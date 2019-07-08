The mobile-friendly, responsive, and lightweight jQuery date & time input picker.

To get started, check out the:

Homepage - Date picker - Time picker - API

To get it:

Download the latest stable build

or

git clone git://github.com/amsul/pickadate.js.git

or

bower install pickadate

Library files

The lib folder includes the library files with a compressed folder containing the minified counter-parts. These files are minified using Grunt.

Pickers

There are three picker files:

picker.js The core file (required before any other picker)

The core file (required before any other picker) picker.date.js The date picker

The date picker picker.time.js The time picker

To support old browsers, namely IE8, also include the legacy.js file.

Themes

All themes are generated using LESS and compiled from the lib/themes-source folder into the lib/themes folder.

There are two themes:

default.css The default modal-style theme

The default modal-style theme classic.css The classic dropdown-style theme

Based on the theme, pick the relevant picker styles:

default.date.css and default.time.css when using the default theme

and when using the default theme classic.date.css and classic.time.css when using the classic theme

** For languages with text flowing from right-to-left, also include the rtl.css stylesheet.

Translations

The translations live in the lib/translations folder. There are currently 43 language translations included.

Building with Grunt

Grunt ~0.4.5 is used to build the project files. To get started, clone the project and then run:

npm install to get the required node modules.

to get the required node modules. grunt test --verbose to confirm you have all the dependencies.

Type out grunt --help to see a list of all the tasks available. The generally used tasks are:

grunt develop compiles the LESS files and watches for any source changes.

compiles the LESS files and watches for any source changes. grunt package compiles and then minifies the source files.

compiles and then minifies the source files. grunt test tests the entire package.

Styling with LESS

The picker themes are built using LESS with Grunt. To customize the CSS output, read the _variables.less file in the lib/themes-source folder. You can specify:

colors for the theme,

sizes for the picker,

media-query breakpoints,

and a whole bunch of other stuff.

Make sure to run the grunt develop task before making any changes to compile it into CSS.

Bugs

Before opening a new issue, please search the existing Issues for anything similar – there might already be an answer to your problem. You might also wanna check out the Contributing guide.

Contributing

Before contributing any code to the project, please take a look at the Contributing guide.

If there’s anything you’d like to discuss, we like to hang out on Spectrum.

Support

If you find this library useful and would like to see further development, consider supporting it.







© 2014 Amsul

Licensed under MIT