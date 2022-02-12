A simple comment system with backend support fork from Valine.
English | 中文 | View Documentation: https://waline.js.org/en/
|Waline
|Client
|Server
|Storage
|@waline/client
|Vercel
|LeanCloud
|MiniValine
|Deta
|CloudBase
|AprilComment
|CloudBase
|MongoDB
|InspireCloud
|MySQL
|Railway
|SQLite
|Render
|PostgreSQL
|Docker
|GitHub
|Virtual Host
|Deta Base
|InspireCloud
We really welcome you to contribute to waline!
You can contact me through discussions. Join our telegram group or scan QQ group qrcode to communicate about waline!