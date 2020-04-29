A responsive Vue 2 UI library for web site interfaces based on the UIkit 3 framework.
<script>
import Vue from 'vue'
import Vuikit from 'vuikit'
import VuikitIcons from '@vuikit/icons'
Vue.use(Vuikit)
Vue.use(VuikitIcons)
</script>
<template>
<vk-button>MyButton</vk-button>
<vk-icon icon="heart"></vk-icon>
</template>
vuikit repository is a monorepo managed by Yarn Workspaces. Click on package name to see specific docs.
|Package
|Version
|Description
vuikit
|The main package
vuikit-icons
|Icons collection
vuikit-theme
|Default theme
Until a v1.0.0 is reached, breaking changes will be released with a new minor version. For example 0.4.0 and 0.4.1 would have the same API and it's safe to update, but 0.5.0 would have breaking changes and the integration may require a review.
