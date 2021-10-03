webpack plugin for Rust

Installation

With npm:

npm install --save-dev @wasm-tool/wasm-pack-plugin

Or with Yarn:

yarn add --dev @wasm-tool/wasm-pack-plugin

We expect wasm-pack to be in your $PATH . See installation here.

The minimum required wasm-pack version is 0.8.0

Linting

This project uses the prettier with default configuration. Fo manually format the code run the lint:fix script.

Usage

Add the loader in your webpack.config.js :

const path = require ( 'path' ) const WasmPackPlugin = require ( '@wasm-tool/wasm-pack-plugin' ) module .exports = { plugins : [ new WasmPackPlugin({ crateDirectory : path.resolve(__dirname, 'crate' ), args : '--log-level warn' , extraArgs : '--no-typescript' , }), ], }

and then import your pkg folder from wasm-pack :