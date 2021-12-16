Rollup plugin for bundling and importing Rust crates.

This plugin internally uses wasm-pack and wasm-bindgen .

wasm-pack is automatically installed, you do not need to install it separately.

Installation

First, make sure that rustup is installed.

If you are on Windows, then you also need to install the Visual Studio build tools (make sure to enable the "C++ build tools" option).

Lastly, run this:

yarn add --dev @wasm-tool/rollup-plugin-rust

Or if you're using npm you can use this instead:

npm install --save-dev @wasm-tool/rollup-plugin-rust

Usage

Add the plugin to your rollup.config.js , and now you can use Cargo.toml files as entries:

import rust from "@wasm-tool/rollup-plugin-rust" ; export default { input : { foo : "Cargo.toml" , }, plugins : [ rust(), ], };

You can import as many different Cargo.toml files as you want, each one will be compiled separately.

When compiling multiple crates it is recommended to use a single shared workspace to improve compile times.

Importing Cargo.toml within .js

It is also possible to import a Cargo.toml file inside of a .js file, like this:

import wasm from "./path/to/Cargo.toml" ; async function loadWasm ( ) { const exports = await wasm(); }

This will load the Rust .js glue code synchronously, but the Rust .wasm code will be loaded asynchronously (which is why the wasm function returns a Promise ).

If you instead want to load everything asynchronously, you can use dynamic import , like this:

async function loadWasm ( ) { const wasm = await import ( "./path/to/Cargo.toml" ); const exports = await wasm.default(); }

Customizing the import URL

At build time you can use the serverPath or importHook build options (described below) to customize the import URL for the .wasm file.

However, sometimes you need to customize the URL at runtime. In that case you can pass the serverPath or importHook options to the function (they behave the same as the build options):

import wasm from "./path/to/Cargo.toml" ; async function loadWasm ( ) { const exports = await wasm({ serverPath : "/foo/" , importHook : ( path ) => "/bar/" + path }); }

Usually you only need to pass one or the other, not both. Use serverPath for replacing the entire directory, and use importHook for prepending or doing more advanced things.

Build options

These are the default options:

rust({ debug : false , verbose : false , serverPath : "" , cargoArgs : [], nodejs : false , inlineWasm : false , watchPatterns : [ "src/**" ], importHook : function ( path ) { return JSON .stringify(path); }, wasmPackPath : "node_modules/.bin/wasm-pack" })

The defaults are good for most use cases, so you generally shouldn't need to change them.

Chrome / Firefox extensions

If you are creating a Chrome / Firefox extension you may need to use importHook to customize the loading behavior, like this:

rust({ importHook : function ( path ) { return "chrome.runtime.getURL(" + JSON .stringify(path) + ")" ; }, })