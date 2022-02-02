openbase logo
tzd

@vvo/tzdb

by Vincent Voyer
6.37.0 (see all)

🕰 Simplified, grouped and always up to date list of time zones, with major cities

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

45.5K

GitHub Stars

471

Maintenance

Last Commit

14d ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

tzdb

This is a list and npm package of:

This is a list and npm package of:

  • "simplified" IANA time zones with their alternative names like Pacific Time instead of America/Los_Angeles, along with major cities for each time zone.
  • all existing raw IANA time zones names
  • "raw" offsets along with current time offsets
  • also includes deprecated time zone names for compatibility

The data and npm packages are automatically updated whenever there are changes to https://www.geonames.org/ which is generated from IANA databases.

This is useful whenever you want to build a time zone select menu in your application.

NPM package

Installation:

npm add @vvo/tzdb

Usage:

import { getTimeZones, rawTimeZones, timeZonesNames } from "@vvo/tzdb";

API

getTimeZones()

const timeZones = getTimeZones();

This method returns an array of time zones objects:

[
  // ...
  {
    name: "America/Los_Angeles",
    alternativeName: "Pacific Time",
    group: ["America/Los_Angeles"],
    continentCode: "NA",
    continentName: "North America",
    countryName: "United States",
    countryCode: "US",
    mainCities: ["Los Angeles", "San Diego", "San Jose", "San Francisco"],
    rawOffsetInMinutes: -480,
    abbreviation: "PST",
    rawFormat: "-08:00 Pacific Time - Los Angeles, San Diego, San Jose, San Francisco",
    currentTimeOffsetInMinutes: -420, // "current" time zone offset, this is why getTimeZones() is a method and not just an object: it works at runtime
    currentTimeFormat: "-07:00 Pacific Time - Los Angeles, San Diego",
  },
  // ...
];

When relevant, time zones are grouped. The rules for grouping are:

  • if the time zones are in the same country
  • if the DST or summer time offsets are the same
  • if the non-DST, non-summer time offsets are the same
  • then we group the time zones
  • the "main" time zone name (name attribute), is always the one from the most populated city

Here's a grouping example:

{
  name: "America/Dawson_Creek",
  alternativeName: "Mountain Time",
  group: ["America/Creston", "America/Dawson_Creek", "America/Fort_Nelson"],
  continentCode: "NA",
  continentName: "North America",
  countryName: "Canada",
  countryCode: "CA",
  mainCities: ["Fort St. John", "Creston", "Fort Nelson"],
  rawOffsetInMinutes: -420,
  abbreviation: "MST",
  rawFormat: "-07:00 Mountain Time - Fort St. John, Creston, Fort Nelson",
  currentTimeOffsetInMinutes: -420,
  currentTimeFormat: "-07:00 Mountain Time - Fort St. John, Creston"
}

rawTimeZones

This is an array of time zone objects without the current time information:

[
  // ...
  {
    name: "America/Los_Angeles",
    alternativeName: "Pacific Time",
    group: ["America/Los_Angeles"],
    continentCode: "NA",
    continentName: "North America",
    countryName: "United States",
    countryCode: "US",
    mainCities: ["Los Angeles", "San Diego", "San Jose", "San Francisco"],
    rawOffsetInMinutes: -480,
    abbreviation: "PST",
    rawFormat: "-08:00 Pacific Time - Los Angeles, San Diego, San Jose, San Francisco",
  },
  // ...
];

timeZonesNames

This is an array of time zone names:

[
  // ...
  "America/Juneau",
  "America/Kentucky/Louisville",
  "America/Kentucky/Monticello",
  "America/Kralendijk",
  "America/La_Paz",
  "America/Lima",
  "America/Los_Angeles",
  "America/Lower_Princes",
  "America/Maceio",
  "America/Managua",
  "America/Manaus",
  "America/Marigot",
  "America/Martinique",
  "America/Matamoros",
  // ...
];

Notes

  • We provide two cities when grouping happens, ranked by population
  • We provide alternative names ("Pacific Time" for "America/Los_Angeles") and remove "Standard", "Daylight" or "Summer" from them
  • If you're using this to build a time zone selector and saving to a database then:
    • make sure to save the name attribute (America/Los_Angeles) in your database
    • when displaying the select with a default value from your database, either select the time zone name that matches, or if the time zone name is part of the group. Example:
const value = timeZones.find((timeZone) => {
  return dbData.timeZone === timeZone.name || timeZone.group.includes(dbData.timeZone);
});

