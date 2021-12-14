Wasmer JS

This repository consists of multiple packages:

Wasmer WASI

Isomorphic Javascript library for interacting with WASI Modules in Node.js, the Browser and Deno. The Javascript Package supports:

WASI (with command args, envs and stdio)

WASI (with command args, envs and stdio) In-Memory filesystem (MemFS)

NPM

For instaling @wasmer/wasi run this command in your shell:

npm install --save @wasmer/wasi

And then import it in your server or client-side code with:

import { init, WASI } from '@wasmer/wasi' ;

Check the Node usage examples in https://github.com/wasmerio/wasmer-js/tree/main/examples/node

Deno

This package is published in Deno in the wasm package, you can import it direclty with:

import { init, WASI } from 'https://deno.land/x/wasm/wasi.ts' ;

Check the Deno usage Examples in https://github.com/wasmerio/wasmer-js/tree/main/examples/deno

Usage

await init(); let wasi = new WASI({ env : { }, args : [ ], }); const moduleBytes = fetch( "https://deno.land/x/wasm/tests/demo.wasm" ); const module = await WebAssembly.compileStreaming(moduleBytes); await wasi.instantiate( module , {}); let exitCode = wasi.start(); let stdout = wasi.getStdoutString(); console .log( ` ${stdout} (exit code: ${exitCode} )` );

API Docs

Typescript API

export class WASI { constructor ( config: any ); readonly fs: MemFS; instantiate( module : any, imports: object): WebAssembly.Instance; // Start the WASI Instance, it returns the status code when calling the start // function start(): number; // Get the stdout buffer // Note: this method flushes the stdout getStdoutBuffer(): Uint8Array; // Get the stdout data as a string // Note: this method flushes the stdout getStdoutString(): string; // Get the stderr buffer // Note: this method flushes the stderr getStderrBuffer(): Uint8Array; // Get the stderr data as a string // Note: this method flushes the stderr getStderrString(): string; // Set the stdin buffer setStdinBuffer(buf: Uint8Array): void; // Set the stdin data as a string setStdinString(input: string): void; } export class MemFS { constructor ( ); readDir(path: string ): Array < any >; createDir(path: string ): void ; removeDir(path: string ): void ; removeFile(path: string ): void ; rename(path: string , to: string ): void ; metadata(path: string ): object; open(path: string , options: any ): JSVirtualFile; } export class JSVirtualFile { lastAccessed(): BigInt; lastModified(): BigInt; createdTime(): BigInt; size(): BigInt; setLength(new_size: BigInt): void ; read(): Uint8Array ; readString(): string ; write(buf: Uint8Array ): number ; writeString(buf: string ): number ; flush(): void ; seek(position: number ): number ; }

Building

To build this library you will need to have installed in your system:

npm i npm run build

Testing

Build the pkg and run the tests:

npm run build npm run test

What is WebAssembly?

Quoting the WebAssembly site:

WebAssembly (abbreviated Wasm) is a binary instruction format for a stack-based virtual machine. Wasm is designed as a portable target for compilation of high-level languages like C/C++/Rust, enabling deployment on the web for client and server applications.

About speed:

WebAssembly aims to execute at native speed by taking advantage of common hardware capabilities available on a wide range of platforms.

About safety:

WebAssembly describes a memory-safe, sandboxed execution environment […].

License