Vuex ORM Plugin: Search

Vuex ORM Search plugin adds a search() query chain modifier to easily filter matched records using fuzzy search logic from the Fuse.js library.

A simple example to search for 'john' within your query:

const users = User.query().search( 'john' ).get()

Installation

Install @vuex-orm/plugin-search alongside Vuex ORM.

npm install @vuex-orm/core @vuex-orm/plugin-search --save yarn add @vuex-orm/core @vuex-orm/plugin-search

Then install the plugin using Vuex ORM use() method.

import VuexORM from '@vuex-orm/core' import VuexORMSearch from '@vuex-orm/plugin-search' VuexORM.use(VuexORMSearch, { })

API

The search plugin method accepts two parameters.

search(terms: string | string [], options: Object ): Query

terms – any string or an array of strings.

– any string or an array of strings. options – see the Configurations section below.

NOTE: If passing an array of search terms, the results assume some element in the array to be matched.

Configurations

The plugin provides opinionated default Fuse.js options for token-based matching for optimum performance. These options can be easily changed at two stages of the plugin lifecycle:

Plugin installation (sets the global default options).

Runtime within the search() query chain.

See: Fuse.js for demo.

Property Description Default searchPrimaryKey Also search the primary key false location Approximately where in the text is the pattern expected to be found 0 distance Determines how close the match must be to the fuzzy location 100 threshold 0.0 requires a perfect match, and a threshold of 1.0 would match anything 0.3 maxPatternLength Machine word size 32 caseSensitive Indicates whether comparisons should be case sensitive false tokenSeparator Regex used to separate words when searching. Only applicable when tokenize is true / +/g findAllMatches When true, the algorithm continues searching to even if a perfect match is found false minMatchCharLength Minimum number of characters that must be matched before a result is considered a match 1 keys An array of fields (columns) to be included in the search Keys from Model.fields() shouldSort Whether to sort the result list, by score false tokenize When true, the search algorithm will search individual words and the full string, computing the final score as a function of both. NOTE: that when tokenize is true, the threshold, distance, and location are inconsequential for individual tokens false matchAllTokens When true, the result set will only include records that match all tokens. Will only work if tokenize is also true. NOTE: It is better to use multiple .search() query chains if you have multiple terms that need to match. false verbose Will print to the console. Useful for debugging. false

Option Examples

Here are some examples on how to use the search plugin with case specific options.

During Plugin Install

For example, if we want to match based on case sensitive and no fuzzy search logic (perfect match).

VuexORM.use(VuexORMSearch, { caseSensitive : true , threshold : 0 })

During Query Chain

The global install options will now default to case sensitive and no fuzzy logic, but for example we have a run-time case we need to ignore case and implement a slightly more strict fuzzy search threshold.

Let's also specify the need to only search the firstName and lastName fields.

const users = User.query().search( 'john' , { caseSensitive : false , threshold : 0.3 , keys : [ 'firstName' , 'lastName' ] }).get()

Finding Results Matching Multiple Terms

Let's find all matches where both pat and male exist in our records, and sort by the date added.

const data = User.query().search([ 'pat' , 'male' ], { keys : [ 'firstName' , 'gender' ] }).get()

