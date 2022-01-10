openbase logo
@wanews/nx-esbuild

by sevenwestmedia-labs
0.16.2 (see all)

Plugins for nx.dev

Popularity

Downloads/wk

719

GitHub Stars

45

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

WANews NX Plugins

The plugins in this repo are designed to work with TypeScript project references and minimal deviation from existing tools in the JS Ecosystem.

Most of the packages are just lightwieght wrappers over a CLI tool, just making it work nicely with NX.

@wanews/nx-typescript-project-references

npm (@wanews/nx-esbuild)

Can convert an exising NX repo to take advantage of TS Project References and generate a siple library.

@wanews/nx-esbuild

npm (@wanews/nx-esbuild)

Generator and executors to create node services which are built with esbuild

@wanews/nx-vite

npm (@wanews/nx-vite)

Generator and executors to create node services which are built with vite

@wanews/nx-pulumi

npm (@wanews/nx-pulumi)

Generator and executors to deploy another NX project using Pulumi

