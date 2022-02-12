openbase logo
@waline/admin

by walinejs
0.11.1 (see all)

A Simple, Safe Comment System inspired by Valine | 一款基于 Valine 衍生的简洁、安全的评论系统

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

100

GitHub Stars

643

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

37

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Waline

npm version npm bundle size (scoped) npm GitHub telegram jsDelivr hits

A simple comment system with backend support fork from Valine.

English | 中文 | View Documentation: https://waline.js.org/en/

Feature

  • Fast
  • Really Safe
  • Support full markdown syntax
  • Simple and lightweight
  • Deploy free!
  • Multiple deployment and storage service support, at least 84 deployment choice!
Waline
ClientServerStorage
@waline/clientVercelLeanCloud
MiniValineDetaCloudBase
AprilCommentCloudBaseMongoDB
InspireCloudMySQL
RailwaySQLite
RenderPostgreSQL
DockerGitHub
Virtual HostDeta Base
InspireCloud

Todo

  • Email notification
  • Wechat notification
  • QQ notification
  • Telegram notification
  • Akismet
  • Article counter
  • i18n
  • Custom language
  • Login support
  • Comment management
  • Support delete comment
  • More database support
  • Limit the frequency of comments posted by IP
  • Comment keyword restrictions
  • IP disallow list
  • Duplicate content check
  • CloudBase deploy support
  • Social account login
  • Sitcky Comment
  • AWS, GCP, Azure deploy support
  • Comment Like

We really welcome you to contribute to waline!

Contact

You can contact me through discussions. Join our telegram group or scan QQ group qrcode to communicate about waline!

License

GPL-2.0

