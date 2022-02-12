Build desktop applications using Go & Web Technologies.
The traditional method of providing web interfaces to Go programs is via a built-in web server. Wails offers a different approach: it provides the ability to wrap both Go code and a web frontend into a single binary. Tools are provided to make this easy for you by handling project creation, compilation and bundling. All you have to do is get creative!
The official docs can be found at https://wails.app.
Click here if you are interested in trying out v2 Beta for Windows.
This project is supported by these kind people / companies:
Wails uses cgo to bind to the native rendering engines so a number of platform dependent libraries are needed as well as an installation of Go. The basic requirements are:
Make sure you have the xcode command line tools installed. This can be done by running:
xcode-select --install
sudo apt install libgtk-3-dev libwebkit2gtk-4.0-dev
Debian: 8, 9, 10
Ubuntu: 16.04, 18.04, 19.04
Also succesfully tested on: Zorin 15, Parrot 4.7, Linuxmint 19, Elementary 5, Kali, Neon, Pop!_OS
sudo pacman -S webkit2gtk gtk3
Also succesfully test on: Manjaro & ArcoLinux
sudo yum install webkitgtk3-devel gtk3-devel
CentOS 6, 7
sudo yum install webkit2gtk3-devel gtk3-devel
Fedora 29, 30
xbps-install gtk+3-devel webkit2gtk-devel
sudo emerge gtk+:3 webkit-gtk
Windows requires gcc and related tooling. The recommended download is from http://tdm-gcc.tdragon.net/download. Once this is installed, you are good to go.
Ensure Go modules are enabled: GO111MODULE=on and go/bin is in your PATH variable.
Installation is as simple as running the following command:
go get -u github.com/wailsapp/wails/cmd/wails
It is recommended at this stage to read the comprehensive documentation at https://wails.app.
Is this an alternative to Electron?
Depends on your requirements. It's designed to make it easy for Go programmers to make lightweight desktop applications or add a frontend to their existing applications. Whilst Wails does not currently offer hooks into native elements such as menus, this may change in the future.
Who is this project aimed at?
Go programmers who want to bundle an HTML/JS/CSS frontend with their applications, without resorting to creating a server and opening a browser to view it.
What's with the name?
When I saw WebView, I thought "What I really want is tooling around building a WebView app, a bit like Rails is to Ruby". So initially it was a play on words (Webview on Rails). It just so happened to also be a homophone of the English name for the Country I am from. So it stuck.
Without the following people, this project would never have existed:
This project was mainly coded to the following albums:
A huge thanks to Pace for sponsoring the project and helping the efforts to get Wails ported to Apple Silicon!
If you are looking for a Project Management tool that's powerful but quick and easy to use, check them out!
A special thank you to JetBrains for donating licenses to us!
Please click the logo to let them know your appreciation!