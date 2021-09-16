NPM Repository JSFiddle Example Emoji Example
You can use the CDN version of this plugin for fast and easy setup.
<script src="https://unpkg.com/typewriter-effect@latest/dist/core.js"></script>
This include the core typewriter library, which can be used directly through the API.
See examples in the 'examples' folder.
import Typewriter from 'typewriter-effect/dist/core';
new Typewriter('#typewriter', {
strings: ['Hello', 'World'],
autoStart: true,
});
|Name
|Type
|Default value
|Description
|strings
|String or Array
|null
|Strings to type out when using
autoStart option
|cursor
|String
|Pipe character
|String value to use as the cursor.
|delay
|'natural' or Number
|'natural'
|The delay between each key when typing.
|deleteSpeed
|'natural' or Number
|'natural'
|The delay between deleting each character.
|loop
|Boolean
|false
|Whether to keep looping or not.
|autoStart
|Boolean
|false
|Whether to autostart typing strings or not. You are required to provide
strings option.
|devMode
|Boolean
|false
|Whether or not to display console logs.
|skipAddStyles
|Boolean
|Skip adding default typewriter css styles.
|wrapperClassName
|String
|'Typewriter__wrapper'
|Class name for the wrapper element.
|cursorClassName
|String
|'Typewriter__cursor'
|Class name for the cursor element.
|stringSplitter
|Function
|String splitter function, can be used to split emoji's
All methods can be chained together.
|Name
|Params
|Description
|start
|-
|Start the typewriter effect.
|stop
|-
|Stop the typewriter effect.
|pauseFor
ms Time to pause for in milliseconds
|Pause for milliseconds
|typeString
string String to type out, it can contain HTML tags
|Type out a string using the typewriter effect.
|pasteString
string String to paste out, it can contain HTML tags
|Paste out a string.
|deleteAll
speed Speed to delete all visibles nodes, can be number or 'natural'
|Delete everything that is visible inside of the typewriter wrapper element.
|deleteChars
amount Number of characters
|Delete and amount of characters, starting at the end of the visible string.
|callFunction
cb Callback,
thisArg this Object to bind to the callback function
|Call a callback function. The first parameter to the callback
elements which contains all DOM nodes used in the typewriter effect.
|changeDeleteSpeed
speed Number or 'natural'
|The speed at which to delete the characters, lower number is faster.
|changeDelay
delay Number or 'natural'
|Change the delay when typing out each character
This includes a React component which can be used within your project. You can pass in a onInit function which will be called with the instance of the typewriter so you can use the typewriter core API.
import Typewriter from 'typewriter-effect';
<Typewriter
onInit={(typewriter) => {
typewriter.typeString('Hello World!')
.callFunction(() => {
console.log('String typed out!');
})
.pauseFor(2500)
.deleteAll()
.callFunction(() => {
console.log('All strings were deleted');
})
.start();
}}
/>
Alternatively you can also pass in options to use auto play and looping for example:
import Typewriter from 'typewriter-effect';
<Typewriter
options={{
strings: ['Hello', 'World'],
autoStart: true,
loop: true,
}}
/>