openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@wangshijun/hdkey

by cryptocoinjs
2.0.4 (see all)

JavaScript component for Bitcoin hierarchical deterministic keys (BIP32)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

621

GitHub Stars

158

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

hdkey

NPM Package build status js-standard-style

A JavaScript component for BIP32(hierarchical deterministic keys).

Installation

npm i --save hdkey

Usage

example:

var HDKey = require('hdkey')
var seed = 'a0c42a9c3ac6abf2ba6a9946ae83af18f51bf1c9fa7dacc4c92513cc4dd015834341c775dcd4c0fac73547c5662d81a9e9361a0aac604a73a321bd9103bce8af'
var hdkey = HDKey.fromMasterSeed(Buffer.from(seed, 'hex'))
console.log(hdkey.privateExtendedKey)
// => 'xprv9s21ZrQH143K2SKJK9EYRW3Vsg8tWVHRS54hAJasj1eGsQXeWDHLeuu5hpLHRbeKedDJM4Wj9wHHMmuhPF8dQ3bzyup6R7qmMQ1i1FtzNEW'
console.log(hdkey.publicExtendedKey)
// => 'xpub661MyMwAqRbcEvPmRAmYndzERhyNux1GoHzHxgzVHMBFkCro3kbbCiDZZ5XabZDyXPj5mH3hktvkjhhUdCQxie5e1g4t2GuAWNbPmsSfDp2'

HDKey.fromMasterSeed(seedBuffer[, versions])

Creates an hdkey object from a master seed buffer. Accepts an optional versions object.

var seed = 'a0c42a9c3ac6abf2ba6a9946ae83af18f51bf1c9fa7dacc4c92513cc4dd015834341c775dcd4c0fac73547c5662d81a9e9361a0aac604a73a321bd9103bce8af'
var hdkey = HDKey.fromMasterSeed(Buffer.from(seed, 'hex'))

HDKey.fromExtendedKey(extendedKey[, versions])

Creates an hdkey object from a xprv or xpub extended key string. Accepts an optional versions object.

var key = 'xprvA2nrNbFZABcdryreWet9Ea4LvTJcGsqrMzxHx98MMrotbir7yrKCEXw7nadnHM8Dq38EGfSh6dqA9QWTyefMLEcBYJUuekgW4BYPJcr9E7j'
var hdkey = HDKey.fromExtendedKey(key)

or

var key = 'xpub6FnCn6nSzZAw5Tw7cgR9bi15UV96gLZhjDstkXXxvCLsUXBGXPdSnLFbdpq8p9HmGsApME5hQTZ3emM2rnY5agb9rXpVGyy3bdW6EEgAtqt'
var hdkey = HDKey.fromExtendedKey(key)

HDKey.fromJSON(obj)

Creates an hdkey object from an object created via hdkey.toJSON().

hdkey.derive(path)

Derives the hdkey at path from the current hdkey.

var seed = 'fffcf9f6f3f0edeae7e4e1dedbd8d5d2cfccc9c6c3c0bdbab7b4b1aeaba8a5a29f9c999693908d8a8784817e7b7875726f6c696663605d5a5754514e4b484542'
var hdkey = HDKey.fromMasterSeed(Buffer.from(seed, 'hex'))
var childkey = hdkey.derive("m/0/2147483647'/1")

console.log(childkey.privateExtendedKey)
// -> "xprv9zFnWC6h2cLgpmSA46vutJzBcfJ8yaJGg8cX1e5StJh45BBciYTRXSd25UEPVuesF9yog62tGAQtHjXajPPdbRCHuWS6T8XA2ECKADdw4Ef"
console.log(childkey.publicExtendedKey)
// -> "xpub6DF8uhdarytz3FWdA8TvFSvvAh8dP3283MY7p2V4SeE2wyWmG5mg5EwVvmdMVCQcoNJxGoWaU9DCWh89LojfZ537wTfunKau47EL2dhHKon"

hdkey.sign(hash)

Signs the buffer hash with the private key using secp256k1 and returns the signature as a buffer.

hdkey.verify(hash, signature)

Verifies that the signature is valid for hash and the hdkey's public key using secp256k1. Returns true for valid, false for invalid. Throws if the hash or signature is the wrong length.

hdkey.wipePrivateData()

Wipes all record of the private key from the hdkey instance. After calling this method, the instance will behave as if it was created via HDKey.fromExtendedKey(xpub).

hdkey.toJSON()

Serializes the hdkey to an object that can be JSON.stringify()ed.

var seed = 'fffcf9f6f3f0edeae7e4e1dedbd8d5d2cfccc9c6c3c0bdbab7b4b1aeaba8a5a29f9c999693908d8a8784817e7b7875726f6c696663605d5a5754514e4b484542'
var hdkey = HDKey.fromMasterSeed(Buffer.from(seed, 'hex'))

console.log(hdkey.toJSON())
// -> {
//      xpriv: 'xprv9s21ZrQH143K31xYSDQpPDxsXRTUcvj2iNHm5NUtrGiGG5e2DtALGdso3pGz6ssrdK4PFmM8NSpSBHNqPqm55Qn3LqFtT2emdEXVYsCzC2U',
//      xpub: 'xpub661MyMwAqRbcFW31YEwpkMuc5THy2PSt5bDMsktWQcFF8syAmRUapSCGu8ED9W6oDMSgv6Zz8idoc4a6mr8BDzTJY47LJhkJ8UB7WEGuduB'
//    }

hdkey.privateKey

Getter/Setter of the hdkey's private key, stored as a buffer.

hdkey.publicKey

Getter/Setter of the hdkey's public key, stored as a buffer.

hdkey.privateExtendedKey

Getter/Setter of the hdkey's xprv, stored as a string.

hdkey.publicExtendedKey

Getter/Setter of the hdkey's xpub, stored as a string.

References

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial