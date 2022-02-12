



Build desktop applications using Go & Web Technologies.





Internationalization

English | 简体中文

Table of Contents

Introductions

The traditional method of providing web interfaces to Go programs is via a built-in web server. Wails offers a different approach: it provides the ability to wrap both Go code and a web frontend into a single binary. Tools are provided to make this easy for you by handling project creation, compilation and bundling. All you have to do is get creative!

Official Website

The official docs can be found at https://wails.app.

Click here if you are interested in trying out v2 Beta for Windows.

Features

Use standard Go for the backend

Use any frontend technology to build your UI

Quickly create Vue, Vuetify or React frontends for your Go programs

Expose Go methods/functions to the frontend via a single bind command

Uses native rendering engines - no embedded browser

Shared events system

Native file dialogs

Powerful cli tool

Multiplatform

This project is supported by these kind people / companies:

Installation

Wails uses cgo to bind to the native rendering engines so a number of platform dependent libraries are needed as well as an installation of Go. The basic requirements are:

Go 1.16

npm

MacOS

Make sure you have the xcode command line tools installed. This can be done by running:

xcode-select --install

Linux

sudo apt install libgtk-3-dev libwebkit2gtk-4.0-dev

Debian: 8, 9, 10

Ubuntu: 16.04, 18.04, 19.04

Also succesfully tested on: Zorin 15, Parrot 4.7, Linuxmint 19, Elementary 5, Kali, Neon, Pop!_OS

Arch Linux / ArchLabs / Ctlos Linux

sudo pacman -S webkit2gtk gtk3

Also succesfully test on: Manjaro & ArcoLinux

Centos

sudo yum install webkitgtk3-devel gtk3-devel

CentOS 6, 7

Fedora

sudo yum install webkit2gtk3-devel gtk3-devel

Fedora 29, 30

VoidLinux & VoidLinux-musl

xbps-install gtk+3-devel webkit2gtk-devel

Gentoo

sudo emerge gtk+:3 webkit-gtk

Windows

Windows requires gcc and related tooling. The recommended download is from http://tdm-gcc.tdragon.net/download. Once this is installed, you are good to go.

Usage

Ensure Go modules are enabled: GO111MODULE=on and go/bin is in your PATH variable.

Installation is as simple as running the following command:

go get -u github.com/wailsapp/wails/cmd/wails

Next Steps

It is recommended at this stage to read the comprehensive documentation at https://wails.app.

FAQ

Is this an alternative to Electron? Depends on your requirements. It's designed to make it easy for Go programmers to make lightweight desktop applications or add a frontend to their existing applications. Whilst Wails does not currently offer hooks into native elements such as menus, this may change in the future.

Who is this project aimed at? Go programmers who want to bundle an HTML/JS/CSS frontend with their applications, without resorting to creating a server and opening a browser to view it.

What's with the name? When I saw WebView, I thought "What I really want is tooling around building a WebView app, a bit like Rails is to Ruby". So initially it was a play on words (Webview on Rails). It just so happened to also be a homophone of the English name for the Country I am from. So it stuck.

