

Issue transaction. Type 3

export interface IIssueParams<LONG = string | number> extends IBasicParams<LONG> { name: string description: string quantity: LONG decimals?: number reissuable?: boolean script?: string }

Transfer transaction. Type 4

export interface ITransferParams<LONG = string | number> extends IBasicParams<LONG> { recipient: string amount: LONG assetId?: string | null feeAssetId?: string | null attachment?: string | TTypedData }

Reissue transaction. Type 5

export interface IReissueParams<LONG = string | number> extends IBasicParams<LONG> { assetId: string quantity: LONG reissuable: boolean }

Burn transaction. Type 6

export interface IBurnParams<LONG = string | number> extends IBasicParams<LONG> { assetId: string quantity: LONG }

Exchange transaction. Type 7

Exchange transactions are used by DEX mather. If you want to create your own exchange transaction, there is no params. You need to construct it by hand(see interface below, IOrder is described in Order section)

export interface IExchangeTransaction<LONG = string | number> extends ITransaction<LONG> { type : 7 order1: IOrder order2: IOrder price: LONG amount: LONG buyMatcherFee: LONG sellMatcherFee: LONG }

Lease transaction. Type 8

export interface ILeaseParams<LONG = string | number> extends IBasicParams<LONG> { recipient: string amount: LONG }

CancelLease transaction. Type 9

export interface ICancelLeaseParams<LONG = string | number> extends IBasicParams<LONG> { leaseId: string }

Alias transaction. Type 10

export interface IAliasParams<LONG = string | number> extends IBasicParams<LONG> { alias: string }

MassTransfer transaction. Type 11

export interface IMassTransferParams<LONG = string | number> extends IBasicParams<LONG> { transfers: IMassTransferItem[] attachment?: string | TTypedData assetId?: string | null } export interface IMassTransferItem<LONG = string | number> { recipient: string amount: LONG }

Data transaction. Type 12

export interface IDataParams<LONG = string | number> extends IBasicParams<LONG> { data: Array <IBooleanData | IIntegerData | IStringData | IBinaryData| TDeleteRequest> } export type TDeleteRequest = { type ?: null value?: null key: string } export interface IBooleanData { key: string type : 'boolean' value: boolean } export interface IIntegerData<LONG = string | number> { key: string type : 'integer' value: LONG } export interface IStringData { key: string type : 'string' value: string } export interface IBinaryData { key: string type : 'binary' value: string }

SetScript transaction. Type 13

export interface ISetScriptParams<LONG = string | number> extends IBasicParams<LONG> { script: string | null }

export interface ISponsorshipParams<LONG = string | number> extends IBasicParams<LONG> { assetId: string minSponsoredAssetFee: LONG }

SetAssetScript transaction. Type 15

export interface ISetAssetScriptParams<LONG = string | number> extends IBasicParams<LONG> { script: string assetId: string }

InvokeScript transaction. Type 16

export interface IInvokeScriptParams<LONG = string | number> extends IBasicParams<LONG> { dApp: string feeAssetId?: string | null call?: { function : string args ?: { type : 'binary' | 'integer' | 'boolean' | 'string' , value: string | LONG | boolean }[] }, payment?: { assetId?: string | null amount: LONG }[] }

export interface IUpdateAssetInfoParams<LONG = string | number> extends IBasicParams<LONG> { assetId: string name: string description: string }

If you want to create the minimum you need to provide is amount and recipient as defined in Transfer params:

const { transfer } = require ( '@waves/waves-transactions' ) const seed = 'some example seed phrase' const signedTranserTx = transfer({ amount : 1 , recipient : '3N4mLCaHq2twRKnbUjdvAHyXjoccQE9KDRE' , timestamp : 1536917842558 }, seed) const signedTranserTx = transfer({ amount : 1 , recipient : 'alias:W:aliasForMyAddress' }, seed)

Output will be a signed transfer transaction:

{ id : '8NrUwgKRCMFbUbqXKQAHkGnspmWHEjKUSi5opEC6Havq' , type : 4 , version : 2 , recipient : '3N4mLCaHq2twRKnbUjdvAHyXjoccQE9KDRE' , attachment : undefined , feeAssetId : undefined , assetId : undefined , amount : 1 , fee : 100000 , senderPublicKey : '6nR7CXVV7Zmt9ew11BsNzSvVmuyM5PF6VPbWHW9BHgPq' , timestamp : 1536917842558 , proofs : [ '25kyX6HGjS3rkPTJRj5NVH6LLuZe6SzCzFtoJ8GDkojY9U5oPfVrnwBgrCHXZicfsmLthPUjTrfT9TQL2ciYrPGE' ] }

You can also create transaction, but not sign it:

const unsignedTransferTx = transfer({ amount : 1 , recipient : '3N4mLCaHq2twRKnbUjdvAHyXjoccQE9KDRE' , senderPublicKey : '6nR7CXVV7Zmt9ew11BsNzSvVmuyM5PF6VPbWHW9BHgPq' })

Now you are able to POST it to Waves API or store for future purpose or you can add another signature from other party:

const otherPartySeed = 'other party seed phrase' const transferSignedWithTwoParties = transfer(signedTranserTx, seed)

So now there are two proofs:

{ id : '8NrUwgKRCMFbUbqXKQAHkGnspmWHEjKUSi5opEC6Havq' , type : 4 , version : 2 , recipient : '3N4mLCaHq2twRKnbUjdvAHyXjoccQE9KDRE' , attachment : undefined , feeAssetId : undefined , assetId : undefined , amount : 1 , fee : 100000 , senderPublicKey : '6nR7CXVV7Zmt9ew11BsNzSvVmuyM5PF6VPbWHW9BHgPq' , timestamp : 1536917842558 , proofs : [ '25kyX6HGjS3rkPTJRj5NVH6LLuZe6SzCzFtoJ8GDkojY9U5oPfVrnwBgrCHXZicfsmLthPUjTrfT9TQL2ciYrPGE' , 'CM9emPzpe6Ram7ZxcYax6s7Hkw6698wXCMPSckveFAS2Yh9vqJpy1X9nL7p4RKgU3UEa8c9RGXfUK6mFFq4dL9z' ] }

Orders

Order is created the same way as transaction

const { order } = require ( '@waves/waves-transactions' ) const params = { amount: 100000000 , price: 10 , priceAsset: '8LQW8f7P5d5PZM7GtZEBgaqRPGSzS3DfPuiXrURJ4AJS' , matcherPublicKey: '7kPFrHDiGw1rCm7LPszuECwWYL3dMf6iMifLRDJQZMzy' , orderType: 'buy' } const signedOrder = order(params, 'Some seed ' )

Broadcast

To send transaction you can use either node REST API or broadcast helper function:

const {broadcast} = require ( '@waves/waves-transactions' ); const nodeUrl = 'https://nodes.wavesplatform.com' ; broadcast(signedTx, nodeUrl).then( resp => console .log(resp))

You can send tx to any waves node you like:. E.g.:

https://nodes-testnet.wavesnodes.com - waves TESTNET nodes hosted by Wavesplatform

https://nodes.wavesplatform.com - waves MAINNET nodes hosted by Wavesplatform

Most transactions require chainId as parameter, e.g: IBurnParams. By default chainId is 'W', which means MAINNET. To make transaction in TESTNET be sure to pass chainId if it is present in params interface and then send it to TESTNET node

Dependencies

This library uses @waves/ts-lib-crypto for cryptography and @waves/node-api-js for interacting with node. You can access them this way: