localtunnel exposes your localhost to the world for easy testing and sharing! No need to mess with DNS or deploy just to have others test out your changes.
Great for working with browser testing tools like browserling or external api callback services like twilio which require a public url for callbacks.
npx localtunnel --port 8000
npm install -g localtunnel
yarn add localtunnel
When localtunnel is installed globally, just use the
lt command to start the tunnel.
lt --port 8000
Thats it! It will connect to the tunnel server, setup the tunnel, and tell you what url to use for your testing. This url will remain active for the duration of your session; so feel free to share it with others for happy fun time!
You can restart your local server all you want,
lt is smart enough to detect this and reconnect once it is back.
Below are some common arguments. See
lt --help for additional arguments
--subdomain request a named subdomain on the localtunnel server (default is random characters)
--local-host proxy to a hostname other than localhost
You may also specify arguments via env variables. E.x.
PORT=3000 lt
The localtunnel client is also usable through an API (for test integration, automation, etc)
Creates a new localtunnel to the specified local
port. Will return a Promise that resolves once you have been assigned a public localtunnel url.
options can be used to request a specific
subdomain. A
callback function can be passed, in which case it won't return a Promise. This exists for backwards compatibility with the old Node-style callback API. You may also pass a single options object with
port as a property.
const localtunnel = require('localtunnel');
(async () => {
const tunnel = await localtunnel({ port: 3000 });
// the assigned public url for your tunnel
// i.e. https://abcdefgjhij.localtunnel.me
tunnel.url;
tunnel.on('close', () => {
// tunnels are closed
});
})();
port (number) [required] The local port number to expose through localtunnel.
subdomain (string) Request a specific subdomain on the proxy server. Note You may not actually receive this name depending on availability.
host (string) URL for the upstream proxy server. Defaults to
https://localtunnel.me.
local_host (string) Proxy to this hostname instead of
localhost. This will also cause the
Host header to be re-written to this value in proxied requests.
local_https (boolean) Enable tunneling to local HTTPS server.
local_cert (string) Path to certificate PEM file for local HTTPS server.
local_key (string) Path to certificate key file for local HTTPS server.
local_ca (string) Path to certificate authority file for self-signed certificates.
allow_invalid_cert (boolean) Disable certificate checks for your local HTTPS server (ignore cert/key/ca options).
Refer to tls.createSecureContext for details on the certificate options.
The
tunnel instance returned to your callback emits the following events
|event
|args
|description
|request
|info
|fires when a request is processed by the tunnel, contains method and path fields
|error
|err
|fires when an error happens on the tunnel
|close
|fires when the tunnel has closed
The
tunnel instance has the following methods
|method
|args
|description
|close
|close the tunnel
Clients in other languages
go gotunnelme
C#/.NET localtunnel-client
See localtunnel/server for details on the server that powers localtunnel.
MIT