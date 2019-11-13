fs.readFileSync() and fs.readFile() static asset browserify transform
This module is a plugin for browserify to parse the AST
for
fs.readFileSync() calls so that you can inline file contents into your
bundles.
Even though this module is intended for use with browserify, nothing about it is particularly specific to browserify so it should be generally useful in other projects.
for a main.js:
var fs = require("fs");
var html = fs.readFileSync(__dirname + "/robot.html", "utf8");
console.log(html);
and a robot.html:
<b>beep boop</b>
first
npm install brfs into your project, then:
$ browserify -t brfs example/main.js > bundle.js
now in the bundle output file,
var html = fs.readFileSync(__dirname + "/robot.html", "utf8");
turns into:
var html = "<b>beep boop</b>\n";
var browserify = require("browserify");
var fs = require("fs");
var b = browserify("example/main.js");
b.transform("brfs");
b.bundle().pipe(fs.createWriteStream("bundle.js"));
You can also use
fs.readFile():
var fs = require("fs");
fs.readFile(__dirname + "/robot.html", "utf8", function (err, html) {
console.log(html);
});
When you run this code through brfs, it turns into:
var fs = require("fs");
process.nextTick(function () {
(function (err, html) {
console.log(html);
})(null, "<b>beep boop</b>\n");
});
brfs looks for:
fs.readFileSync(pathExpr, enc=null)
fs.readFile(pathExpr, enc=null, cb)
fs.readdirSync(pathExpr)
fs.readdir(pathExpr, cb)
Inside of each
pathExpr, you can use
statically analyzable expressions and
these variables and functions:
__dirname
__filename
path if you
var path = require('path') first
require.resolve()
Just like node, the default encoding is
null and will give back a
Buffer.
If you want differently-encoded file contents for your inline content you can
set
enc to
'utf8',
'base64', or
'hex'.
In async mode when a callback
cb is given, the contents of
pathExpr are
inlined into the source inside of a
process.nextTick() call.
When you use a
'file'-event aware watcher such as
watchify, the inlined assets will be
updated automatically.
If you want to use this plugin directly, not through browserify, the api follows.
var brfs = require("brfs");
Return a through stream
tr inlining
fs.readFileSync() file contents
in-place.
Optionally, you can set which
opts.vars will be used in the
static argument evaluation
in addition to
__dirname and
__filename.
opts.parserOpts can be used to configure the parser brfs uses,
acorn.
opts.readFileTransform can be used to transform the filestream of
the given file. For example you can minify the content.
For every file included with
fs.readFileSync() or
fs.readFile(), the
tr
instance emits a
'file' event with the
file path.
A tiny command-line program ships with this module to make debugging easier.
usage:
brfs file
Inline `fs.readFileSync()` calls from `file`, printing the transformed file
contents to stdout.
brfs
brfs -
Inline `fs.readFileSync()` calls from stdin, printing the transformed file
contents to stdout.
With npm do:
npm install brfs
then use
-t brfs with the browserify command or use
.transform('brfs') from
the browserify api.
Since
brfs evaluates your source code statically, you can't use dynamic expressions that need to be evaluated at run time. For example:
// WILL NOT WORK!
var file = window.someFilePath;
var str = require("fs").readFileSync(file, "utf8");
Instead, you must use simpler expressions that can be resolved at build-time:
var str = require("fs").readFileSync(__dirname + "/file.txt", "utf8");
Another gotcha:
brfs does not yet support ES module
import statements. See brfs-babel for an experimental replacement that supports this syntax.
MIT