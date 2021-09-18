localtunnel

localtunnel exposes your localhost to the world for easy testing and sharing! No need to mess with DNS or deploy just to have others test out your changes.

Great for working with browser testing tools like browserling or external api callback services like twilio which require a public url for callbacks.

Quickstart

npx localtunnel --port 8000

Installation

Globally

npm install -g localtunnel

As a dependency in your project

yarn add localtunnel

CLI usage

When localtunnel is installed globally, just use the lt command to start the tunnel.

lt --port 8000

Thats it! It will connect to the tunnel server, setup the tunnel, and tell you what url to use for your testing. This url will remain active for the duration of your session; so feel free to share it with others for happy fun time!

You can restart your local server all you want, lt is smart enough to detect this and reconnect once it is back.

Arguments

Below are some common arguments. See lt --help for additional arguments

--subdomain request a named subdomain on the localtunnel server (default is random characters)

request a named subdomain on the localtunnel server (default is random characters) --local-host proxy to a hostname other than localhost

You may also specify arguments via env variables. E.x.

PORT = 3000 lt

API

The localtunnel client is also usable through an API (for test integration, automation, etc)

Creates a new localtunnel to the specified local port . Will return a Promise that resolves once you have been assigned a public localtunnel url. options can be used to request a specific subdomain . A callback function can be passed, in which case it won't return a Promise. This exists for backwards compatibility with the old Node-style callback API. You may also pass a single options object with port as a property.

const localtunnel = require ( 'localtunnel' ); ( async ( ) => { const tunnel = await localtunnel({ port : 3000 }); tunnel.url; tunnel.on( 'close' , () => { }); })();

options

port (number) [required] The local port number to expose through localtunnel.

(number) [required] The local port number to expose through localtunnel. subdomain (string) Request a specific subdomain on the proxy server. Note You may not actually receive this name depending on availability.

(string) Request a specific subdomain on the proxy server. You may not actually receive this name depending on availability. host (string) URL for the upstream proxy server. Defaults to https://localtunnel.me .

(string) URL for the upstream proxy server. Defaults to . local_host (string) Proxy to this hostname instead of localhost . This will also cause the Host header to be re-written to this value in proxied requests.

(string) Proxy to this hostname instead of . This will also cause the header to be re-written to this value in proxied requests. local_https (boolean) Enable tunneling to local HTTPS server.

(boolean) Enable tunneling to local HTTPS server. local_cert (string) Path to certificate PEM file for local HTTPS server.

(string) Path to certificate PEM file for local HTTPS server. local_key (string) Path to certificate key file for local HTTPS server.

(string) Path to certificate key file for local HTTPS server. local_ca (string) Path to certificate authority file for self-signed certificates.

(string) Path to certificate authority file for self-signed certificates. allow_invalid_cert (boolean) Disable certificate checks for your local HTTPS server (ignore cert/key/ca options).

Refer to tls.createSecureContext for details on the certificate options.

Tunnel

The tunnel instance returned to your callback emits the following events

event args description request info fires when a request is processed by the tunnel, contains method and path fields error err fires when an error happens on the tunnel close fires when the tunnel has closed

The tunnel instance has the following methods

method args description close close the tunnel

other clients

Clients in other languages

go gotunnelme

go go-localtunnel

C#/.NET localtunnel-client

server

See localtunnel/server for details on the server that powers localtunnel.

License

MIT