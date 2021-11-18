Using this library you can easily create and sign transactions for Waves blockchain. It also allows you to multi-sign existing transactions or create them without signature at all.
Transactions are created via transaction creating functions. There are 15 of them:
const {
alias, burn, cancelLease, data, exchange,
invokeScript, issue, lease, massTransfer, reissue,
setAssetScript, setScript, sponsorship, transfer, updateAssetInfo
} = require('@waves/waves-transactions')
Example:
const issueTx = issue({
name: 'foo',
description: 'bar',
quantity: 10000,
senderPublicKey: 'GucCLYU7aqzcVUwVXX4nosceDisky9UpbmpFK39tVYom',
chainId: 'T'
})
const burnTx = burn({
assetId: '6toKooURvF3CpRQV8hzhNbHjK3Rb3L9Krd7TFnzcoe8L',
senderPublicKey: 'GucCLYU7aqzcVUwVXX4nosceDisky9UpbmpFK39tVYom',
chainId: 'T'
})
You can provide seed or private key to transaction creating function to sign it. If you do, senderPublicKey can be omitted.
const signedTranfer = transfer({
recipient:'3N4mLCaHq2twRKnbUjdvAHyXjoccQE9KDRE',
amount: 100000}, 'secret seed phraze'
)
const signedTranferViaPrivateKey = transfer({
recipient:'3N4mLCaHq2twRKnbUjdvAHyXjoccQE9KDRE',
amount: 100000}, {privateKey: 'GucCLYU7aqzcVUwVXX4nosceDisky9UpbmpFK39tVYom'}
)
Type LONG represents string or number. Strings are allowed since max js int is 2**53
Present in all transactions
interface IBasicParams<LONG = string | number> {
/**
* Transaction fee. If not set, fee will be calculated automatically
*/
fee?: LONG
/**
* If fee is not set, this value will be added to automatically calculated fee. E.x.:
* Account is scripted and 400000 fee more is required.
*/
additionalFee?: number
/**
* If not set, public key will be derived from seed phrase. You should provide senderPublicKey in two cases:
* 1. Account, from which this tx should be sent, differs from tx signer. E.g., we have smart account that requires 2 signatures.
* 2. You to create tx without proof. Therefore no seed is provided.
*/
senderPublicKey?: string
/**
* Transaction timestamp. If not set current timestamp will be used. Date.now()
*/
timestamp?: number
/**
* Network byte. Could be set as number or as char.
* If set as char(string), charCodeAt(0) will be used. E.g.,
* 'W' will be converted to '87'
* If not set, 87 will be used as default
*/
chainId?: string | number
}
export interface IIssueParams<LONG = string | number> extends IBasicParams<LONG> {
name: string
description: string
quantity: LONG
decimals?: number
reissuable?: boolean
script?: string
}
export interface ITransferParams<LONG = string | number> extends IBasicParams<LONG> {
/**
* Can be either address(base58 encoded 24 byte address) or alias.
* Alias should be used like 'alias:{chainId}:{alias}>'. E.g.:
* If we have alias 'foo', and we want TESTNET transaction, recipient should be 'alias:T:foo'
*/
recipient: string
amount: LONG
assetId?: string | null
/**
* Fee can be paid in custom token if sponsorship has been set for this token
*/
feeAssetId?: string | null
/**
* Bytearray encoded as base58 string
*/
attachment?: string | TTypedData
}
export interface IReissueParams<LONG = string | number> extends IBasicParams<LONG> {
assetId: string
quantity: LONG
reissuable: boolean
}
export interface IBurnParams<LONG = string | number> extends IBasicParams<LONG> {
assetId: string
quantity: LONG
}
Exchange transactions are used by DEX mather. If you want to create your own exchange transaction, there is no params. You need to construct it by hand(see interface below, IOrder is described in Order section)
export interface IExchangeTransaction<LONG = string | number> extends ITransaction<LONG> {
type: 7
order1: IOrder
order2: IOrder
price: LONG
amount: LONG
buyMatcherFee: LONG
sellMatcherFee: LONG
}
export interface ILeaseParams<LONG = string | number> extends IBasicParams<LONG> {
recipient: string
amount: LONG
}
export interface ICancelLeaseParams<LONG = string | number> extends IBasicParams<LONG> {
leaseId: string
}
export interface IAliasParams<LONG = string | number> extends IBasicParams<LONG> {
alias: string
}
export interface IMassTransferParams<LONG = string | number> extends IBasicParams<LONG> {
transfers: IMassTransferItem[]
/**
* Bytearray encoded as base string
*/
attachment?: string | TTypedData
assetId?: string | null
}
export interface IMassTransferItem<LONG = string | number> {
recipient: string
amount: LONG
}
export interface IDataParams<LONG = string | number> extends IBasicParams<LONG> {
data: Array<IBooleanData | IIntegerData | IStringData | IBinaryData| TDeleteRequest>
}
export type TDeleteRequest = {
type?: null
value?: null
key: string
}
export interface IBooleanData {
