An exciting game of programming and Artificial Intelligence

In WarriorJS, you are a warrior climbing a tall tower to reach The JavaScript Sword at the top level. Legend has it that the sword bearer becomes enlightened in the JavaScript language, but be warned: the journey will not be easy. On each floor, you need to write JavaScript to instruct the warrior to battle enemies, rescue captives, and reach the stairs alive...

No matter if you are new to programming or a JavaScript guru, WarriorJS will put your skills to the test. Will you dare?

Play

Go to warriorjs.com and play from the comfort of your browser! Sharpen your skills and compete against other players around the globe. Good luck in your journey, warrior!

Documentation

Although there is some in-game documentation, at some point you may want to visit the official docs.

Jump straight to some of the most-visited pages:

CLI

Wanna play offline? No problem, just follow these steps:

Install WarriorJS CLI with npm:

npm install --global @warriorjs/cli

Launch the game:

warriorjs

Create your warrior. You'll be pointed to a README file with instructions for the first level.

Check out the Install docs for more details.

Preview

WarriorJS CLI launched from the Integrated Terminal in VS Code. To the left, Player.js , and to the right, a Markdown Preview of README.md .

Contributing

We welcome contributions to WarriorJS! These are the many ways you can help:

Submit patches and features

Make towers (new levels for the game)

Improve the documentation and website

Report bugs

Follow us on Twitter

Participate in the Spectrum community

And donate financially!

Please read our contribution guide to get started. Also note that this project is released with a Contributor Code of Conduct, please make sure to review and follow it.

Contributors

Thanks goes to each one of our contributors! 🙏 Become a contributor.

Backers

Support us with a monthly donation and help us continue our activities! Become a backer.

Become a sponsor and get your logo here and on the official docs! Become a sponsor.

Acknowledgments

This project was born as a port of ruby-warrior. Credits for the original idea go to Ryan Bates.

Special thanks to Guillermo Cura for designing a wonderful logo.

License

WarriorJS is licensed under a MIT License.