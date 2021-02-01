Vuex ORM Axios plugin adds smooth integration between API requests and Vuex ORM data persistence through the awesome axios.
If you use axios with Vuex ORM, you may find handling requests can become an arduous and repetitive process. This plugin bridges Vuex ORM and axios and brings a unified process to perform requests and persist response data with ease.
// Example usage: fetch users and persist to store.
User.api().get('/api/users')
We are excited that you are interested in contributing to Vuex ORM Plugin: Axios! Anything from raising an issue, submitting an idea of a new feature, or making a pull request is welcome! Before submitting your contribution though, please make sure to take a moment and read through the following guidelines.
When submitting a new pull request, please make sure to follow these guidelines:
dev branch, and merge back against
dev branch.
master branch, and merge back against
master branch.
These rules also apply to the documentation. If you're submitting documentation about a new feature that isn't released yet, you must checkout the
dev branch, but for non-functional updates, such as fixing a typo, you may checkout and commit to the
master branch.
There are several scripts to help with development.
yarn build
Compile files and generate bundles in
dist directory.
yarn lint
Lint files using Prettier.
yarn test
Run the test using Jest.
yarn test:watch
Run the test in watch mode.
yarn coverage
Generate test coverage in
coverage directory.
yarn docs
Build and boot documentation server with VuePress.
Vuex ORM Plugin: Axios is open-sourced software licensed under the MIT license.