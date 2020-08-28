Template for mini-html-webpack-plugin that extends default features with useful subset of options

Warning

It does not work with html-webpack-plugin

Common usage

webpack.config.js

const MiniHtmlWebpackPlugin = require ( 'mini-html-webpack-plugin' ) module .exports = { plugins : [ new MiniHtmlWebpackPlugin({ context : { title : 'common-usage' , favicon : 'https://assets-cdn.github.com/favicon.ico' , container : 'root' , trimWhitespace : true , }, template : require ( '@vxna/mini-html-webpack-template' ), }), ], }

Common options

Name Type Default Description lang {String} undefined Set document language title {String} 'sample-app' Set document title favicon {String} undefined Set document favicon container {String} undefined Set application mount point trimWhitespace {Boolean} undefined Safe document whitespace reduction

Extended usage

webpack.config.js

const MiniHtmlWebpackPlugin = require ( 'mini-html-webpack-plugin' ) module .exports = { plugins : [ new MiniHtmlWebpackPlugin({ context : { title : 'extended-usage' , head : { meta : [ { name : 'description' , content : 'mini-html-webpack-template' , }, ], }, body : { raw : '<div id="root"></div>' , }, attrs : { js : { async : '' , type : 'text/javascript' , }, }, }, template : require ( '@vxna/mini-html-webpack-template' ), }), ], }

Extended options

Name Type Default Description head.meta {Array} undefined Array of objects with key + value pairs head.links {Array} undefined Array of objects with key + value pairs head.scripts {Array} undefined Array of objects with key + value pairs head.raw {Array\|String} undefined Generates raw document markup body.scripts {Array} undefined Array of objects with key + value pairs body.raw {Array\|String} undefined Generates raw document markup attrs.js {Object} undefined Applies html attributes to webpack output attrs.css {Object} undefined Applies html attributes to webpack output

Advanced minification

For custom needs html-minifier middleware and all of it's options could be used

webpack.config.js

const { minify } = require ( 'html-minifier' ) const MiniHtmlWebpackPlugin = require ( 'mini-html-webpack-plugin' ) module .exports = { plugins : [ new MiniHtmlWebpackPlugin({ context : { title : 'advanced-minification' , }, template : ( ctx ) => minify( require ( '@vxna/mini-html-webpack-template' )(ctx), { collapseWhitespace : true , minifyCSS : true , minifyJS : true , }), }), ], }

Complex security features

SRI is out of scope of this project and it's recommended to use html-webpack-plugin with it's ecosystem tools.

Inspired by

html-webpack-template

License

MIT (http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php)