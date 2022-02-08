openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@walletconnect/eth-provider

by WalletConnect
1.0.0 (see all)

WalletConnect Monorepo

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4

GitHub Stars

638

Maintenance

Last Commit

12d ago

Contributors

95

Package

Dependencies

5

License

LGPL-3.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

WalletConnect v2.x.x

Open protocol for connecting Wallets to Dapps - https://walletconnect.com

Setup development

The following dependencies are required for relay server:

  • git
  • make
  • docker version 20.10

To setup the local redis and relay server you can run:

make dev

Test Client

Client unit tests can be run against: local (make dev), staging, and production server

# local (dev)
make test-client

# staging server
make test-staging

# production server
make test-production

Additional help

bootstrap-lerna      setups lerna for the monorepo management
build-react-app      builds the example react-app
build-react-wallet   builds the example react-wallet
build-container      builds relay docker image
build-lerna          builds the npm packages in "./packages"
build-nginx          builds nginx docker image
build                builds docker images
clean-all            cleans lerna bootstrap
clean                removes all build outputs
cloudflare           setups cloudflare API token secret
config               configures domain and certbot email
deploy-monitoring    same as deploy but also has monitoring stack
deploy               deploys production stack with './config' file contents
dev                  runs relay on watch mode and shows logs
help                 Show this help
pull                 downloads docker images
redeploy             redeploys the prodution containers and rebuilds them
relay-logs           follows the relay container logs. Doesn't work with 'make dev'
reset                removes config and lerna bootstrap
rm-redis             stops the redis container
start-redis          starts redis docker container for local development
stop                 stops the whole docker stack
test-relay           runs "./servers/relay" tests against the locally running relay. Make sure you run 'make dev' before.
test-client          runs "./packages/client" tests against the locally running relay. Make sure you run 'make dev' before.
test-production      tests client against relay.walletconnect.com
test-staging         tests client against staging.walletconnect.com

License

Apache 2.0

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial