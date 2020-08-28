Template for mini-html-webpack-plugin that extends default features with useful subset of options
It does not work with html-webpack-plugin
webpack.config.js
const MiniHtmlWebpackPlugin = require('mini-html-webpack-plugin')
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new MiniHtmlWebpackPlugin({
context: {
title: 'common-usage',
favicon: 'https://assets-cdn.github.com/favicon.ico',
container: 'root',
trimWhitespace: true,
},
template: require('@vxna/mini-html-webpack-template'),
}),
],
}
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
lang
{String}
undefined
|Set document language
title
{String}
'sample-app'
|Set document title
favicon
{String}
undefined
|Set document favicon
container
{String}
undefined
|Set application mount point
trimWhitespace
{Boolean}
undefined
|Safe document whitespace reduction
webpack.config.js
const MiniHtmlWebpackPlugin = require('mini-html-webpack-plugin')
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new MiniHtmlWebpackPlugin({
context: {
title: 'extended-usage',
head: {
meta: [
{
name: 'description',
content: 'mini-html-webpack-template',
},
],
},
body: {
raw: '<div id="root"></div>',
},
attrs: {
js: {
async: '',
type: 'text/javascript',
},
},
},
template: require('@vxna/mini-html-webpack-template'),
}),
],
}
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
head.meta
{Array}
undefined
|Array of objects with key + value pairs
head.links
{Array}
undefined
|Array of objects with key + value pairs
head.scripts
{Array}
undefined
|Array of objects with key + value pairs
head.raw
{Array\|String}
undefined
|Generates raw document markup
body.scripts
{Array}
undefined
|Array of objects with key + value pairs
body.raw
{Array\|String}
undefined
|Generates raw document markup
attrs.js
{Object}
undefined
|Applies html attributes to webpack output
attrs.css
{Object}
undefined
|Applies html attributes to webpack output
For custom needs html-minifier middleware and all of it's options could be used
webpack.config.js
const { minify } = require('html-minifier')
const MiniHtmlWebpackPlugin = require('mini-html-webpack-plugin')
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new MiniHtmlWebpackPlugin({
context: {
title: 'advanced-minification',
},
template: (ctx) =>
minify(require('@vxna/mini-html-webpack-template')(ctx), {
collapseWhitespace: true,
minifyCSS: true,
minifyJS: true,
}),
}),
],
}
SRI is out of scope of this project and it's recommended to use html-webpack-plugin with it's ecosystem tools.