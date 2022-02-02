This is a list and npm package of:
Pacific Time instead of
America/Los_Angeles, along with major cities for each time zone.
The data and npm packages are automatically updated whenever there are changes to https://www.geonames.org/ which is generated from IANA databases.
This is useful whenever you want to build a time zone select menu in your application.
Installation:
npm add @vvo/tzdb
Usage:
import { getTimeZones, rawTimeZones, timeZonesNames } from "@vvo/tzdb";
const timeZones = getTimeZones();
This method returns an array of time zones objects:
[
// ...
{
name: "America/Los_Angeles",
alternativeName: "Pacific Time",
group: ["America/Los_Angeles"],
continentCode: "NA",
continentName: "North America",
countryName: "United States",
countryCode: "US",
mainCities: ["Los Angeles", "San Diego", "San Jose", "San Francisco"],
rawOffsetInMinutes: -480,
abbreviation: "PST",
rawFormat: "-08:00 Pacific Time - Los Angeles, San Diego, San Jose, San Francisco",
currentTimeOffsetInMinutes: -420, // "current" time zone offset, this is why getTimeZones() is a method and not just an object: it works at runtime
currentTimeFormat: "-07:00 Pacific Time - Los Angeles, San Diego",
},
// ...
];
When relevant, time zones are grouped. The rules for grouping are:
name attribute), is always the one from the most populated city
Here's a grouping example:
{
name: "America/Dawson_Creek",
alternativeName: "Mountain Time",
group: ["America/Creston", "America/Dawson_Creek", "America/Fort_Nelson"],
continentCode: "NA",
continentName: "North America",
countryName: "Canada",
countryCode: "CA",
mainCities: ["Fort St. John", "Creston", "Fort Nelson"],
rawOffsetInMinutes: -420,
abbreviation: "MST",
rawFormat: "-07:00 Mountain Time - Fort St. John, Creston, Fort Nelson",
currentTimeOffsetInMinutes: -420,
currentTimeFormat: "-07:00 Mountain Time - Fort St. John, Creston"
}
This is an array of time zone objects without the current time information:
[
// ...
{
name: "America/Los_Angeles",
alternativeName: "Pacific Time",
group: ["America/Los_Angeles"],
continentCode: "NA",
continentName: "North America",
countryName: "United States",
countryCode: "US",
mainCities: ["Los Angeles", "San Diego", "San Jose", "San Francisco"],
rawOffsetInMinutes: -480,
abbreviation: "PST",
rawFormat: "-08:00 Pacific Time - Los Angeles, San Diego, San Jose, San Francisco",
},
// ...
];
This is an array of time zone names:
[
// ...
"America/Juneau",
"America/Kentucky/Louisville",
"America/Kentucky/Monticello",
"America/Kralendijk",
"America/La_Paz",
"America/Lima",
"America/Los_Angeles",
"America/Lower_Princes",
"America/Maceio",
"America/Managua",
"America/Manaus",
"America/Marigot",
"America/Martinique",
"America/Matamoros",
// ...
];
name attribute (
America/Los_Angeles) in your database
const value = timeZones.find((timeZone) => {
return dbData.timeZone === timeZone.name || timeZone.group.includes(dbData.timeZone);
});