openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@wasmer/io-devices

by wasmerio
0.12.0 (see all)

Monorepo for Javascript WebAssembly packages by Wasmer

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

70

GitHub Stars

486

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Wasmer logo Wasmer JS Wasmer Slack Channel

This repository consists of multiple packages:

Wasmer WASI

Isomorphic Javascript library for interacting with WASI Modules in Node.js, the Browser and Deno. The Javascript Package supports:

  • WASI (with command args, envs and stdio)
  • In-Memory filesystem (MemFS)

NPM

For instaling @wasmer/wasi run this command in your shell:

npm install --save @wasmer/wasi

And then import it in your server or client-side code with:

import { init, WASI } from '@wasmer/wasi';

Check the Node usage examples in https://github.com/wasmerio/wasmer-js/tree/main/examples/node

Deno

This package is published in Deno in the wasm package, you can import it direclty with:

import { init, WASI } from 'https://deno.land/x/wasm/wasi.ts';

Check the Deno usage Examples in https://github.com/wasmerio/wasmer-js/tree/main/examples/deno

Usage

// This is needed to load the WASI library first (since is a Wasm module)
await init();

let wasi = new WASI({
  env: {
      // 'ENVVAR1': '1',
      // 'ENVVAR2': '2'
  },
  args: [
      // 'command', 'arg1', 'arg2'
  ],
});

const moduleBytes = fetch("https://deno.land/x/wasm/tests/demo.wasm");
const module = await WebAssembly.compileStreaming(moduleBytes);
// Instantiate the WASI module
await wasi.instantiate(module, {});

// Run the start function
let exitCode = wasi.start();
let stdout = wasi.getStdoutString();

 // This should print "hello world (exit code: 0)"
console.log(`${stdout}(exit code: ${exitCode})`);

API Docs

Typescript API

export class WASI {
  constructor(config: any);
  readonly fs: MemFS;

  instantiate(module: any, imports: object): WebAssembly.Instance;
  // Start the WASI Instance, it returns the status code when calling the start
  // function
  start(): number;
  // Get the stdout buffer
  // Note: this method flushes the stdout
  getStdoutBuffer(): Uint8Array;
  // Get the stdout data as a string
  // Note: this method flushes the stdout
  getStdoutString(): string;
  // Get the stderr buffer
  // Note: this method flushes the stderr
  getStderrBuffer(): Uint8Array;
  // Get the stderr data as a string
  // Note: this method flushes the stderr
  getStderrString(): string;
  // Set the stdin buffer
  setStdinBuffer(buf: Uint8Array): void;
  // Set the stdin data as a string
  setStdinString(input: string): void;
}

export class MemFS {
  constructor();
  readDir(path: string): Array<any>;
  createDir(path: string): void;
  removeDir(path: string): void;
  removeFile(path: string): void;
  rename(path: string, to: string): void;
  metadata(path: string): object;
  open(path: string, options: any): JSVirtualFile;
}

export class JSVirtualFile {
  lastAccessed(): BigInt;
  lastModified(): BigInt;
  createdTime(): BigInt;
  size(): BigInt;
  setLength(new_size: BigInt): void;
  read(): Uint8Array;
  readString(): string;
  write(buf: Uint8Array): number;
  writeString(buf: string): number;
  flush(): void;
  seek(position: number): number;
}

Building

To build this library you will need to have installed in your system:

npm i
npm run build

Testing

Build the pkg and run the tests:

npm run build
npm run test

What is WebAssembly?

Quoting the WebAssembly site:

WebAssembly (abbreviated Wasm) is a binary instruction format for a stack-based virtual machine. Wasm is designed as a portable target for compilation of high-level languages like C/C++/Rust, enabling deployment on the web for client and server applications.

About speed:

WebAssembly aims to execute at native speed by taking advantage of common hardware capabilities available on a wide range of platforms.

About safety:

WebAssembly describes a memory-safe, sandboxed execution environment […].

License

The entire project is under the MIT License. Please read the LICENSE file.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial