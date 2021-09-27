An Angular directive for making things sticky when the user scrolls (for Angular 2+) with no jQuery Dependency.
with npm:
npm install @w11k/angular-sticky-things
with yarn:
yarn add @w11k/angular-sticky-things
Now import the AngularStickyThingsModule in the corresponding Module
import {AngularStickyThingsModule} from '@w11k/angular-sticky-things';
@NgModule({
declarations: [
],
imports: [
AngularStickyThingsModule,
],
providers: [],
})
export class SomeModule { }
<div #spacer></div>
<div stickyThing [spacer]="spacer">
I am sticky!
</div>
If a boundary element is defined, the sticky element scrolls only within the height of the boundary element and then stops. This is useful if you have multiple sticky elements since it prevents stacking. You can take a look at the examples.
<div #boundary style="height:1000px;">
<div #spacer></div>
<div stickyThing [spacer]="spacer" [boundary]="boundary">
I am sticky but only inside #boundary!
</div>
</div>
Hint: The boundary feature is still in beta - position errors might occur!
The spacer is not required but prevents a page jump when the sticky effect steps in.
An
enable (default
true) input can be used to dynamically activate or deactivate the sticky directive (e.g. to have a sticky navbar only in certain conditions). You can take a look at the examples.
<div #spacer></div>
<div stickyThing [spacer]="spacer" [enable]="enableSticky">
I can become sticky only when enableSticky is true!
</div>
A
marginTop (default
0) input can be used to add some top spacing to the sticky element, in case you don't want it to stick right at the top. It expects the
number of pixels you want to use for the space. You can take a look at the examples. Accordingly,
marginBottom is available.
<div #boundary style="height:1000px;">
<div #spacer></div>
<div stickyThing [spacer]="spacer" marginTop="30">
I leave 30px of space to the top when I'm sticky!
</div>
</div>
<div #boundary style="height:1000px;">
<div #spacer></div>
<div stickyThing (stickyPosition)="consoleLog($event)" (stickyStatus)="consoleLog($event)" marginTop="30" marginBottom="50">
I leave 30px of space to the top when I'm sticky!
</div>
</div>
Example Output:
[Log] stickyPositon - {offsetY: 786, bottomBoundary: 1406.9999389648438, upperScreenEdgeAt: 75, marginBottom: "50", marginTop: "30"}
[Log] stickyStatus - {isSticky: false, reachedUpperEdge: true, reachedLowerEdge: false}
Per default Sticky Things expects your body to be the element that scrolls. However, if Sticky Things is used in an
overflow-container, that container must be made known to the directive.
This is best done with a query selector. If a string is provided it will be called with
document.querySelector. Instead an HTML element (nativeElement) can be provided as well.
Note: In a scrollable container boundary, spacer and margins don't work.
<div class="scrollable-container">
<p>I'm special, since my content scrolls and not the body.</p>
<p>...</p>
<div stickyThing [scrollContainer]="'.scrollable-container'">Sticky</div>
</div>
.scrollable-container {
height: 300px;
margin: 3em auto;
overflow: scroll;
}