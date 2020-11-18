openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@vuex-orm/plugin-apollo

by vuex-orm
1.0.0-rc.3 (see all)

Vuex ORM persistence plugin to sync the store against a GraphQL API.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6

GitHub Stars

226

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

14

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Vuex ORM

Vuex ORM Plugin: GraphQL

This project is powered by i22 Digitalagentur GmbH

Travis CI JavaScript Style Guide License

Vuex-ORM-GraphQL is a plugin for the amazing Vuex-ORM, which brings Object-Relational Mapping access to the Vuex Store. Vuex-ORM-GraphQL enhances Vuex-ORM to let you sync your Vuex state via the Vuex-ORM models with your server via a GraphQL API.

The plugin will automatically generate GraphQL queries and mutations based on your model definitions and by reading your and GraphQL schema from your server. Thus it hides the specifics of Network Communication, GraphQL, Caching, De- and Serialization of your Data and so on from the developer. Getting a record of a model from the server is as easy as calling Product.fetch(). This allows you to write sophisticated Single-Page Applications fast and efficient without worrying about GraphQL.

Documentation

You can find the complete documentation at https://vuex-orm.github.io/plugin-graphql/.

Questions & Discussions

Join us on our Slack Channel for any questions and discussions.

While there is the Slack Channel, do not hesitate to open an issue for any question you might have. We're always more than happy to hear any feedback, and we don't care what kind of form they are.

Donations

Support this project by sending a small donation to the developer.

paypal

License

Vuex ORM GraphQL is open-sourced software licensed under the MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial