@warbrett/doing-some-tests

by mui
0.0.4 (see all)

MUI Core (formerly Material UI) is the React UI library you always wanted. Follow your own design system, or start with Material Design.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

75.6K

Maintenance

No Maintenance Data Available

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

MUI logo

MUI

Quickly build beautiful React apps. MUI is a simple and customizable component library to build faster, beautiful, and more accessible React applications. Follow your own design system, or start with Material Design.

license npm latest package npm next package npm downloads CircleCI Coverage Status Follow on Twitter Renovate status Average time to resolve an issue Crowdin Open Collective backers and sponsors

Installation

MUI is available as an npm package.

Stable channel v5

// with npm
npm install @mui/material @emotion/react @emotion/styled

// with yarn
yarn add @mui/material @emotion/react @emotion/styled
Older versions

Please note that @next will only point to pre-releases; to get the latest stable release use @latest instead.

Who sponsors MUI?

Diamond 💎

octopus doit-intl aptugo

Diamond Sponsors are those who have pledged \$1,500/month or more to MUI.

Gold 🏆

via OpenCollective or via Patreon

tidelift.com bit.dev text-em-all.com laststance.io movavi.com topaussiecasinos.com sumatosoft.com

Gold Sponsors are those who have pledged \$500/month or more to MUI.

There is more

See the full list of our backers.

Usage

Here is a quick example to get you started, it's all you need:

import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import Button from '@mui/material/Button';

function App() {
  return (
    <Button variant="contained" color="primary">
      Hello World
    </Button>
  );
}

ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.querySelector('#app'));

Yes, it's really all you need to get started as you can see in this live and interactive demo:

Edit Button

Questions

For how-to questions and other non-issues, please use StackOverflow instead of GitHub issues. There is a StackOverflow tag called "material-ui" that you can use to tag your questions.

Examples

Are you looking for an example project to get started? We host some.

Documentation

Check out our documentation website.

Premium Themes

You can find complete templates & themes in the MUI Store.

Contributing

Read the contributing guide to learn about our development process, how to propose bugfixes and improvements, and how to build and test your changes to MUI.

Notice that contributions go far beyond pull requests and commits. Although we love giving you the opportunity to put your stamp on MUI, we also are thrilled to receive a variety of other contributions.

Changelog

If you have recently updated, please read the changelog for details of what has changed.

Roadmap

The future plans and high priority features and enhancements can be found in the roadmap file.

License

This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license.

Sponsoring services

These great services sponsor MUI's core infrastructure:

GitHub

GitHub allows us to host the Git repository and coordinate contributions.

Netlify

Netlify allows us to distribute the documentation.

CrowdIn

CrowdIn allows us to translate the documentation.

BrowserStack

BrowserStack allows us to test in real browsers.

CodeCov

CodeCov allows us to monitor the test coverage.

