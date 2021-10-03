webpack plugin for Rust
With npm:
npm install --save-dev @wasm-tool/wasm-pack-plugin
Or with Yarn:
yarn add --dev @wasm-tool/wasm-pack-plugin
wasm-pack
We expect
wasm-pack to be in your
$PATH. See installation here.
The minimum required
wasm-pack version is
0.8.0
This project uses the
prettier with default configuration. Fo manually format the code run the
lint:fix script.
Add the loader in your
webpack.config.js:
const path = require('path')
const WasmPackPlugin = require('@wasm-tool/wasm-pack-plugin')
module.exports = {
// ...
plugins: [
new WasmPackPlugin({
crateDirectory: path.resolve(__dirname, 'crate'),
// Check https://rustwasm.github.io/wasm-pack/book/commands/build.html for
// the available set of arguments.
//
// Optional space delimited arguments to appear before the wasm-pack
// command. Default arguments are `--verbose`.
args: '--log-level warn',
// Default arguments are `--typescript --target browser --mode normal`.
extraArgs: '--no-typescript',
// Optional array of absolute paths to directories, changes to which
// will trigger the build.
// watchDirectories: [
// path.resolve(__dirname, "another-crate/src")
// ],
// The same as the `--out-dir` option for `wasm-pack`
// outDir: "pkg",
// The same as the `--out-name` option for `wasm-pack`
// outName: "index",
// If defined, `forceWatch` will force activate/deactivate watch mode for
// `.rs` files.
//
// The default (not set) aligns watch mode for `.rs` files to Webpack's
// watch mode.
// forceWatch: true,
// If defined, `forceMode` will force the compilation mode for `wasm-pack`
//
// Possible values are `development` and `production`.
//
// the mode `development` makes `wasm-pack` build in `debug` mode.
// the mode `production` makes `wasm-pack` build in `release` mode.
// forceMode: "development",
// Controls plugin output verbosity, either 'info' or 'error'.
// Defaults to 'info'.
// pluginLogLevel: 'info'
}),
],
// ...
}
and then import your
pkg folder from
wasm-pack:
import('./path/to/your/pkg').then((module) => {
module.run()
})