A single Web3 / Ethereum provider solution for all Wallets
Web3Modal is an easy-to-use library to help developers add support for multiple providers in their apps with a simple customizable configuration.
By default Web3Modal Library supports injected providers like (Metamask, Dapper, Gnosis Safe, Frame, Web3 Browsers, etc) and WalletConnect, You can also easily configure the library to support Portis, Fortmatic, Squarelink, Torus, Authereum, D'CENT Wallet and Venly.
You can test the library on: https://web3modal.com/
web3modal
npm install --save web3modal
# OR
yarn add web3modal
/* See Provider Options Section */
import Web3 from "web3";
import Web3Modal from "web3modal";
const providerOptions = {
/* See Provider Options Section */
};
const web3Modal = new Web3Modal({
network: "mainnet", // optional
cacheProvider: true, // optional
providerOptions // required
});
const provider = await web3Modal.connect();
const web3 = new Web3(provider);
import { ethers } from "ethers";
import Web3Modal from "web3modal";
const providerOptions = {
/* See Provider Options Section */
};
const web3Modal = new Web3Modal({
network: "mainnet", // optional
cacheProvider: true, // optional
providerOptions // required
});
const instance = await web3Modal.connect();
const provider = new ethers.providers.Web3Provider(instance);
const signer = provider.getSigner();
You can use the modal from the old fashioned web page JavaScript as well.
First get a Web3modal bundled JavaScript from Releases.
After including the bundle in your HTML, you can use it on your web page:
// You have to refer to default since it was bundled for ESModules
// but after that the documentation will be the same
const Web3Modal = window.Web3Modal.default;
const providerOptions = {
/* See Provider Options Section */
};
const web3Modal = new Web3Modal({
network: "mainnet", // optional
cacheProvider: true, // optional
providerOptions // required
});
const provider = await web3Modal.connect();
See the full vanilla JavaScript example application.
You should subscribe to provider events compatible with EIP-1193 standard.
// Subscribe to accounts change
provider.on("accountsChanged", (accounts: string[]) => {
console.log(accounts);
});
// Subscribe to chainId change
provider.on("chainChanged", (chainId: number) => {
console.log(chainId);
});
// Subscribe to provider connection
provider.on("connect", (info: { chainId: number }) => {
console.log(info);
});
// Subscribe to provider disconnection
provider.on("disconnect", (error: { code: number; message: string }) => {
console.log(error);
});
These are all the providers available with Web3Modal and how to configure their provider options:
class Web3Modal {
cachedProvider: string;
connect(): Promise<any>;
connectTo(id: string): Promise<any>;
toggleModal(): Promise<void>;
on(event: string, callback: SimpleFunction): SimpleFunction;
off(event: string, callback?: SimpleFunction): void;
clearCachedProvider(): void;
setCachedProvider(): void;
updateTheme(theme: string | ThemeColors): Promise<void>;
}
function getInjectedProvider(): IProviderInfo | null;
function getInjectedProviderName(): string | null;
function getProviderInfo(provider: any): IProviderInfo;
function getProviderInfoByName(name: string | null): IProviderInfo;
function getProviderInfoById(id: string | null): IProviderInfo;
function getProviderInfoByCheck(check: string | null): IProviderInfo;
interface IProviderInfo {
id: string;
type: string;
check: string;
name: string;
logo: string;
description?: string;
package?: {
required?: string[];
};
}
type ThemeColors = {
background: string;
main: string;
secondary: string;
border: string;
hover: string;
};
type SimpleFunction = (input?: any) => void;
The theme enabled by default is
light but dark theme is also available by setting the option
theme to
dark, as follows:
const web3Modal = new Web3Modal({
...otherOptions,
theme: "dark"
});
Completely custom themes are also available by passing an object instead with the following parameters with valid css colors values:
const web3Modal = new Web3Modal({
...otherOptions,
theme: {
background: "rgb(39, 49, 56)",
main: "rgb(199, 199, 199)",
secondary: "rgb(136, 136, 136)",
border: "rgba(195, 195, 195, 0.14)",
hover: "rgb(16, 26, 32)"
}
});
Addtionally you can also update the modal theme after instantiated by calling the following method:
await web3Modal.updateTheme("dark");
// OR
await web3Modal.updateTheme({
background: "rgb(39, 49, 56)",
main: "rgb(199, 199, 199)",
secondary: "rgb(136, 136, 136)",
border: "rgba(195, 195, 195, 0.14)",
hover: "rgb(16, 26, 32)"
});
It's possible to customize the display of each provider to change the name, description and logo. These options are available as part of the provider options as following
const providerOptions = {
// Example with injected providers
injected: {
display: {
logo: "_BASE64_STRING",
name: "Injected",
description: "Connect with the provider in your Browser"
},
package: null
},
// Example with WalletConnect provider
walletconnect: {
display: {
logo: "_BASE64_STRING",
name: "Mobile",
description: "Scan qrcode with your mobile wallet"
},
package: WalletConnectProvider,
options: {
infuraId: "INFURA_ID" // required
}
}
};
You can change only one of the display options, you are not required to fill all 3 options, example:
const providerOptions = {
walletconnect: {
display: {
name: "Mobile"
},
package: WalletConnectProvider,
options: {
infuraId: "INFURA_ID" // required
}
}
};
If you would like to include a provider that isn't supported yet on Web3Modal, we would recommend you submit a PR following the simple five steps in our "Adding Providers" instructions
If still need to add a custom provider to your Web3Modal integration, you can add it to the provider options with a key prefixed with
custom- and you will need to include the display options and connector handler as follows
import ExampleProvider from "example-provider";
const providerOptions = {
"custom-example": {
display: {
logo: "_BASE64_STRING",
name: "Example Provider",
description: "Connect to your example provider account"
},
package: ExampleProvider,
options: {
apiKey: "EXAMPLE_PROVIDER_API_KEY"
},
connector: async (ProviderPackage, options) => {
const provider = new ProviderPackage(options);
await provider.enable();
return provider;
}
}
};
In case you want to connect a specific provider, you can use the method
connectTo and use the specific id. Example:
import Web3 from "web3";
import Web3Modal from "web3modal";
const providerOptions = {
/* See Provider Options Section */
};
const web3Modal = new Web3Modal({
network: "mainnet", // optional
cacheProvider: true, // optional
providerOptions // required
});
const provider = await web3Modal.connectTo("walletconnect");
const web = new Web3(provider);
By default is set to
false and Web3Modal always displays InjectedProvider as an option to the user if available. However you can disable it as an optional flag if you desire:
const web3Modal = new Web3Modal({ disableInjectedProvider: true });
By default is set to
false and Web3Modal will always require the user to choose a provider option before triggering the onConnect event. However you can enable caching the last chosen provider. Example:
const web3Modal = new Web3Modal({ cacheProvider: true });
If you wish to reset the cached provider you can call the following method:
web3Modal.clearCachedProvider();
If you wish to connect to the cachedProvider you can simply do the following:
if (web3Modal.cachedProvider) {
await web3Modal.connect();
}
Do you want to add your provider to Web3Modal? All logic for supported providers lives inside the
src/providers directory. To add a new follow the following steps here
If you were using Web3Connect before you can check the migration instructions for how to use Web3Modal and handle breaking changes here
