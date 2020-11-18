Vuex ORM Plugin: GraphQL

Vuex-ORM-GraphQL is a plugin for the amazing Vuex-ORM, which brings Object-Relational Mapping access to the Vuex Store. Vuex-ORM-GraphQL enhances Vuex-ORM to let you sync your Vuex state via the Vuex-ORM models with your server via a GraphQL API.

The plugin will automatically generate GraphQL queries and mutations based on your model definitions and by reading your and GraphQL schema from your server. Thus it hides the specifics of Network Communication, GraphQL, Caching, De- and Serialization of your Data and so on from the developer. Getting a record of a model from the server is as easy as calling Product.fetch() . This allows you to write sophisticated Single-Page Applications fast and efficient without worrying about GraphQL.

