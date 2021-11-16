Generator of webfonts from SVG icons.

Features:

Supported font formats: WOFF2, WOFF, EOT, TTF and SVG.

Supported browsers: IE8+.

Generates CSS files and HTML preview, allows to use custom templates.

Install

npm install --save-dev @ vusion / webfonts - generator

Usage

const webfontsGenerator = require ( '@vusion/webfonts-generator' ); const file = fs.createReadStream( 'src/close.svg' ); file.metadata = { name : 'close' , } webfontsGenerator({ files : [ 'src/dropdown.svg' , file, ], dest : 'dest/' , }, function ( error ) { if (error) { console .log( 'Fail!' , error); } else { console .log( 'Done!' ); } })

options

Type: object

Object with options. See the list of options.

done

Type: function(error, result)

List of options

files

required

Type: array.<string>|array.<readStream>

List of SVG files.

dest

required

Type: string

Directory for generated font files.

fontName

Type: string

Default: 'iconfont'

Name of font and base name of font files.

css

Type: boolean

Default: true

Whether to generate CSS file.

cssDest

Type: string

Default: path.join(options.dest, options.fontName + '.css')

Path for generated CSS file.

cssTemplate

Type: string

Default: path of default CSS template

Path of custom CSS template. Generator uses handlebars templates.

Template receives options from options.templateOptions along with the following options:

fontName

src string – Value of the src property for @font-face .

– Value of the property for . codepoints object – Codepoints of icons in hex format.

Paths of default templates are stored in the webfontsGenerator.templates object.

webfontsGenerator.templates.css – Default CSS template path.

It generates classes with names based on values from options.templateOptions .

webfontsGenerator.templates.scss – Default SCSS template path.

It generates mixin webfont-icon to add icon styles.

It is safe to use multiple generated files with mixins together.

Example of use: @ import 'iconfont' ; .icon { @ include webfont-icon( 'icon' ); }

cssContext

Type: function

Default: options.function(ctx, options, handlebars) {}

Add parameters or helper to your template.

cssFontsPath

Type: string

Default: options.destCss

Fonts path used in CSS file.

html

Type: boolean

Default: false

Whether to generate HTML preview.

htmlDest

Type: string

Default: path.join(options.dest, options.fontName + '.html')

Path for generated HTML file.

htmlTemplate

Type: string

Default: templates/html.hbs

HTML template path. Generator uses handlebars templates.

Template receives options from options.templateOptions along with the following options:

fontName

styles string – Styles generated with default CSS template. ( cssFontsPath is chaged to relative path from htmlDest to dest )

– Styles generated with default CSS template. ( is chaged to relative path from to ) names array.<string> – Names of icons.

htmlContext

Type: function

Default: options.function(ctx, options, handlebars) {}

Add parameters or helper to your template.

templateOptions

Type: object

Additional options for CSS & HTML templates, that extends default options.

Default options are:

{ classPrefix : 'icon-' , baseSelector : '.icon' }

types

Type: array<string>

Default: ['woff2', 'woff', 'eot']

Font file types to generate. Possible values: svg, ttf, woff, woff2, eot .

order

Type: array<string>

Default: ['eot', 'woff2', 'woff', 'ttf', 'svg']

Order of src values in font-face in CSS file.

rename

Type: function(string) -> string

Default: basename of file

Function that takes path of file and return name of icon.

startCodepoint

Type: number

Default: 0xF101

Starting codepoint. Defaults to beginning of unicode private area.

codepoints

Type: object

Specific codepoints for certain icons. Icons without codepoints will have codepoints incremented from startCodepoint skipping duplicates.

ligature

Type: boolean

Default: true

Enable or disable ligature function.

fontName, normalize, fontHeight, round, descent

Options that are passed directly to svgicons2svgfont.

formatOptions

Type: object

Specific per format arbitrary options to pass to the generator

format and matching generator:

svg - svgicons2svgfont.

- svgicons2svgfont. ttf - svg2ttf.

- svg2ttf. woff2 - ttf2woff2.

- ttf2woff2. woff - ttf2woff.

- ttf2woff. eot - ttf2eot.

webfontsGenerator({ formatOptions : { ttf : { ts : 1451512800000 } } }, function ( error, result ) {})

writeFiles

Type: boolean

Default: true

It is possible to not create files and get generated fonts in object to write them to files later.

Also results object will have function generateCss([urls]) where urls is an object with future fonts urls.

webfontsGenerator({ writeFiles : false }, function ( error, result ) { })

License