key: string
type: 'boolean'
value: boolean
}
export interface IIntegerData<LONG = string | number> {
key: string
type: 'integer'
value: LONG
}
export interface IStringData {
key: string
type: 'string'
value: string
}
export interface IBinaryData {
key: string
type: 'binary'
value: string
}
export interface ISetScriptParams<LONG = string | number> extends IBasicParams<LONG> {
/**
* Compiled script encoded as base64 string
*/
script: string | null
}
export interface ISponsorshipParams<LONG = string | number> extends IBasicParams<LONG> {
/**
* AssetID of sponsored token
*/
assetId: string
/**
* Minimal fee amount in sponsored asset. To disable sponsorship set it to 0
*/
minSponsoredAssetFee: LONG
}
export interface ISetAssetScriptParams<LONG = string | number> extends IBasicParams<LONG> {
/**
* Compiled script encoded as base64 string
*/
script: string
assetId: string
}
export interface IInvokeScriptParams<LONG = string | number> extends IBasicParams<LONG> {
dApp: string
feeAssetId?: string | null
call?: {
function: string
args?: {
type: 'binary' | 'integer' | 'boolean' | 'string',
value: string | LONG | boolean
}[]
},
payment?: {
assetId?: string | null
amount: LONG
}[]
}
export interface IUpdateAssetInfoParams<LONG = string | number> extends IBasicParams<LONG> {
/**
* Id of previously issued asset
*/
assetId: string
/**
* New asset name
*/
name: string
/**
* New asset description
*/
description: string
}
If you want to create the minimum you need to provide is amount and recipient as defined in Transfer params:
const { transfer } = require('@waves/waves-transactions')
const seed = 'some example seed phrase'
const signedTranserTx = transfer({
amount: 1,
recipient: '3N4mLCaHq2twRKnbUjdvAHyXjoccQE9KDRE',
//Timestamp is optional but it was overrided, in case timestamp is not provided it will fallback to Date.now(). You can set any oftional params yourself. go check full docs
timestamp: 1536917842558
}, seed)
// or using alias
const signedTranserTx = transfer({
amount: 1,
recipient: 'alias:W:aliasForMyAddress'
}, seed)
Output will be a signed transfer transaction:
{
id: '8NrUwgKRCMFbUbqXKQAHkGnspmWHEjKUSi5opEC6Havq',
type: 4,
version: 2,
recipient: '3N4mLCaHq2twRKnbUjdvAHyXjoccQE9KDRE',
attachment: undefined,
feeAssetId: undefined,
assetId: undefined,
amount: 1,
fee: 100000,
senderPublicKey: '6nR7CXVV7Zmt9ew11BsNzSvVmuyM5PF6VPbWHW9BHgPq',
timestamp: 1536917842558,
proofs: [
'25kyX6HGjS3rkPTJRj5NVH6LLuZe6SzCzFtoJ8GDkojY9U5oPfVrnwBgrCHXZicfsmLthPUjTrfT9TQL2ciYrPGE'
]
}
You can also create transaction, but not sign it:
const unsignedTransferTx = transfer({
amount: 1,
recipient: '3N4mLCaHq2twRKnbUjdvAHyXjoccQE9KDRE',
//senderPublicKey is required if you omit seed
senderPublicKey: '6nR7CXVV7Zmt9ew11BsNzSvVmuyM5PF6VPbWHW9BHgPq'
})
Now you are able to POST it to Waves API or store for future purpose or you can add another signature from other party:
const otherPartySeed = 'other party seed phrase'
const transferSignedWithTwoParties = transfer(signedTranserTx, seed)
So now there are two proofs:
{
id: '8NrUwgKRCMFbUbqXKQAHkGnspmWHEjKUSi5opEC6Havq',
type: 4,
version: 2,
recipient: '3N4mLCaHq2twRKnbUjdvAHyXjoccQE9KDRE',
attachment: undefined,
feeAssetId: undefined,
assetId: undefined,
amount: 1,
fee: 100000,
senderPublicKey: '6nR7CXVV7Zmt9ew11BsNzSvVmuyM5PF6VPbWHW9BHgPq',
timestamp: 1536917842558,
proofs: [
'25kyX6HGjS3rkPTJRj5NVH6LLuZe6SzCzFtoJ8GDkojY9U5oPfVrnwBgrCHXZicfsmLthPUjTrfT9TQL2ciYrPGE',
'CM9emPzpe6Ram7ZxcYax6s7Hkw6698wXCMPSckveFAS2Yh9vqJpy1X9nL7p4RKgU3UEa8c9RGXfUK6mFFq4dL9z'
]
}
Order is created the same way as transaction
const { order } = require('@waves/waves-transactions')
const params = {
amount: 100000000, //1 waves
price: 10, //for 0.00000010 BTC
priceAsset: '8LQW8f7P5d5PZM7GtZEBgaqRPGSzS3DfPuiXrURJ4AJS',
matcherPublicKey: '7kPFrHDiGw1rCm7LPszuECwWYL3dMf6iMifLRDJQZMzy',
orderType: 'buy'
}
const signedOrder = order(params, 'Some seed ')
To send transaction you can use either node REST API or broadcast helper function:
const {broadcast} = require('@waves/waves-transactions');
const nodeUrl = 'https://nodes.wavesplatform.com';
broadcast(signedTx, nodeUrl).then(resp => console.log(resp))
You can send tx to any waves node you like:. E.g.:
Most transactions require chainId as parameter, e.g: IBurnParams. By default chainId is 'W', which means MAINNET. To make transaction in TESTNET be sure to pass chainId if it is present in params interface and then send it to TESTNET node
This library uses
@waves/ts-lib-crypto for cryptography and
@waves/node-api-js for interacting with node.
You can access them this way:
const libCrypto = require('@waves/waves-transactions').libs.crypto
const libApi = require('@waves/waves-transactions').libs.nodeApiJs