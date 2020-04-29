openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@vuikit/icons

by vuikit
0.8.1 (see all)

A responsive Vue UI library for web site interfaces

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

357

GitHub Stars

1.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Vuikit

Vuikit

A responsive Vue 2 UI library for web site interfaces based on the UIkit 3 framework.

If you are enjoying Vuikit and want to support the project consider making a small donation. It means a lot :)

Getting Started

<script>
import Vue from 'vue'
import Vuikit from 'vuikit'
import VuikitIcons from '@vuikit/icons'

Vue.use(Vuikit)
Vue.use(VuikitIcons)
</script>

<template>
  <vk-button>MyButton</vk-button>
  <vk-icon icon="heart"></vk-icon>
</template>

Packages

vuikit repository is a monorepo managed by Yarn Workspaces. Click on package name to see specific docs.

PackageVersionDescription
vuikitNPM versionThe main package
vuikit-iconsNPM versionIcons collection
vuikit-themeNPM versionDefault theme

Semver

Until a v1.0.0 is reached, breaking changes will be released with a new minor version. For example 0.4.0 and 0.4.1 would have the same API and it's safe to update, but 0.5.0 would have breaking changes and the integration may require a review.

Acknowledgments

A special thanks to:

License

MIT © Miljan Aleksic

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial