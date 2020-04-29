Vuikit

A responsive Vue 2 UI library for web site interfaces based on the UIkit 3 framework.

If you are enjoying Vuikit and want to support the project consider making a small donation. It means a lot :)

Getting Started

<script> import Vue from 'vue' import Vuikit from 'vuikit' import VuikitIcons from '@vuikit/icons' Vue.use(Vuikit) Vue.use(VuikitIcons) </script> <template> <vk-button>MyButton</vk-button> <vk-icon icon="heart"></vk-icon> </template>

Packages

vuikit repository is a monorepo managed by Yarn Workspaces. Click on package name to see specific docs.

Package Version Description vuikit The main package vuikit-icons Icons collection vuikit-theme Default theme

Semver

Until a v1.0.0 is reached, breaking changes will be released with a new minor version. For example 0.4.0 and 0.4.1 would have the same API and it's safe to update, but 0.5.0 would have breaking changes and the integration may require a review.

Acknowledgments

A special thanks to:

ZOOlanders for sponsoring Vuikit.

YOOtheme for creating and open sourcing UIkit.

License

MIT © Miljan Aleksic