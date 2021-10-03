openbase logo
@wasm-tool/wasm-pack-plugin

by wasm-tool
1.6.0

webpack plugin for Rust

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk: 6.6K

6.6K

GitHub Stars: 242

242

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors: 30

30

Package

Dependencies: 4

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

@wasm-tool/wasm-pack-plugin

webpack plugin for Rust

Installation

With npm:

npm install --save-dev @wasm-tool/wasm-pack-plugin

Or with Yarn:

yarn add --dev @wasm-tool/wasm-pack-plugin

wasm-pack

We expect wasm-pack to be in your $PATH. See installation here.

The minimum required wasm-pack version is 0.8.0

Linting

This project uses the prettier with default configuration. Fo manually format the code run the lint:fix script.

Usage

Add the loader in your webpack.config.js:

const path = require('path')
const WasmPackPlugin = require('@wasm-tool/wasm-pack-plugin')

module.exports = {
    // ...

    plugins: [
        new WasmPackPlugin({
            crateDirectory: path.resolve(__dirname, 'crate'),

            // Check https://rustwasm.github.io/wasm-pack/book/commands/build.html for
            // the available set of arguments.
            //
            // Optional space delimited arguments to appear before the wasm-pack
            // command. Default arguments are `--verbose`.
            args: '--log-level warn',
            // Default arguments are `--typescript --target browser --mode normal`.
            extraArgs: '--no-typescript',

            // Optional array of absolute paths to directories, changes to which
            // will trigger the build.
            // watchDirectories: [
            //   path.resolve(__dirname, "another-crate/src")
            // ],

            // The same as the `--out-dir` option for `wasm-pack`
            // outDir: "pkg",

            // The same as the `--out-name` option for `wasm-pack`
            // outName: "index",

            // If defined, `forceWatch` will force activate/deactivate watch mode for
            // `.rs` files.
            //
            // The default (not set) aligns watch mode for `.rs` files to Webpack's
            // watch mode.
            // forceWatch: true,

            // If defined, `forceMode` will force the compilation mode for `wasm-pack`
            //
            // Possible values are `development` and `production`.
            //
            // the mode `development` makes `wasm-pack` build in `debug` mode.
            // the mode `production` makes `wasm-pack` build in `release` mode.
            // forceMode: "development",

            // Controls plugin output verbosity, either 'info' or 'error'.
            // Defaults to 'info'.
            // pluginLogLevel: 'info'
        }),
    ],

    // ...
}

and then import your pkg folder from wasm-pack:

import('./path/to/your/pkg').then((module) => {
    module.run()
})

