Waline

A simple comment system with backend support fork from Valine.

English | 中文 | View Documentation: https://waline.js.org/en/

Feature

Fast

Really Safe

Safe Support full markdown syntax

Simple and lightweight

Deploy free!

Multiple deployment and storage service support, at least 84 deployment choice!

Todo

Email notification

Wechat notification

QQ notification

Telegram notification

Akismet

Article counter

i18n

Custom language

Login support

Comment management

Support delete comment

More database support

Limit the frequency of comments posted by IP

Comment keyword restrictions

IP disallow list

Duplicate content check

CloudBase deploy support

Social account login

Sitcky Comment

AWS, GCP, Azure deploy support

Comment Like

We really welcome you to contribute to waline!

You can contact me through discussions. Join our telegram group or scan QQ group qrcode to communicate about waline!

License

GPL-2.0