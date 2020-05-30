A JavaScript component for BIP32(hierarchical deterministic keys).
npm i --save hdkey
example:
var HDKey = require('hdkey')
var seed = 'a0c42a9c3ac6abf2ba6a9946ae83af18f51bf1c9fa7dacc4c92513cc4dd015834341c775dcd4c0fac73547c5662d81a9e9361a0aac604a73a321bd9103bce8af'
var hdkey = HDKey.fromMasterSeed(Buffer.from(seed, 'hex'))
console.log(hdkey.privateExtendedKey)
// => 'xprv9s21ZrQH143K2SKJK9EYRW3Vsg8tWVHRS54hAJasj1eGsQXeWDHLeuu5hpLHRbeKedDJM4Wj9wHHMmuhPF8dQ3bzyup6R7qmMQ1i1FtzNEW'
console.log(hdkey.publicExtendedKey)
// => 'xpub661MyMwAqRbcEvPmRAmYndzERhyNux1GoHzHxgzVHMBFkCro3kbbCiDZZ5XabZDyXPj5mH3hktvkjhhUdCQxie5e1g4t2GuAWNbPmsSfDp2'
HDKey.fromMasterSeed(seedBuffer[, versions])
Creates an
hdkey object from a master seed buffer. Accepts an optional
versions object.
var seed = 'a0c42a9c3ac6abf2ba6a9946ae83af18f51bf1c9fa7dacc4c92513cc4dd015834341c775dcd4c0fac73547c5662d81a9e9361a0aac604a73a321bd9103bce8af'
var hdkey = HDKey.fromMasterSeed(Buffer.from(seed, 'hex'))
HDKey.fromExtendedKey(extendedKey[, versions])
Creates an
hdkey object from a
xprv or
xpub extended key string. Accepts an optional
versions object.
var key = 'xprvA2nrNbFZABcdryreWet9Ea4LvTJcGsqrMzxHx98MMrotbir7yrKCEXw7nadnHM8Dq38EGfSh6dqA9QWTyefMLEcBYJUuekgW4BYPJcr9E7j'
var hdkey = HDKey.fromExtendedKey(key)
or
var key = 'xpub6FnCn6nSzZAw5Tw7cgR9bi15UV96gLZhjDstkXXxvCLsUXBGXPdSnLFbdpq8p9HmGsApME5hQTZ3emM2rnY5agb9rXpVGyy3bdW6EEgAtqt'
var hdkey = HDKey.fromExtendedKey(key)
HDKey.fromJSON(obj)
Creates an
hdkey object from an object created via
hdkey.toJSON().
hdkey.derive(path)
Derives the
hdkey at
path from the current
hdkey.
var seed = 'fffcf9f6f3f0edeae7e4e1dedbd8d5d2cfccc9c6c3c0bdbab7b4b1aeaba8a5a29f9c999693908d8a8784817e7b7875726f6c696663605d5a5754514e4b484542'
var hdkey = HDKey.fromMasterSeed(Buffer.from(seed, 'hex'))
var childkey = hdkey.derive("m/0/2147483647'/1")
console.log(childkey.privateExtendedKey)
// -> "xprv9zFnWC6h2cLgpmSA46vutJzBcfJ8yaJGg8cX1e5StJh45BBciYTRXSd25UEPVuesF9yog62tGAQtHjXajPPdbRCHuWS6T8XA2ECKADdw4Ef"
console.log(childkey.publicExtendedKey)
// -> "xpub6DF8uhdarytz3FWdA8TvFSvvAh8dP3283MY7p2V4SeE2wyWmG5mg5EwVvmdMVCQcoNJxGoWaU9DCWh89LojfZ537wTfunKau47EL2dhHKon"
hdkey.sign(hash)
Signs the buffer
hash with the private key using
secp256k1 and returns the signature as a buffer.
hdkey.verify(hash, signature)
Verifies that the
signature is valid for
hash and the
hdkey's public key using
secp256k1. Returns
true for valid,
false for invalid. Throws if the
hash or
signature is the wrong length.
hdkey.wipePrivateData()
Wipes all record of the private key from the
hdkey instance. After calling this method, the instance will behave as if it was created via
HDKey.fromExtendedKey(xpub).
hdkey.toJSON()
Serializes the
hdkey to an object that can be
JSON.stringify()ed.
var seed = 'fffcf9f6f3f0edeae7e4e1dedbd8d5d2cfccc9c6c3c0bdbab7b4b1aeaba8a5a29f9c999693908d8a8784817e7b7875726f6c696663605d5a5754514e4b484542'
var hdkey = HDKey.fromMasterSeed(Buffer.from(seed, 'hex'))
console.log(hdkey.toJSON())
// -> {
// xpriv: 'xprv9s21ZrQH143K31xYSDQpPDxsXRTUcvj2iNHm5NUtrGiGG5e2DtALGdso3pGz6ssrdK4PFmM8NSpSBHNqPqm55Qn3LqFtT2emdEXVYsCzC2U',
// xpub: 'xpub661MyMwAqRbcFW31YEwpkMuc5THy2PSt5bDMsktWQcFF8syAmRUapSCGu8ED9W6oDMSgv6Zz8idoc4a6mr8BDzTJY47LJhkJ8UB7WEGuduB'
// }
hdkey.privateKey
Getter/Setter of the
hdkey's private key, stored as a buffer.
hdkey.publicKey
Getter/Setter of the
hdkey's public key, stored as a buffer.
hdkey.privateExtendedKey
Getter/Setter of the
hdkey's
xprv, stored as a string.
hdkey.publicExtendedKey
Getter/Setter of the
hdkey's
xpub, stored as a string.
MIT