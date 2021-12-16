Rollup plugin for bundling and importing Rust crates.
This plugin internally uses
wasm-pack and
wasm-bindgen.
wasm-pack is automatically installed, you do not need to install it separately.
First, make sure that rustup is installed.
If you are on Windows, then you also need to install the Visual Studio build tools (make sure to enable the "C++ build tools" option).
Lastly, run this:
yarn add --dev @wasm-tool/rollup-plugin-rust
Or if you're using npm you can use this instead:
npm install --save-dev @wasm-tool/rollup-plugin-rust
Add the plugin to your
rollup.config.js, and now you can use
Cargo.toml files as entries:
import rust from "@wasm-tool/rollup-plugin-rust";
export default {
input: {
foo: "Cargo.toml",
},
plugins: [
rust(),
],
};
You can import as many different
Cargo.toml files as you want, each one will be compiled separately.
When compiling multiple crates it is recommended to use a single shared workspace to improve compile times.
Cargo.toml within
.js
It is also possible to import a
Cargo.toml file inside of a
.js file, like this:
import wasm from "./path/to/Cargo.toml";
async function loadWasm() {
const exports = await wasm();
// Use functions which were exported from Rust...
}
This will load the Rust
.js glue code synchronously, but the Rust
.wasm code will be loaded asynchronously (which is why the
wasm function returns a
Promise).
If you instead want to load everything asynchronously, you can use dynamic
import, like this:
async function loadWasm() {
const wasm = await import("./path/to/Cargo.toml");
const exports = await wasm.default();
// Use functions which were exported from Rust...
}
At build time you can use the
serverPath or
importHook build options (described below) to customize the import URL for the
.wasm file.
However, sometimes you need to customize the URL at runtime. In that case you can pass the
serverPath or
importHook options to the function (they behave the same as the build options):
import wasm from "./path/to/Cargo.toml";
async function loadWasm() {
const exports = await wasm({
// This will replace the directory with `/foo/`
serverPath: "/foo/",
// This will prepend `/bar/` to the import URL.
importHook: (path) => "/bar/" + path
});
// Use functions which were exported from Rust...
}
Usually you only need to pass one or the other, not both. Use
serverPath for replacing the entire directory, and use
importHook for prepending or doing more advanced things.
These are the default options:
rust({
// Whether to build in debug mode or release mode.
// In watch mode this defaults to true.
debug: false,
// Whether to display extra compilation information in the console.
verbose: false,
// Directory on your server where the .wasm files will be loaded from.
// This is prepended to the URL, so you should put a / at the end of the directory, e.g. "/foo/".
serverPath: "",
// Extra arguments to pass to `cargo build`.
cargoArgs: [],
// Whether the code will be run in Node.js or not.
//
// This is needed because Node.js does not support `fetch`.
nodejs: false,
// Whether to inline the `.wasm` file into the `.js` file.
//
// This is slower and it increases the file size by ~33%,
// but it does not require a separate `.wasm` file.
//
// If this is `true` then `serverPath`, `nodejs`,
// and `importHook` will be ignored.
inlineWasm: false,
// Which files it should watch in watch mode. This is relative to the crate directory.
// Supports all of the glob syntax.
watchPatterns: ["src/**"],
// Allows you to customize the behavior for loading the .wasm file, this is for advanced users only!
importHook: function (path) { return JSON.stringify(path); },
// Custom path to the wasm-pack binary. This is normally not needed,
// but it is useful if you have a custom build of wasm-pack.
//
// `~` will be replaced with `$HOME`, for example:
// "~/.cargo/bin/wasm-pack" -> "/home/foo/.cargo/bin/wasm-pack"
wasmPackPath: "node_modules/.bin/wasm-pack"
})
The defaults are good for most use cases, so you generally shouldn't need to change them.
If you are creating a Chrome / Firefox extension you may need to use
importHook to customize the loading behavior, like this:
rust({
importHook: function (path) {
return "chrome.runtime.getURL(" + JSON.stringify(path) + ")";
},
})
This is necessary because extension files are put into a separate URL namespace, so you must use
chrome.runtime.getURL to get the correct URL.